Apple’s iPhone 14: All The Leaks & Latest News

Here’s all the latest iPhone 14 leaks, release date information, specs, and updates news in one place ahead of its official launch during September 2022…

The iPhone 14 range will be announced during September 2022. As usual, there will be four models. The only difference this year is that there will be no iPhone 14 Mini; instead, we’ll be treated to a brand new model called the iPhone 14 Max.

Apple is apparently killing off the “mini” variant after two years of consistently poor sales. Times have changed, Apple’s loyal user base has now moved on. They prefer larger phones – or, at least, are now so used to them they can no longer go back to using an iPhone with a display smaller than 6.1in.

Apple’s 2022 iPhone Lineup – What To Expect

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes

No notch

Pill-shaped camera cutout

No rear camera bump

A16 chip

Qualcomm X65 modem

These are the main, core updates we can almost certainly expect on this year’s 2022 iPhones. But as always, there’s way more to Apple’s iPhone 14 than several key changes. There’ll be massive changes under the hood to loads of key areas of the phones, including modems, its camera module, data handling, and its RAM and storage.

iPhone 14 Design

When it comes to iPhone, Apple doesn’t like to rock the boat too much. Apple is very slow at changing and evolving the design of its iPhone. The iPhone 13 is different looking from the iPhone XS, but the changes are very subtle, very conservative. Apple does things slowly.

With 2022’s iPhones, however, there will be some rather notable changes to how the iPhone 14 models look. For starters, Apple is said to be removing the notch on its Pro and Pro Max models, a first since the release of the iPhone X, and this will mean a new Face ID sensor module.

No More Notch on iPhone 14?

The latest reports indicate that Apple will use some kind of pill-shaped sensor for FACE ID that will be placed in the same spot where the notch used to be. But because the pill-shaped sensor will be so much smaller, it will barely be noticeable at all and this will free up plenty of space at the top of the screen.

This new sensor will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will use the same Face ID sensor and notch as the iPhone 13 range, so in this respect, they shouldn’t look too different from what came before. But there isn’t much consensus on this rumor.

For instance, plenty of sources also believe that ALL iPhone 14 models will ship without the notch but the difference between the Pro and the standard models will be the size of the punch-hole camera. The Pro models will get the smallest one, while the punch-hole sensor on the standard models will be slightly larger (wider).

This new FACE ID module, however, will require plenty of engineering to get it working. Barclays’ analysts claim that Apple is planning to adopt a laser-based time-of-flight architecture for Face ID that would allow for such changes to be made, but Ross Young and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claim this new tech might not be ready for 2022.

In terms of the overall design, the iPhone 14 will look almost identical to the iPhone 13, save for some slight changes to its camera module. The iPhone 14’s camera module will apparently sit flush to the back of the iPhone.

ProMotion

Plenty of leakers have claimed that ProMotion will come to ALL iPhone 14 models in 2022. But this doesn’t seem to be the case.

This isn’t necessarily down to Apple being tight either; Ross Young claims there are currently massive shortages for these types of display and Apple simply couldn’t meet demand if it used ProMotion in the standard iPhone 14 models.

Similarly, the Korean website, The Elec, has a source that claims at least one of Apple’s iPhone 14 models will ship with a standard LTPS OLED display without 120Hz ProMotion technology. And this phone is almost certain to be the iPhone 14.

The only, logical next question is whether Apple’s iPhone 14 Max will get ProMotion. It could, but this would make pricing it hard. Apple needs a hard line between the cost of its standard, base models and its Pro models. And as it is, there isn’t much wriggle room. I wouldn’t expect ProMotion panels on any of Apple’s non-Pro iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 Camera

With respect to the iPhone 14’s camera module, there are some pretty big changes on the horizon. Reports suggest Apple will be bringing a new 48MP camera to all of its Pro models. Similarly, all of Apple’s 2022 iPhones will use vastly improved ultra-wide lenses and this could well go on to become one of the series’ biggest USPs.

The 48-megapixel camera in the iPhone 14 Pro models will also be able to take 12-megapixel shots, likely through a process known as pixel-binning. Pixel binning merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera’s image sensor into one “super-pixel” for improved low-light sensitivity. With this feature, the iPhone 14 Pro models may be able to take full 48-megapixel photos in situations with good lighting, but when lighting is poor, it will use the pixel binning process for a higher-quality 12-megapixel photo that takes advantage of the 48-megapixel lens. Mac Rumors

There has also been plenty of talk about Apple bringing periscope lens technology to the iPhone 14. But this isn’t without its problems. Samsung owns most of the patents associated with this technology, so Apple would have to license it – and Samsung might not play ball. If I were a betting man, I wouldn’t be expecting a periscope lens on an iPhone any time soon.

iPhone 14 Battery

Apple’s iPhone 12 was not great with respect to battery. Apple improved things massively with the iPhone 13 range, adding in bigger batteries and making plenty of efficiency savings with its A15 CPU. In 2022, the iPhone 14 will likely follow suit – although it will almost certainly use the same size batteries as the iPhone 13 range, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Max which is a new model.

Apple will also use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 modem which is the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G modem for phones. Now, you won’t be getting those kinds of speeds any time soon, but it does mean the iPhone 14 will be future-proofed for years to come.

But it’s not just 5G that the modem can handle. The X65 modem will bring with it some satellite functionality too which Apple is planning on using to improve the iPhone’s emergency features. For instance, if you’re out of reception in a place far from help, you could use a satellite connection to send a message or make a call.

This new feature will be a brand new communications protocol, one that will sit alongside SMS and iMessage. You will access it inside iMessage, however, and it will use gray message bubbles. You will also be able to use this feature to quickly report major accidents and fires as well. Finger’s crossed it will be ready for lunch in 2022.

iPhone 14 Specs

Display: OLED

RAM: 6GB / 8GB on Pro Models

Screen Sizes: 6.1in (iPhone 14); 6.7in (iPhone 14 Max); 6.1in (iPhone 14 Pro); 6.7in (iPhone 14 Pro Max)

No notch

Pill-shaped camera cutout

No rear camera bump

A16 chip

Qualcomm X65 modem

Cameras: Improved ultra-wide lens; 48MP lens for Pro models

Battery Sizes: Same as iPhone 13 Range

The A16 CPU

Each new iPhone model gets a brand new processor, and 2022’s update will be called the A16. According to reports, Apple’s A16 will be built on TSMC’s “NP4” process – the third major enhancement of the 5-nanometer family. This should bring with it some subtle, but noticeable improvements over the A15.

Apple’s iPhone is already the most powerful phone on the market, thanks to its A-Series chipsets. The A16 isn’t likely to introduce too much of a dramatic change from the A15, but it should boost overall performance and efficiencies across the board, and this will result in faster, more fluid usability and improved battery life.

Storage Options: Is 2TB An Actual Possibility?

Apple introduced the world’s first 1TB phone inside its iPhone 13 line-up in 2021. And because that happened, and the fact that Apple’s Pro models can shoot video at insanely high quality, there has been talk of Apple intruding a 2TB model. I do not think this will happen, personally – 1TB is more than enough for right now.

What would make more sense would be to add USB Type C to the Pro models, so you could actually get media files off the phone quickly. That’d be way more useful than a $2000 2TB iPhone 14 Pro Max variant.

