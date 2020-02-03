iPhone Size Comparison Chart: Ranking Them ALL By Size…

iPhone Size Comparison Chart: All Current iPhones Order By Size…

Save

iPhone Size Guide – Biggest To Smallest

Below is a quick breakdown of all the iPhone models you can currently buy; the newest (and best) are, of course, the iPhone 11, which surpasses both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max inside our 2020 iPhone Guide.

iPhone XS Max/iPhone 11 Pro Max – The iPhone XS Max is the biggest and most expensive iPhone you can currently buy. It has a 6.5in OLED display with a resolution of 2688 s 1242 pixels. This is the highest resolution panel Apple has ever used on an iPhone. And because it's OLED, the display quality is outstanding. Blacks look amazing and whites are brilliant. OLED also uses less power than LCD, so it's also more power-efficient.

iPhone XR/iPhone 11 – The iPhone XR is Apple's best-selling phone. And the reason for this is simple: it offers the most value for money. It features a large 6.1in LCD 1792 x 828 pixels that look great in all conditions. It's not as good as the iPhone XS Max's OLED panel. But it is still a solid performer where it counts. The key USP of the iPhone XR is its price; you get iPhone XS specs for $300 less with the only real concession being that it lacks an OLED panel.

iPhone XS/iPhone X/iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone X was Apple's first OLED iPhone. The iPhone XS followed it 12 months later, keeping much the same design and the same display technology. The iPhone X/iPhone XS has a 5.8in OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. The quality of this panel is exceptional. Like the iPhone XS Max's display, the iPhone X/iPhone XS display is a brilliant performer in all conditions. If you want the best iPhone display just on a smaller phone, the iPhone X/iPhone XS is the one to go for.

iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus look the same. The only difference between them is to do with the camera and the internal specs. In the hand and with respect to performance, there's not much to separate these two phones. Both have a 5.5in 1080p LCD display and while this isn't as good as OLED, it is still a very good display. And the really cool thing about Apple's older flagship models is that you can now buy them for hardly any money at all.

iPhone 7/iPhone 8 – The iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 use a 4.7in LCD display with a 720p resolution. Apple stuck with this size for a few generations of its iPhone – the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. Most people that have iPhones, have one of those phones. Therefore, Apple's 4.7in LCD 720p display is probably the most used iPhone display on the planet right now.

iPhone 5/iPhone SE – The iPhone 5 and iPhone SE use a 4in LCD 720p display. The iPhone 5 was the last iPhone to use a 4in display. Apple released the iPhone 6 and moved to larger panels. Not everybody was happy about this, so Apple released the iPhone SE for the millions of iPhone users that wanted an iPhone with a 4in display. The 4in iPhone form factor is now officially dead. The smallest iPhone display on the market now is 4.7in on the iPhone 8. If you want a 4in iPhone, you'll have to go to Amazon and pick yourself up an iPhone SE.

iPhone 4/iPhone 4s – Apple's iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s, like the original iPhones, use a 3.5in LCD 720p display. By today's standards, the iPhone 4/4s' display looks positively ridiculous; it's just so small. I dug an old iPhone 4s out of one of my drawers the other day and I couldn't believe just how small it was! Even when compared to the iPhone 5, it looks kind of silly. And the iPhone 5 is only 0.5in bigger than the iPhone 4/iPhone 4s.

iPhone Deals (All Models)

Looking for carrier deals? Verizon has the best iPhone deal packages in the USA.

Why iPhones Are Getting Bigger

Save

Phones have got bigger and bigger during the last several years. The reason? Media. Things like Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, and the web have evolved how people use and interact with their phones. In order to make the most of images and videos, you need a large, high-resolution display. Phones are used more for multimedia consumption than making and sending calls. This is the #1 reason why they’re getting bigger.

Apple was, arguably, late to the party. It didn’t start embracing larger displays until the release of the iPhone 6 in 2014. Since then, it has doubled down on larger, higher-resolution displays. The iPhone XS Max – as well as the iPhone 11 Pro – is the biggest and best display Apple has ever created. They’re big, they’re OLED, and they look and perform unlike anything else in the Apple ecosystem.

From 2019 onwards, the smallest iPhone display will be 5.1in – this is the size of the standard iPhone XS and iPhone 11, which is scheduled for release inside the next few months. There have been a few rumors about Apple releasing another iPhone SE model, the iPhone SE 2, though nothing official has been confirmed. I wouldn’t hold your breath on this one, either. Most people have adjusted to larger displays now, so going back to a 4.7in panel seems slightly regressive.

