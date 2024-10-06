iPhone 16 Sizes & Dimensions: What You Need To Know…

Apple’s iPhone has grown again. This year’s iPhone 16 range features the biggest iPhone ever produced. Here’s everything you need to know before you buy…

Apple introduced plenty of changes / updates with its iPhone 16 series, including some alterations to the screen sizes and dimensions for its flagship model for 2024.

Demand for the iPhone 16 isn’t exactly what we expected, however – but things could (and most likely will) pick up as we move through Q4.

Either way, if you’re thinking about upgrading to an iPhone 16 and you want to know more about the sizes and dimensions of each model, here’s literally everything you need to know before you buy.

iPhone 16 Sizes & Dimensions Guide

iPhone 16 📱 Pin Display Size: 6.1 inches 📏

6.1 inches 📏 Resolution: 2556 x 1179 pixels 🖥️

2556 x 1179 pixels 🖥️ Dimensions: 147.6 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm (5.81 in x 2.81 in x 0.31 in) 📐

147.6 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm (5.81 in x 2.81 in x 0.31 in) 📐 Weight: 171 grams (6.03 ounces) ⚖️

171 grams (6.03 ounces) ⚖️ Chip: A18 Bionic 🚀

A18 Bionic 🚀 Camera System: 📸

📸 Main Camera: 48MP



Ultra Wide Camera: 12MP



Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth

Battery Life: Up to 22 hours of video playback 🔋

Up to 22 hours of video playback 🔋 Water & Dust Resistance: IP68 rating 💧 iPhone 16 Plus 📱 Pin Display Size: 6.7 inches 📏

6.7 inches 📏 Resolution: 2796 x 1290 pixels 🖥️

2796 x 1290 pixels 🖥️ Dimensions: 158.0 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.8 mm (6.22 in x 3.06 in x 0.31 in) 📐

158.0 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.8 mm (6.22 in x 3.06 in x 0.31 in) 📐 Weight: 203 grams (7.16 ounces) ⚖️

203 grams (7.16 ounces) ⚖️ Chip: A18 Bionic 🚀

A18 Bionic 🚀 Camera System: 📸

📸 Main Camera: 48MP



Ultra Wide Camera: 12MP



Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth

Battery Life: Similar to the iPhone 16, with enhanced efficiency 🔋 iPhone 16 Pro 📱 Pin Display Size: 6.3 inches 📏

6.3 inches 📏 Resolution: 2622 x 1206 pixels 🖥️

2622 x 1206 pixels 🖥️ Dimensions: 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm (5.77 in x 2.78 in x 0.33 in) 📐

146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm (5.77 in x 2.78 in x 0.33 in) 📐 Weight: 206 grams (7.27 ounces) ⚖️

206 grams (7.27 ounces) ⚖️ Chip: A18 Bionic 🚀

A18 Bionic 🚀 Camera System: 📸

📸 Main Camera: 48MP



Ultra Wide Camera: 12MP



Telephoto Camera: Enhanced capabilities for zooming 🔍

Battery Life: Improved over previous models 🔋 iPhone 16 Pro Max 📱 Pin Display Size: 6.9 inches 📏

6.9 inches 📏 Resolution: 2868 x 1320 pixels 🖥️

2868 x 1320 pixels 🖥️ Dimensions: 160.8 mm x 77.8 mm x 8.25 mm (6.33 in x 3.06 in x 0.33 in) 📐

160.8 mm x 77.8 mm x 8.25 mm (6.33 in x 3.06 in x 0.33 in) 📐 Weight: 221 grams (7.76 ounces) ⚖️

221 grams (7.76 ounces) ⚖️ Chip: A18 Bionic 🚀

A18 Bionic 🚀 Camera System: 📸

📸 Main Camera: Same as Pro model with additional enhancements for low-light performance 🌙

Battery Life: Up to approximately a day’s worth of usage 🔋

How The iPhone 16 Compares To The iPhone 15

The iPhone 16 continues the trend of offering a variety of sizes, but there are some slight changes compared to the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 sticks with a 6.1-inch display, perfect for anyone who prefers a standard-sized phone. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Plus keeps its 6.7-inch display, delivering that bigger screen for users who want more real estate for videos and gaming.

One of the more noticeable changes is with the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro now has a 6.3-inch display, which is slightly larger than the iPhone 15 Pro’s 6.1 inches. This makes for a more immersive experience without jumping into “Plus” or “Max” territory.

And for those who love the biggest screen possible, the iPhone 16 Pro Max takes it to 6.9 inches, up from 6.7 inches in the previous model. The increase in screen size makes everything feel a bit more expansive, from watching movies to editing photos.

Resolution and Clarity

Apple has slightly bumped up the resolution for the iPhone 16 Pro models as well, offering even crisper visuals. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max displays now sport higher pixel densities, meaning sharper text and more detailed images.

The base models, however, remain locked to lower refresh rates (60Hz) which has been a huge bone of contention for many reviewers. You can pick up sub-$200 Android phones with 120Hz displays nowadays. This is NOT a flagship feature anymore, despite what Apple says.

Weight and Feel

Although the iPhone 16 models are slightly larger, they also feel more solid in hand. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, for example, weighs 221 grams compared to 216 grams in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s a small difference, but noticeable if you’ve been using the previous generation.

The slight increase in weight comes from new components like the larger battery and upgraded camera system, which are definitely worth the trade-off for what you’re getting.

Camera Upgrades

One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup is the camera system. While the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus keep the 48MP main camera and 12MP Ultra Wide camera from the iPhone 15, the Pro models step it up a notch.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max offer enhanced telephoto lenses, giving you better zoom performance, and the Pro Max in particular shines with its low-light capabilities. If you’re into photography, this is a big win—especially for night shots, portraits, and capturing distant subjects with clarity.

Performance with the A18 Bionic Chip

Powering all these features is the A18 Bionic chip, which is a noticeable upgrade in speed and efficiency over the A17 in the iPhone 15 series. Everything from multitasking to gaming feels snappier, and the battery life benefits from the chip’s better power management.

Whether you’re using your phone for video editing or playing the latest games, the A18 handles it all without breaking a sweat and it even brings some performance uplift on last year’s silicon which, given that chip’s benchmarks, is no mean feat!

Battery Life

Thanks to the new A18 chip, battery life is also improved. The iPhone 16 Pro Max can now push through a full day of heavy use with ease, and even the smaller iPhone 16 models have seen a bump in efficiency.

If battery life is becoming a concern, as it often is on older iPhone models, switching it up to the iPhone 16 will feel like a big performance bump.

Design and Durability

The design is refined but still recognizable with Apple’s signature flat edges. The slightly thicker iPhone 16 models, particularly the Pro versions, contribute to increased durability and internal space for those hardware improvements like bigger batteries.

You still get the same IP68 water and dust resistance, making the iPhone 16 tough enough for everyday spills and splashes.

Should You Upgrade?

If you’re already using an iPhone 15, you’ll find that the iPhone 16 brings incremental but meaningful upgrades. The slightly larger displays, better cameras (especially for photography enthusiasts), and improved battery life might be enough to convince you.

But if you’re on an older model—say, an iPhone 13 or earlier—the iPhone 16 is a major leap forward in both performance and features.

For users who prioritize having the best camera system, largest display, and longest battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the ultimate choice. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus remain solid options for those who want top-notch performance without going Pro.