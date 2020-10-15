iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 – How Do They Compare?

This past year, the iPhone 11 was the most popular smartphone in the world. And that’s no surprise really. The iPhone 11 was the “middle of the road” option in the iPhone lineup. It had the same processor the Pro model iPhone had, while sporting just a dual-lens camera setup. But with that lower-grade camera, came cost savings–which made the iPhone 11 the most attractive iPhone for many people.

Now that status is under threat, however. That’s because Apple has introduced the iPhone 12–the new “middle of the road” iPhone model. But just how different is it from the iPhone 11? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 feature a glass and aluminum body. But even though the display size is the same as on the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 is a bit larger and heavier than its newer cousin.

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 also features a glass and aluminum body. But its glass is Ceramic Shield, which means its 4x more drop-resistant than the iPhone 11's glass.

Winner? iPhone 12 – It’s physically smaller and lighter than the iPhone 11, and has that strong Ceramic Shield glass–great for the clumsy among us.

Displays

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features an LCD Liquid Retina HD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution.

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 6.1in and has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution.

Winner? iPhone 12 – Both are 6.1in displays, but the iPhone 12’s is OLED, not LCD. It’s 2 million-to-1 contrast ratio blows the iPhone 11’s 1400-to-1 out of the park.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 11 – the iPhone 11 features the A13 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 12 – the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? iPhone 12 – The A14 is up to 25% faster than the A13.

Camera

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features a 12MP selfie camera. Its rear camera sports a dual-lens 12MP with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom out.

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera, too. And on the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom out.

Winner? iPhone 12 – While the camera systems on both phones are very similar, the iPhone 12 technically beats the iPhone 11 because the wide lens has a better aperture and the selfie camera is capable of night mode.

Storage Options

iPhone 11 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

iPhone 12 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11's battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life. It features regular wireless charging.

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12's battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life as well. It features wireless charging with Apple's new MagSafe tech.

Winner? iPhone 12 – The new MagSafe connector is a game-changer–not just for the iPhone 12, but for its accessories too.

Price

iPhone 11 – The 6.1in iPhone 11 costs $599 (64GB) and $649 (128GB) and $749 (256GB).

iPhone 12 – The 6.1in iPhone 12 costs $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB) and $949 (256GB).

Verdict?

There is no question about it: the iPhone 12 beats the iPhone 11 on all fronts. Apple really did a great job of making the new iPhone 12 a true “must-have” from a value proposition standpoint. The big standouts of the iPhone 12 over the iPhone 11 is its far-improved, superior display, and the much speedier A14 Bionic chipset.

Now, should you run out and upgrade to an iPhone 12 if you bought an iPhone 11 last year? That’s a harder call. I mean, if you have the money, why not? However, if you don’t think you’d take advantage of the faster processor or really notice the better display, it’s a tougher call.

But one thing is for sure, if you’re deciding between buying the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 is worth the extra $200 for the new design and display–not to mention other cool tech like the Ceramic Shield, MagSafe charging, and camera tweaks–oh, and 5G support.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 11:

Display: 6.1in LCD Liquid Retina HD display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 75.7 mm x 8.3 mm

Weight: 194 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out.

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 4G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (2m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 164 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (6m)