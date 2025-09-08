Apple Pencil Compatibility Guide (2025): Which Pencil Works With Your iPad?

Richard Goodwin

·

Apple Pencil Compatibility Ipad
Table of Contents

Apple makes three versions of the Apple Pencil, and each is compatible with different iPads. If you’re confused, you’re not alone.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know about Apple Pencil compatibility, including the new USB-C Apple Pencil (2023), key differences between models, and the best stylus alternatives.

✏️ Apple Pencil Versions Explained

There are now three Apple Pencil models:

Apple Pencil ModelYear ReleasedCharging MethodKey Features
Apple Pencil (1st Gen)2015Lightning connectorPressure sensitivity, tilt support
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)2018Magnetic wireless chargingSame features as Gen 1 + double-tap + matte finish
Apple Pencil (USB-C)2023USB-C cableTilt support, no pressure sensitivity, lower cost

📱 iPad & Apple Pencil Compatibility Chart (2025)

Here’s a quick reference chart to find out which Apple Pencil works with your iPad model:

iPad ModelCompatible Apple PencilCharging Method
iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th Gen)Apple Pencil 1Lightning
iPad (10th Gen)Apple Pencil USB-CUSB-C cable
iPad mini (5th Gen)Apple Pencil 1Lightning
iPad mini (6th Gen)Apple Pencil 2Magnetic
iPad Air (3rd Gen)Apple Pencil 1Lightning
iPad Air (4th & 5th Gen)Apple Pencil 2Magnetic
iPad Pro 9.7″, 10.5″, 12.9″ (1st & 2nd Gen)Apple Pencil 1Lightning
iPad Pro 11″ (1st–4th Gen), 12.9″ (3rd–6th Gen)Apple Pencil 2Magnetic

🔍 Not sure which iPad you have? Go to Settings > General > About and check the Model Number, then look it up on Apple’s website.

🔄 Why Aren’t All iPads Compatible With All Apple Pencils?

Apple Pencil compatibility mostly comes down to charging and pairing mechanisms:

  • Apple Pencil 1 uses a Lightning connector, so it only works with Lightning iPads.
  • Apple Pencil 2 uses a magnetic charging system, which requires a compatible iPad edge.
  • Apple Pencil USB-C connects via a USB-C cable and lacks wireless charging or pairing.

So, it’s not just about software — it’s about hardware design differences.

🆕 Apple Pencil USB-C: The Budget-Friendly Option (2023)

Apple released a USB-C version of the Apple Pencil in 2023, targeting students and casual users. Here’s how it compares:

🔧 USB-C Apple Pencil: Pros & Cons

Pros:

  • Cheapest Apple Pencil ($79)
  • USB-C charging (works with newer iPads)
  • Supports tilt and palm rejection
  • Great for note-taking and casual drawing

Cons:

  • No pressure sensitivity
  • No magnetic charging or double-tap features
  • Not compatible with iPhones

💡 Ideal for students, writers, and everyday users — but digital artists may prefer the 2nd Gen Pencil.

✨ Apple Pencil 1 vs 2: What’s the Difference?

While both offer pressure sensitivity and low-latency performance, they differ in design and charging method:

FeatureApple Pencil 1Apple Pencil 2
ChargingPlugs into Lightning portMagnetic snap-on
PairingVia LightningAuto-pairs when magnetically attached
FinishGlossy plasticMatte finish
Extra FeaturesNoneDouble-tap to switch tools
Price$99$129

🎯 Verdict: The Apple Pencil 2 is more elegant and feature-rich, but both perform equally well in terms of drawing precision.

📵 Can You Use Apple Pencil With iPhone?

Unfortunately, no Apple Pencil model works with iPhone — not even the USB-C version.

Why? Apple hasn’t enabled support for it in iOS, even though it could be technically possible. If you’re hoping to take notes or sketch on your iPhone, you’ll need a third-party stylus — although even those are hit-or-miss.

💡 Best Apple Pencil Alternatives (2025)

If Apple Pencil isn’t the right fit (or price), check out the Logitech Crayon:

🖍️ Logitech Crayon

  • Price: ~$69
  • Works with many iPads (including 10th Gen, Air, Mini, and older Pros)
  • Flat design, no rolling
  • No pressure sensitivity, but includes tilt support
  • Great for kids, classrooms, and casual users

⚠️ Not compatible with iPhones.

🎯 Which Apple Pencil Is Right for You?

User TypeBest Option
Students / Note-takersApple Pencil USB-C or Logitech Crayon
Digital Artists / DesignersApple Pencil 2
Budget-Conscious BuyersApple Pencil 1 (if compatible)
Teachers / ClassroomsLogitech Crayon
iPhone UsersNo Apple Pencil support – try capacitive stylus

🧠 Final Thoughts

Apple Pencil compatibility can be confusing, but once you know your iPad model and charging port type, the decision becomes much easier. Whether you’re sketching, annotating, or taking notes, there’s an Apple Pencil (or alternative) that fits your needs and budget.

Sharing is Caring!
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.
KnowYourMobile
KnowYourMobile
@knowyourmobile.com@www.knowyourmobile.com

Your no bullsh*t guide to tech and tech trends, with a focus on data privacy and the open web

2,323 posts
0 followers

Best Data Plans Right Now

Buying Guides

Data Privacy (Protect Your Ass)

Need a new phone? Check out all the best, new ones below

Best, New Phone Releases

Follow us

Latest Smartphone Releases

View All Phones

  • Xiaomi 15S Pro

    The Xiaomi 15S Pro didn’t come with a flashy launch, but it brings some seriously heavy hardware to the table. A custom 10-core chip, Leica-engineered cameras, and one of the brightest displays on the market

    +

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

    At just 5.8mm thick, it’s one of the thinnest Android phones ever made—but don’t let the slim profile fool you. This phone is all flagship under the hood.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

    It’s got the same slick design and OLED display, but adds a periscope zoom camera and a 50MP front-facing shooter.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a)

    The Nothing Phone (3a) nails the formula: give people what they actually want, keep the price low, and make it look cooler than anything else in its class.

    +

  • Motorola EDGE 60 Pro

    With a bold design, flagship-like display, and surprisingly refined camera system, it’s one of the most interesting mid-range phones of 2025.

    +

  • Google Pixel 9

    I’ve been using the Pixel 9 for a few weeks now, and honestly? It nails all the basics—and a bit more. Killer stuff all round!

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro

    I’ve used the Pixel 9 Pro as my daily device, and it’s hands-down the best balance of power, practicality, and photography you’ll find on Android right now.

    +

  • OnePlus 13

    I’ve been using the OnePlus 13 as my daily driver for a few months now—and I’ve got to say, it’s easily one of the best Android phones I’ve tested this year.

    +

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra

    After using the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for over a week, I can confidently say: this phone is an absolute beast. It’s made for camera nerds, power users, and creators.

    +

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

    If you’ve been holding out for a truly complete iPhone, the 16 Pro Max delivers—hard. After using it daily, I won't be going back…

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Big screen, big battery, and even bigger brains—this is the Pixel to get if you want Google’s best hardware and longest support.

    +

  • Google Pixel 9a

    The Pixel 9a brings Google’s flagship-level smarts to a budget-friendly package, and it’s easily one of the best-value Android phones of 2025.

    +

Best SIM-Only Plans & Deals

View All Data Plans

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium Plan

    Boost’s top-tier option brings the heat: 50GB of premium data, hotspot, North America roaming, global talk & text, and $430 off select devices. All-in at $60/month with no contract.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (50GB premium speed)

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited+ Plan

    Level up with 40GB of premium data, hotspot access, global calling, and up to $300 in device savings. All for just $50/month. No contracts and flexible phone options included.

    +

    Data: Unlimited; Speed Caps After 40GB

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Plan

    Start strong with 30GB of premium data, unlimited everything, and a killer intro offer: just $15/month for the first 3 months, then $25/month forever. No contracts. No fluff. Big value.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (Speed Caps Over 30GB)

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    Another high-data, low-cost option with no contract. 108GB for just £9, full 5G access, and the same goodies you get with 12-month deals.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 20GB

    The lowest price option. 20GB for £6 with all the same perks as pricier plans. Great if you don’t use much data and want to save every penny.

    +

    Data: 20GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 110GB

    This plan gives you big data and zero commitment. 110GB for just £10 with all perks intact. If you need more data but want the freedom to cancel, this is the one.

    +

    Data: 110GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    More data, same price. For just £8/month, you get 60GB on a no-strings 1-month rolling plan. Ideal for users who stream often but don’t want long commitments.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 40GB

    Perfect if you want full flexibility. You get 40GB and all of iD Mobile's perks with no lock-in, annual increases, or setup fees. Great for short-term users.

    +

    Data: 40GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    One of the best pound-per-GB plans around. You get 60GB for £8 with £25 cashback, which means you’re effectively paying closer to £6/month. Includes roaming and data rollover.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    This deal gets you a healthy 108GB of 5G data for less than a tenner, with no upfront costs and £24 cashback. All the perks are included too: data rollover, roaming, and loyalty rewards.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: Unlimited Data

    This iD Mobile plan doesn’t just compete on price, it’s up there with the best of them. Unlimited everything, a year-long lock-in with no price rises, and £42 cashback straight to your pocket. It’s like getting nearly 3 months free.

    +

    Data: Unlimited, No Speed Caps

  • Mint Mobile 20GB Plan

    If you're looking to save some cash on your bills, this plan is an awesome option. You'll get 20GB of data per month and 20GB hotspot data allowance. For moderate to heavy users, that should be more than enough. I seldom use more than 10GB of data a month, and I'm always using my phone

    +

    Data: 20GB

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…