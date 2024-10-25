iPhone Mail App is NOT Working Properly In iOS 18

Mail is important. But it isn’t working properly inside iOS 18 on my iPhone…

[TL;DR] The Mail App is Broken Inside iOS 18 🚨 Mail App Issues : The Mail app is glitchy – emails take ages to load or don’t load at all, requiring frequent app restarts.

: The Mail app is glitchy – emails take ages to load or don’t load at all, requiring frequent app restarts. 🤔 Quality Concerns : Apple’s QC (quality control) seems to be slipping, with Mail’s issues sparking user complaints.

: Apple’s QC (quality control) seems to be slipping, with Mail’s issues sparking user complaints. 👨‍💼 Email Essential: For daily business users, this bug is a productivity killer.

For daily business users, this bug is a productivity killer. 🔄 Temporary Workaround : Some users recommend deleting and reinstalling the app or tweaking IMAP settings, but results vary.

: Some users recommend deleting and reinstalling the app or tweaking IMAP settings, but results vary. ⏳ Update Expected: Apple’s iOS 18.1 update might fix it, but for now, patience is key! iOS 18 Update: Everything You Need To Know

iOS 18 is only just out the gates and, for the most part, it’s a very decent update that brings plenty of thoughtful updates and tweaks to iPhone. In my iOS 18 review, I cautiously noted that my experience of iOS 18 has been mostly bug-free – but there’s one area where this isn’t the case.

The Mail App is Broken In iOS 18

The Mail app, for whatever reason, is not working properly. Emails take forever to download, and 40% of the time simply fail to download at all, forcing you to close the app and restart the process again.

Mail is literally one of the oldest apps on iPhone. It’s been there, in one form or another, since day one, so a bug affecting it this badly inside a new platform update is, well… kind of hilarious. How the heck did this get through Apple’s QC checks?

Apple’s been getting an increasing amount of flack about its declining “quality control” over the past 12 months or so, and the Mail app not working inside iOS 18 proves there is plenty of weight to the claims.

For a lot of people, myself included, email is one of the most important features on my phone. I just it every single day and, more often than not, take care of most of my business through it.

Thankfully, I have a backup in the form of Proton Mail (which I’m currently in the process of migrating ALL my emails to).

And There’s No Working Fix Yet, Either…

Having it NOT work properly is bad for productivity. But what makes it more annoying is that the email will eventually come through, you just have to close and then open the app about 5 to 6 times which isn’t ideal.

How widespread is this issue? Apple’s support forum – discussions – has over 16 pages of people complaining about it, so I guess it isn’t just me that’s affected.

Some users claim to have “fixes” for the issue, ranging from deleting Mail and reinstalling it, so tweaking your IMAP settings inside the Mail app. I most of them yesterday to no avail; your mileage may vary, however, so it’s probably worth a shot.

As far as I can tell, there is no fix for this Mail app issue – none that worked for me, anyway. Apple’s iOS 18.1 update is coming next week, so it’ll probably get sorted then. And if not then, iOS 18.2. Of course, this is all predicated on Apple actually knowing it is an issue.

Fingers crossed the 16+ pages of people complaining about it inside its community forum will tip it off that something is amiss inside Mail.