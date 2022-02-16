You can now see how many drivers rated you 5 stars…and 1 star.

Wondering how to view your Uber rating? It used to be that you only could see your aggregate rating, but recent changes mean Uber now lets you see exactly how many stars you got – that’s how many 5 star, 4 star, 3 star, 2 star, and the dreaded 1 star.

Your Uber rating can affect the chances of a driver accepting your ride, so it’s good to know what your rating is. Here’s everything you need to know about viewing your Uber rating…

What Is An Uber rating?

Ratings are (excuse the pun) uber important in the “sharing” economy we live in. Having a good rating in, say, Airbnb, can ensure a host accepts your booking. Or a good rating on eBay can make sure you get lots of sales. And a good rating in the Uber app means you’re more likely to get a quick ride without waiting a long time.

Uber’s rating system is a dual system, which means drivers and riders can rate each other. These ratings can give you insight into the type of person they are – how considerate, courteous, etc. Uber driver ratings might also hint at how safely the person drives.

But it’s the Uber rider ratings that you want to know about. And you should keep an eye on yours. Your Uber rating is the rating drivers give you after you complete a ride with them. A driver assigns you a 1 to 5 star rating and their choice of stars can be reflective of your actions.

For example, if you were rude to the driver, they might rate you 1 star. Or if you were waiting outside in a timely manner when they arrived, they might rate you 5 stars.

How Can I See My Detailed Uber Rating?

It used to be that you could only see your aggregate Uber rating. For example, your Uber profile would show your rating is 4.93 stars or 2.23 stars or 1.48 stars. This numerical rating equaled your total number of stars received divided by the total number of trips taken. So If you took five trips in total and on three of the trips the drivers rated you 5 stars, one trip you were rated 2 stars, and another trip you were rated 4 stars, your total would be 21 stars for an aggregate rating of 4.2 stars (21 total stars divided by 5 trips).

But that aggregate rating was all you could see. Until now. Now Uber lets you view exactly the type and number of star ratings you received. Here’s how:

In the Uber app, tap on the profile icon. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Privacy Center. Swipe to the right and tap “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber.” Under the “browse your data” section, tap “View my ratings.” Your individual star ratings will be found there.

How Can I Improve My Uber Rating?

Wondering how you can improve your rating? Here’s what Uber says verbatim:

“1. Pack it in, pack it out: Drivers shouldn’t have to clean up after you. Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don’t leave a mess behind. 2. Buckle Up: Studies show that unbuckled passengers in the back seat can put the driver at greater risk of injury in a crash. So always remember to buckle up for your and the driver’s safety. 3. Be ready: Remember that drivers’ time is valuable and they shouldn’t have to wait for you. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives. 4. Treat everyone and everything with respect: As outlined in our Community Guidelines, we want riders and drivers to feel safe, respectful, and positive. Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated. 5. Don’t slam the door! It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren’t thinking about it, and drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars.” Uber

If you have a low rating, it’s worth giving the tips above a try.

