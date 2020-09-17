What Devices Are Using YOUR Google Account? How To Check…

How To Check Which Devices Are Using Your Google Account

Go To Google’s Devices Dashboard – Make sure that you’re signed in to the right Google account and then head on over to Google’s Devices & Activity page. Look Through Your Devices – Here will appear a list of all the devices and computers that are currently logged into your account or have been signed-in at some point over the past four weeks. Remove Old Or Suspicious Devices – Not happy with any of the details on the list? Click on them for a few more details such as when it was last logged in and sometimes it’ll reveal the device’s location. There is a red “Remove” button on the list that allows you to disconnect your account remotely as well.

Track Your Android Phone When It’s Lost

From here it’ll also boot up Android’s Device Manager which will help you track and locate your Android phone, should you happen to lose or misplace it.

You do need to activate Android Device Manager, however, and it is kind of hidden away inside Android’s settings.

Here’s how to find Android Device Manager: Go to Settings > Security and scroll down to Device administrators – you should see Android Device Manager. Click it; this will switch it on for your device.

Android Device Manager is now tracking your phone. If you lose or misplace your Android Phone, all you have to do to find it is go to www.google.com/android/devicemanager from any phone or PC, login using your Google Account, and it will show you the exact location of your phone.

Simple, right?

Why It’s Important To Remove Old Phones From Your Google Account

Whenever you get a new Android device, it will insist on you connecting it up to a Google account. Once you’ve been through a few devices it sometimes means you can lose track of all the devices using your Google account.

It isn’t just Android either – computers, Macs and iOS devices can also access your Google account.

Google has now made it easy to track down all the devices on your account, using the steps listed above. And you should try and stay on top of the number of devices using your Google account.

Why?

Simple: if you have an old phone that gets misplaced (or stolen) and it is still connected to your Google account, the person that has it can now access all your information. All they have to do is gain access to your phone. And that isn’t hard. For this reason, it is very important to monitor what devices are using your Google Account.

If your old phones still have access, simply remove them. If you’re not using them anymore, they shouldn’t have access to your Google account.



