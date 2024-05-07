Apple Introduces New 2024 iPad Airs In Multiple Sizes

This is the first time the iPad Air has come in a large 13-inch size.

TL:DR: iPad Air 2024 Specs Display: 11-inch or 13-inch display 📏

11-inch or 13-inch display 📏 Chip: M2 Apple Silicon chip. Nearly 50% faster than the M1 iPad Air. 🍪

M2 Apple Silicon chip. Nearly 50% faster than the M1 iPad Air. 🍪 Other features: Landscape front camera. Landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio. Four color options. ⚡️

Landscape front camera. Landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio. Four color options. ⚡️ Price: Starting at $599 for 11-inch and $799 for 13-inch. 💰

Starting at $599 for 11-inch and $799 for 13-inch. 💰 Release date: Second week of May. 📆

Apple has introduced two new iPad Air models for 2024. The iPad Air for the first time gains multiple display sizes featuring the largest displays ever available for the iPad Air.

The new 2024 lineup includes an 11-inch iPad Air and a new 13-inch iPad Air. Both iPads also ship with the M2 chipset—the Apple Silicon chip that was previously included in the iPad Pro. Apple says that the M2 chip inside the iPad Air is nearly 50% faster than the M1 chip found in the previous generation of iPad Air.

In addition to the new display sizes and the new chipset, the new 2024 iPad Airs also include a new landscape front-facing camera. This means that the camera on the front of the tablet is now positioned on the longer side of the iPad Air instead of at the top of the device while in portrait mode.

By placing the camera on the longer side of the iPad Air is landscape mode, the new iPad Air feels more like a laptop, especially when used with an external keyboard.

“So many users—from students, to content creators, to small businesses, and more — love iPad Air for its performance, portability, and versatility, all at an affordable price. Today, iPad Air gets even better,” Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, said in a press release announcing the new iPad Air. “We’re so excited to introduce the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, offering two sizes for the first time. With its combination of a brilliant Liquid Retina display, the phenomenal performance of the M2 chip, incredible AI capabilities, and its colorful, portable design with support for new accessories, iPad Air is more powerful and versatile than ever.”

Pin Credit: Apple

The new 2024 iPad Airs come in four color options for both the 13-inch and 11-inch models. Those color options include blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Also, both iPad Airs come in four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

As for the display, arguably the most important piece of the iPad, Apple has provided the following specs for each iPad Air:

iPad Air 11-inch: Liquid Retina display

LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

2360-by-1640-pixel resolution at 264 ppi

Wide color (P3)

True Tone

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated

Antireflective coating

500 nits brightness

Supports Apple Pencil Pro

Supports Apple Pencil (USB‑C)

Apple Pencil hover

iPad Air 13-inch: Liquid Retina display

LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 ppi

Wide color (P3)

True Tone

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated

Antireflective coating

600 nits brightness

Supports Apple Pencil Pro

Supports Apple Pencil (USB‑C)

Apple Pencil hover

Each new iPad Air also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro Apple announced today.

Apple says the new iPad Air can be pre-ordered now. It will officially be available on May 15.

The prices for the iPad Air are as follows:

iPad Air 11-inch: 128GB ($599), 256GB ($699), 512GB ($899), and 1TB ($1099).

iPad Air 13-inch: 128GB ($799), 256GB ($899), 512GB ($1099), and 1TB ($1299).

The iPad Air ships with the current iPadOS 17 operating system, but Appel is expected to unveil iPadOS 18, which will come to the iPad Airs, at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference next month.