Apple makes three versions of the Apple Pencil, and each is compatible with different iPads. If you’re confused, you’re not alone.
This guide breaks down everything you need to know about Apple Pencil compatibility, including the new USB-C Apple Pencil (2023), key differences between models, and the best stylus alternatives.
✏️ Apple Pencil Versions Explained
There are now three Apple Pencil models:
|Apple Pencil Model
|Year Released
|Charging Method
|Key Features
|Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
|2015
|Lightning connector
|Pressure sensitivity, tilt support
|Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
|2018
|Magnetic wireless charging
|Same features as Gen 1 + double-tap + matte finish
|Apple Pencil (USB-C)
|2023
|USB-C cable
|Tilt support, no pressure sensitivity, lower cost
📱 iPad & Apple Pencil Compatibility Chart (2025)
Here’s a quick reference chart to find out which Apple Pencil works with your iPad model:
|iPad Model
|Compatible Apple Pencil
|Charging Method
|iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th Gen)
|Apple Pencil 1
|Lightning
|iPad (10th Gen)
|Apple Pencil USB-C
|USB-C cable
|iPad mini (5th Gen)
|Apple Pencil 1
|Lightning
|iPad mini (6th Gen)
|Apple Pencil 2
|Magnetic
|iPad Air (3rd Gen)
|Apple Pencil 1
|Lightning
|iPad Air (4th & 5th Gen)
|Apple Pencil 2
|Magnetic
|iPad Pro 9.7″, 10.5″, 12.9″ (1st & 2nd Gen)
|Apple Pencil 1
|Lightning
|iPad Pro 11″ (1st–4th Gen), 12.9″ (3rd–6th Gen)
|Apple Pencil 2
|Magnetic
🔍 Not sure which iPad you have? Go to Settings > General > About and check the Model Number, then look it up on Apple’s website.
🔄 Why Aren’t All iPads Compatible With All Apple Pencils?
Apple Pencil compatibility mostly comes down to charging and pairing mechanisms:
- Apple Pencil 1 uses a Lightning connector, so it only works with Lightning iPads.
- Apple Pencil 2 uses a magnetic charging system, which requires a compatible iPad edge.
- Apple Pencil USB-C connects via a USB-C cable and lacks wireless charging or pairing.
So, it’s not just about software — it’s about hardware design differences.
🆕 Apple Pencil USB-C: The Budget-Friendly Option (2023)
Apple released a USB-C version of the Apple Pencil in 2023, targeting students and casual users. Here’s how it compares:
🔧 USB-C Apple Pencil: Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Cheapest Apple Pencil ($79)
- USB-C charging (works with newer iPads)
- Supports tilt and palm rejection
- Great for note-taking and casual drawing
Cons:
- No pressure sensitivity
- No magnetic charging or double-tap features
- Not compatible with iPhones
💡 Ideal for students, writers, and everyday users — but digital artists may prefer the 2nd Gen Pencil.
✨ Apple Pencil 1 vs 2: What’s the Difference?
While both offer pressure sensitivity and low-latency performance, they differ in design and charging method:
|Feature
|Apple Pencil 1
|Apple Pencil 2
|Charging
|Plugs into Lightning port
|Magnetic snap-on
|Pairing
|Via Lightning
|Auto-pairs when magnetically attached
|Finish
|Glossy plastic
|Matte finish
|Extra Features
|None
|Double-tap to switch tools
|Price
|$99
|$129
🎯 Verdict: The Apple Pencil 2 is more elegant and feature-rich, but both perform equally well in terms of drawing precision.
📵 Can You Use Apple Pencil With iPhone?
Unfortunately, no Apple Pencil model works with iPhone — not even the USB-C version.
Why? Apple hasn’t enabled support for it in iOS, even though it could be technically possible. If you’re hoping to take notes or sketch on your iPhone, you’ll need a third-party stylus — although even those are hit-or-miss.
💡 Best Apple Pencil Alternatives (2025)
If Apple Pencil isn’t the right fit (or price), check out the Logitech Crayon:
🖍️ Logitech Crayon
- Price: ~$69
- Works with many iPads (including 10th Gen, Air, Mini, and older Pros)
- Flat design, no rolling
- No pressure sensitivity, but includes tilt support
- Great for kids, classrooms, and casual users
⚠️ Not compatible with iPhones.
🎯 Which Apple Pencil Is Right for You?
|User Type
|Best Option
|Students / Note-takers
|Apple Pencil USB-C or Logitech Crayon
|Digital Artists / Designers
|Apple Pencil 2
|Budget-Conscious Buyers
|Apple Pencil 1 (if compatible)
|Teachers / Classrooms
|Logitech Crayon
|iPhone Users
|No Apple Pencil support – try capacitive stylus
🧠 Final Thoughts
Apple Pencil compatibility can be confusing, but once you know your iPad model and charging port type, the decision becomes much easier. Whether you’re sketching, annotating, or taking notes, there’s an Apple Pencil (or alternative) that fits your needs and budget.