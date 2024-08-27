[RUMORS] iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: All The Changes Coming…

Here’s a quick look at all the expected changes coming to the iPhone 16 and how they stack up when compared to the iPhone 15…

The iPhone 16 is coming. Apple has announced the launch date – September 9, 2024 – which means it is almost time for the iPhone 15 series to disappear off into the sunset (well, the Pro and Pro Max models, at least).

As always, we DO NOT know what’s happening with the iPhone 16 series officially. But there has been a butt-load of leaks these past 12 months, culminating in a pretty solid picture of what the phones will be like.

Curious? I know you are. That’s why we put together this comparison that pulls in all the latest and most up to date leaks and rumors about the iPhone 16, and the compares them to the iPhone 15.

The point? Simple: to help you understand whether or not the iPhone 16 is worth waiting for / upgrading to. Is it going to be worth the wait? Let’s unpack everything currently known about the new iPhone 16 and find out…

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: Evolution or Revolution? 🎨 Design and Build iPhone 15 Diagonal rear camera layout

Ring/Silent switch

iPhone 15: 171g

iPhone 15 Plus: 201g iPhone 16 Vertical rear camera layout

Action Button

New “Capture” button

iPhone 16: 173g (+1%)

iPhone 16 Plus: 203g (+1%) Key Changes: The iPhone 16 introduces a vertical camera layout, replaces the mute switch with an Action Button, and adds a new Capture button. Why It Matters: The vertical camera arrangement enables spatial video capture, opening up new creative possibilities. The Action Button and Capture button offer more customization and quick access to features, potentially enhancing user experience. The slight weight increase is negligible for most users. ⚡ Performance and Connectivity iPhone 15 A16 Bionic (5nm process)

16-core Neural Engine

6GB RAM

Wi-Fi 6 iPhone 16 A18 chip (3nm process)

Enhanced Neural Engine

8GB RAM (+33%)

Wi-Fi 6E Key Changes: The iPhone 16 boasts a more efficient A18 chip, significantly improved Neural Engine, 33% more RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Why It Matters: These upgrades translate to faster performance, improved multitasking, and enhanced AI capabilities. The A18’s efficiency could lead to better battery life, while Wi-Fi 6E offers faster and more stable connections on compatible networks. These improvements future-proof the device and enable more advanced features, particularly in AI and augmented reality. 🔋 Battery and Charging iPhone 15 Single-layer battery

iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh

27W wired charging

15W MagSafe charging iPhone 16 Stacked battery technology

iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh (+6%)

iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh (-9%)

40W wired charging

20W MagSafe charging Key Changes: The iPhone 16 introduces stacked battery technology, faster charging speeds, and capacity changes. Why It Matters: The stacked battery technology could lead to longer battery lifespan and potentially better heat management. Faster charging is a significant convenience upgrade. The capacity increase in the standard model is welcome, but the decrease in the Plus model is concerning – real-world tests will be needed to determine its impact on battery life. 📸 Camera and Display iPhone 15 48MP main camera

Standard OLED display

No spatial video capture iPhone 16 48MP main camera with spatial video

More efficient OLED with brighter micro-lens

Spatial video capture support Key Changes: The iPhone 16 adds spatial video capture and an improved display. Why It Matters: Spatial video capture opens up new possibilities for content creation, especially for use with Apple Vision Pro. The improved display technology could result in better brightness and energy efficiency, enhancing both usability and battery life. 🧠 AI and Additional Features iPhone 15 Standard AI features in iOS 18

Standard microphone

5 color options iPhone 16 Enhanced AI features exclusive to iPhone 16

Upgraded microphone for AI features

7 color options Key Changes: The iPhone 16 offers exclusive AI features, an upgraded microphone, and more color options. Why It Matters: The exclusive AI features could provide significant enhancements to user experience, potentially offering more advanced voice control, image processing, and predictive capabilities. The upgraded microphone may improve voice recognition and call quality. More color options give users greater personalization choices. 🏁 Final Verdict: Is It Worth Upgrading? The iPhone 16 brings several notable improvements over the iPhone 15: Enhanced performance and AI capabilities with the A18 chip

Faster charging and potentially better battery technology

Spatial video capture and improved display

New design elements like the Action and Capture buttons However, these upgrades may not justify an immediate switch for most iPhone 15 users. The iPhone 16 seems more evolutionary than revolutionary, with its improvements focused on enhancing existing features rather than introducing groundbreaking new ones. Consider upgrading if: You’re excited about spatial video and AI capabilities

Faster charging is a priority for you

You want the latest performance improvements for demanding tasks

The new Action and Capture buttons appeal to your usage style You might want to hold off if: You’re satisfied with your iPhone 15’s performance

The new features don’t align with your needs or usage patterns

You prefer to wait for more substantial upgrades in future models Ultimately, the decision to upgrade should be based on your personal needs, preferences, and budget. While the iPhone 16 offers some exciting improvements, the iPhone 15 remains a capable and modern device that will continue to receive software updates and support for years to come.

Bottom Line: Is The iPhone 16 Going To Be Worth The Wait?

The iPhone 16 brings a series of pretty impressive upgrades over the iPhone 15, but whether it’s a significant update depends on what you value in a smartphone.

Key differences like the A18 chip, 8GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E make the iPhone 16 faster and more future-proof than its predecessor. If you’re someone who pushes your phone’s performance with multitasking, AI-driven apps, or gaming, these improvements will matter to you.

The addition of stacked battery technology and faster charging (40W wired and 20W MagSafe) make it more convenient, especially if you rely on quick top-ups during the day.

On the camera front, the spatial video capture feature in the iPhone 16 introduces new creative possibilities, particularly for content creators and those three people that are excited about Apple Vision Pro. The improved OLED display with brighter micro-lens tech also enhances usability, especially in bright conditions.

However, if you’re content with your iPhone 15, which still offers solid performance with its A16 Bionic chip, decent charging speeds, and a great camera system, you’ll definitely want to sit this one out and wait for the iPhone 17. The new Action and Capture buttons add convenience, but they aren’t game-changers for most users.

In short, the iPhone 16 is a great upgrade if you’re coming from the iPhone 14 or lower. In this context, it’ll deliver faster performance, enhanced AI capabilities, and much improved camera performance and features.

What do you think? Hit me up in the comments below…