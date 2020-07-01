Can’t Upload Pictures To Tinder? How To Fix It & Get More Matches

Have you been using Tinder for a while now to no avail? Some users are experiencing issues with uploading and changing their Tinder pictures. A certain bug has been affecting the dating app that means you can’t change your photos and therefore aren’t getting any matches. Here we are going to teach you how to fix the problem and hopefully get you more matches than ever before.

Note: This is only a fix for one problem with Tinder, there is no guarantee it will solve your problem or get you more matches. If you do want more matches on Tinder, you need to think strategically – use science and the best-tested methods, as well as leveraging Tinder stats and figures to boost your chances of getting more matches.

Tinder Images Not Uploading? Try This Fix…

Save

Do Not Delete The App

Deleting Tinder or deleting your account isn’t going to solve this problem, there’s a very particular way you need to do it so don’t go through the whole hassle of deleting and reinstalling the app. Note: You should also make sure you have the latest version of both the Tinder and Facebook apps and that your synch settings allow apps to sync.

Head Into The Facebook App

Ensure you’re signed in to the right Facebook account that is connected with your Tinder. On the far right, you’ll see three horizontal lines head into that section of the app and scroll on down to Account Settings. From there you want to press Apps and go under the section Logged Into Facebook. Here will be all the apps connected up to your Facebook account, tap on Tinder, and scroll to the bottom of the next page.

Remove Tinder From Facebook

There will be an option called Remove App, hit it and it’ll give you the choice to remove or cancel with a tick box for you to delete all your previous history. It is up to you whether you want to delete the history, it isn’t really necessary for this fix.

Log Back Into Tinder

When you reopen up the Tinder app you will probably have to sign in once again. Once you’ve done that you’ll be able to change your photos around and have a play about with all the different settings.

Get Back To Swiping

Now you’ve done these changes you’ll (hopefully) be appearing back on other people’s profiles. That means you have some serious swiping to do, get back out there, and get swiping and hopefully, you’ll be getting more matches than ever before.

Don’t just rely on Tinder for dates, though – check out our list of the #1 top Tinder Alternatives for even more dating options, as well as how to access Tinder in different countries without subscribing to a premium Tinder membership.

What if Tinder Isn’t Working For You?

Tinder isn’t for everybody. Tinder also has a major problem with bots and fake profiles, so even if you do get a match it could well be a fake profile designed with the express purpose of extracting data about you.

Scary, right?

This is why more traditional dating apps, like long-standing platforms like eHarmony, for instance, are still doing major business despite the popularity of apps like Tinder and Bumble.

They get results, but they go about doing it in a completely different manner. Tinder is all about looks, attraction. Whereas platforms like eHarmony use questions and interests to gauge your compatibility with a potential partner.

It’s slower, of course, but many argue it is a more organic approach to meeting and building proper relationships with other human beings in your vicinity.

Tinder is about like the Wild West; it’s a completely unregulated place full of potentially unpredictable people, as well as bots and scammers. Conversely, sites like eHarmony are more like an idyllic suburb. Sure, it’s not quite as edgy, but, for the most part, it is generally safer and far better managed.