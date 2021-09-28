Apple’s iPhone 13 is now official, with updates aplenty. But which iPhone 13 has LiDAR and which doesn’t? Let’s find out…

The iPhone 13 is now official and available to buy, albeit with massive shipping delays. Apple introduced quite a few changes on this model, but nothing too major, especially if you’re a current iPhone 12 user.

Prior to the iPhone 13’s launch, there were plenty of salacious rumors flying around about Apple’s LiDAR sensor coming to all of the iPhone 13 models, even the cheapest two (the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini).

But now that the dust has settled on Apple’s iPhone 13 launch, and we know all about each of the phones, as well as how they’re different, it is clear this rumor was 100% bunk.

Which iPhone 13 Has LiDAR?

As expected, Apple’s iPhone 13 range does feature Apple’s LiDAR sensor, but it is not present on the cheaper iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. If you want an iPhone with a LiDAR sensor, you’ll have to get the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

LiDAR remains a “Pro” exclusive in 2021, just as it was in 2020. Still, if you want an iPhone with LiDAR and you don’t want to pay the big bucks for Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, you could save a few hundred bucks and pick up the iPhone 12 Pro Max instead.

So, to recap, the only iPhones that currently feature LiDAR are the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

None of Apple’s base model iPhones, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models feature a LiDAR sensor. And the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max do not either, as the feature was only launched aboard the iPhone 12.

Interested in how the iPhone 12 compares to the iPhone 13? Here’s a brief overview of all the changes Apple introduced on its new iPhone 13 lineup in 2021:

iPhone 13 Updates List iPhone 13 gets trickle-down updates from iPhone 12 Pro; it now runs the same 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.6 aperture as 2020’s iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13’s new ultrawide camera also has a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view, as well as sensor-shift stabilization technology.

All iPhone 13 models feature Cinematic Mode; this technology will automatically transition focus in real-time which will make all the phones in the range better for shooting video. Apple used a parody of Knives Out to demonstrate how Cinematic Mode works.

The iPhone 13 range features a smaller notch. The notch on the iPhone 13 is 20% smaller than it was before.

iPhone 13 has better 5G performance than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13’s connection to 5G networks is faster, according to Apple, and it will support more than 200 carriers in over 60 countries by the end of 2021.

The iPhone 13 features Apple’s new A15 CPU. Apple says the new A15 chipset, while still a 5nm SoC, is 50% faster than its nearest competitor (the Snapdragon 888), although these claims have not been tested yet.

The A15 chipset features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max Updates List All of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature new 120Hz Super Retina XDR screens with improved brightness (up to 1000nits).

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in the following colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.

All three cameras have been updated inside the iPhone 13 Pro lineup; you have better low light performance, thanks to larger sensors, a wider aperture for the ultra-wide lens, and 3x zoom for the telephoto lens. Night Mode is now supported on all three lenses too.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max now feature a new macro lens that’ll let you shoot objects from just 2cm away. All of Apple’s Pro models now feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The Pro models also get Cinematic mode but will also benefit from Apple’s new ProRes technology. You can film in 4K up to 30fps with the iPhone 13 Pro models and, with ProRes, a higher quality video format, you can then edit in more detail after footage has been filmed.

All iPhone 13 Pro models get an extra tier of storage, 1TB – this is likely down to its use of ProRes.

Apple has improved the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro’s battery life; the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Check out our dedicated iPhone 13 resource hub for more information on Apple’s 2021 iPhone lineup…

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.