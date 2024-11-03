How Long Does Apple Support iPhones? Complete Update List

If you’re running an iPhone, you might be wondering how long your iPhone will be supported? Here’s a breakdown of all of Apple’s iPhones and whether they still get iOS updates…

How Long Does Apple Support iPhone? Pin Apple is pretty good with support for its iPhone; most models tend to get 6-8 years of iOS updates which is way better than anything in the Android space. But because there are now so many iPhones in circulation, ranging from new models like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 to older models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13, people are often curious how long Apple will support the model they have. iPhone Model Updates Until iPhone 16 2029 iPhone 15 2028 iPhone 14 2027 iPhone 13 2026 iPhone 12 2025 iPhone 11 2024 iPhone X 2023 And this is why we put together this list; it covers all the questions you might have about how long Apple will support your iPhone model or how long you’ll be able to run one if you decide to buy one. And this will help you find the best iPhone for your exact needs. Basically, things can get confusing when it comes to iOS updates and how long your particular iPhone will get updates for.

iPhone Updates Timeline: How Long Are They Supported? Ensure your iPhone stays secure and gets the latest features with our update timeline. iPhone 14 Updates Until: 2029 iPhone 13 Updates Until: 2028 iPhone 13 Pro Updates Until: 2028 iPhone 12 Updates Until: 2027 iPhone 12 Mini Updates Until: 2027 iPhone 11 Updates Until: 2026 iPhone XR Updates Until: 2025 iPhone SE 2020 Updates Until: 2025

iOS Features and Performance Over Time Comparison of iOS Features by Version Apple’s iOS updates are known for introducing significant new features and improvements. From security enhancements to innovative functionalities, each iOS version brings something new to the table. For instance, iOS 15 introduced Focus mode, which allows users to customize notifications based on their current activity, and improved FaceTime with spatial audio and grid view. Meanwhile, iOS 16 brought the Lock Screen customization feature, giving users more control over the aesthetics and functionality of their lock screens. iOS Updates: Features & Improvements New Features iOS 15: Focus mode, improved FaceTime. iOS 16: Lock Screen customization. Security Enhancements iOS 14: App Tracking Transparency for improved privacy control. Performance Optimization Each iteration optimizes system performance, improving efficiency and responsiveness. Device Compatibility Older devices may have limited access to new features due to hardware limitations. Key Takeaways Regular updates bring significant new features and improvements

Security and privacy are key focus areas in updates

System performance is continually optimized

Newer devices benefit from the full range of new features These updates not only enhance the user experience but also improve security. For example, iOS 14 introduced App Tracking Transparency, a major privacy feature that requires apps to ask for user permission before tracking their data across other apps and websites. With each iteration, Apple also optimizes system performance, making the OS more efficient and responsive. However, not all features are available on older devices. For instance, the iPhone 6s, while compatible with iOS 15, does not support features like the Depth Effect on Lock Screen wallpapers or Live Text in photos due to hardware limitations. This differentiation in feature availability means newer devices enjoy the full suite of iOS capabilities, while older models may only access a subset.

Performance Metrics for Older Devices As iPhones age, their ability to fully leverage the latest iOS updates can diminish. While Apple strives to keep older devices functional, certain limitations are inevitable. Performance metrics such as battery life, processing speed, and app compatibility can all be affected by new updates. For example, while the iPhone 7 can run iOS 15, users might notice a slight decrease in battery life and slower app launch times compared to newer models like the iPhone 13. This is often due to the increased demands of the newer software on older hardware components. Additionally, some resource-intensive apps may not perform as smoothly, leading to longer load times or occasional crashes. Discontinued iPhones A Complete List (Updated for 2023) iPhone (1st Gen) iPhone 3G iPhone 3GS iPhone 4s iPhone 5 iPhone 5c iPhone 5s iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone X iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone SE iPhone SE 2020 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Recently Discontinued (2023) iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12 These models were discontinued following the launch of the iPhone 15 series. In terms of battery performance, older models may experience more significant battery drain after updating to a new iOS version. This is partly because the latest features and background processes are optimized for the latest hardware, which can handle more intensive tasks efficiently. Apple does provide Battery Health tools to help users manage their device’s performance, including the option to enable or disable performance throttling. Despite these challenges, Apple’s commitment to supporting older devices means they still receive critical security updates and most new features, keeping them viable for everyday use. However, users of these devices should manage their expectations regarding performance and consider potential limitations when deciding to update.

Why Does Apple Stop Supporting Certain iPhone Models? Of course, older models are phased out after a while. Apple’s iOS updates scale with each new iteration. New features place new demands on your iPhone’s internal components. Once an iPhone gets too old, it can no longer adequately support iOS. This is when support stops. With Apple’s modern iPhones, you will get at least six years’ worth of iOS updates, so my advice would be to buy the latest iPhone. Or, if you want to save some money, pick yourself up one of this year’s best refurbished iPhones – they’re loads cheaper than buying new, they’re better for the environment (less e-waste), and they’ll get iOS updates for years to come. This is the average, although it could change, depending on features that Apple adds to iOS. But if you’re running something like the iPhone 12, you’ll likely be getting iOS updates until at least 2027, taking you up to iOS 21. Similarly, the iPhone 11 will likely get iOS updates until 2026; this assumes that iOS as a platform remains unchanged. A big shift in the technology it is based on, as Apple just did with its Macs, could change things for everybody. But this isn’t likely.

Rather than list every single iPhone and answer whether or not they’ll get the next few versions of iOS, I’ve decided to put everything inside a handy infographic. iPhone Version History Version Released Discontinued Supported iPhone 15 Series 22 Sept 2023 In Production Yes – Until 2031 iPhone 14 Series 7 Oct 2022 In Production Yes – Until 2029 iPhone 13 Series 24 Sep 2021 In Production Yes – Until 2028 iPhone 12 Mini / 12 Pro Max 13 Nov 2020 In Production Yes – Until 2027 iPhone 12 / 12 Pro 23 Oct 2020 In Production Yes – Until 2027 iPhone SE (2nd generation) 24 Apr 2020 In Production Yes – Until 2027 iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max 20 Sep 2019 13 Oct 2020 Yes – Until 2026 iPhone 11 20 Sep 2019 In Production Yes – Until 2026 iPhone XR 26 Oct 2018 In Production Yes – Until 2025 iPhone XS / XS Max 21 Sep 2018 10 Sep 2019 Yes – Until 2025 iPhone 8 / 8 Plus 22 Sep 2017 15 Apr 2020 No iPhone X 12 Sep 2017 12 Sep 2018 No iPhone 7 / 7 Plus 16 Sep 2016 10 Sep 2019 No iPhone SE (1st generation) 31 Mar 2016 12 Sep 2018 No iPhone 6S / 6S Plus 25 Sep 2015 12 Sep 2018 No iPhone 6 / 6 Plus 25 Sep 2014 07 Sep 2016 No iPhone 5S 20 Sep 2013 21 Mar 2016 No iPhone 5C 20 Sep 2013 09 Sep 2015 No Please note: these are approximations based on Apple’s historical support metrics; things could change, handsets could get more or fewer updates. This data is updated every year though, so check back for more information once new models are launched. Is iPhone Support Better Than Android? Pin One of the main reasons people buy iPhones and use them exclusively is because of Apple’s support. iOS updates are never a worry during the first several or more years of owning an iPhone. You know that as soon as a new update is released your phone will get it. This does not happen in the Android space. When Google releases a new Android update, it can take up to several months or more for brands like Samsung or OnePlus to issue said update to their respective phones. But both Google and Samsung have now committed to 7 years’ worth of Android updates on select models. But it is not as straightforward as it is on iPhone. With Google, its mainline Pixel phones (not A series) models from the Pixel 8 onwards will get 7 major Android updates. With Samsung, it applies to its Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip models (6th generation onwards). Google Pixel users will get updates the fastest, though, while Samsung users will have to wait until Samsung has compiled the latest build of Android with its One UI software – this can take as long as several months from the release of a new build of Android.

Pin Is the iPhone X Still Supported? No. As of the end of 2023, the iPhone X will no longer receive iOS updates.

As of the end of 2023, the iPhone X will no longer receive iOS updates. Impact: Without updates, the iPhone X will become vulnerable to security issues and app incompatibility, making it obsolete. Is the iPhone XR Still Supported? No. The iPhone XR will no longer receive iOS updates.

The iPhone XR will no longer receive iOS updates. Impact: Similar to the iPhone X, the iPhone XR will face security vulnerabilities and app issues without updates. What Should I Get Instead of the iPhone X or iPhone XR? Near-term Options: iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (Support expected to end in 2024).

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (Support expected to end in 2024). Better Options: iPhone 11 Pro Max: A solid choice if 5G isn’t necessary. iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13: Best options if 5G is a priority. These models have several years of support left.

Is the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus Still Supported? No. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are no longer supported with iOS updates.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are no longer supported with iOS updates. Impact: These models will also face security risks and app compatibility issues. What Should I Get Instead of the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus? Near-term Options: iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (Support expected to end in 2025).

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (Support expected to end in 2025). Better Options: iPhone 11 Pro Max: A solid choice if 5G isn’t necessary. iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13: Best options if 5G is a priority. These models have several years of support left.



Security and Privacy Considerations Pin Impact of Security Updates One of the most often overlooked aspects of support relates to security features. Everybody wants the latest and greatest features but far too few people are aware of the problems that outdated software can create from a security and privacy perspective. Exploits happen. All the time. Hackers are always trying to find vulnerabilities inside operating systems, backdoors, ways of forcing their way into your personal data. And the efficacy of these hackers is only getting better, thanks to the help of AI. If you’re not running the latest software (or security update), you become vulnerable to these hackers. For instance, older iPhone that can’t upgrade past a certain version of iOS are left vulnerable to known exploits that newer versions have patched. A notable example occurred in 2019, when a vulnerability in iOS 12 allowed attackers to bypass lock screen security and access sensitive information. Apple quickly addressed this issue with an update, highlighting the importance of keeping devices current. Bottom line? Once your iPhone stops receiving security and iOS updates, it is time to upgrade to a new model. This is usually 8-10 years into an iPhone’s lifecycle, so you’ve got plenty of value for money at this point. Privacy Features Big tech companies like Meta and Google thrive on your personal data. They collect it, store it, and use it to build profiles about you which they can then sell onto advertisers – this is their business model. Apple does things a little differently. It was one of the first companies to remove third-party cookies from its browser. In 2024, its new Safari advertising campaign brought this idea – a browser that doesn’t track you – to the masses. I’d still recommend Brave over Safari, however. Is it perfect? No. It still wants / needs your data. But it is far less exploitative in the way it uses it. And if you value your personal data and its security, this is something you’ll want to keep in mind. And each new iOS update tends to add in more privacy-focussed features too. Here’s a breakdown of some the notable security and privacy features added inside Apple’s latest builds of iOS: Lockdown Mode : A heightened security setting that disables various features to protect against sophisticated cyberattacks.

: A heightened security setting that disables various features to protect against sophisticated cyberattacks. Safety Check : A tool that lets users quickly review and revoke permissions granted to others for accessing their personal information

: A tool that lets users quickly review and revoke permissions granted to others for accessing their personal information Biometric Authentication for Hidden and Recently Deleted Albums : Requires Face ID or Touch ID to view photos in these albums.

: Requires Face ID or Touch ID to view photos in these albums. Rapid Security Response : Enables quicker installation of critical security patches.

: Enables quicker installation of critical security patches. Passkeys : A more secure method for logging into websites and apps, replacing traditional passwords.

: A more secure method for logging into websites and apps, replacing traditional passwords. Pasteboard Permissions : Apps must ask for permission before accessing content copied to the clipboard.

: Apps must ask for permission before accessing content copied to the clipboard. Landscape Face ID : Supports Face ID authentication in both portrait and landscape orientations on compatible devices.

: Supports Face ID authentication in both portrait and landscape orientations on compatible devices. Automatic Verification : Automatically bypasses CAPTCHAs on supported websites for a smoother browsing experience.

: Automatically bypasses CAPTCHAs on supported websites for a smoother browsing experience. Family Sharing : Eases the process of setting up devices for children, complete with parental controls.

: Eases the process of setting up devices for children, complete with parental controls. Protection for Private Photos : Locks sensitive photos using biometric authentication.

: Locks sensitive photos using biometric authentication. Enhanced Permissions Management : Provides improved control over how apps access device features and personal data.

: Provides improved control over how apps access device features and personal data. Security Check: A feature designed to assist victims of domestic violence in resetting access and managing information sharing. Of course, access to these features requires that your iPhone is able to run the latest version of iOS. If it cannot, you will only get limited access at best. My advice? If your iPhone has reached its end of life, it’s time to upgrade to a newer model. It doesn’t have to be a brand new model, you can save a fortune and get plenty of value for money by opting for a slightly older refurbished model. In 2024, this would be the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. Both are around 40% cheaper refurbished, allowing you to potentially buy them outright and then shop around for a cheap, no-contract data plan.

Alternatives to iPhones: Comparing iOS Support with Android Pin If you’re not using iPhone (and iOS), you will be using Android. Generally speaking, Apple’s software support is leagues ahead of what you get with an Android phone, where 2-3 major Android updates is the norm. Google and, to a lesser extent, Samsung have both made huge improvements to their support in recent years. Google now offers 7 years’ worth of Android updates on its mainline Pixel models, while Samsung matches this on select – meaning “flagship” – Galaxy phones like the S24 series, Z Fold series, and Z Flip series phones. Out of Samsung and Google, Google is the preferable option when it comes to speedy updates. Once a new version of Android is available, Pixel users are first in line to get it. Conversely, with Samsung and its One UI platform, you’ll be waiting for several months for the latest version of Android. If timely updates are a must, and you want to use Android, right now Google is the best with respect to overall support and speed of delivery. Samsung has improved, matching Google’s support promises, but it is much, much slower getting these updates out to its phones.

Cross-Platform Usability Pin Switching between iOS and Android has become increasingly straightforward, thanks to various tools and services that facilitate the transfer of data and apps. For users moving from Android to iOS, Apple provides the “Move to iOS” app, which seamlessly transfers contacts, message history, photos, videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, and calendars. This tool also helps users set up a new iPhone with apps that were available on the Google Play Store, providing comparable iOS versions if available. Conversely, users switching from iOS to Android can use services like “Samsung Smart Switch” or “Google Drive” backup to transfer data. These tools allow for the migration of contacts, calendar entries, photos, and other data from an iPhone to an Android device. Additionally, Google’s ecosystem supports cross-platform continuity for services like Google Photos, Google Drive, and Google Calendar, making the transition smoother for users already embedded in these services. Both ecosystems have made significant strides in ensuring that core user data—such as contacts, media, and apps—can be transferred with minimal hassle. However, some platform-specific data, such as certain app data and settings, may not transfer seamlessly, and users may need to reconfigure some settings manually after switching. Overall, while the initial setup and data transfer between platforms have become more user-friendly, the level of integration and feature parity can still vary. If you’ve paid for an app on iPhone, it might not work on Android – and vice versa. Plus, certain apps might not be available on iOS or Android, although this is getting rarer and rarer these days. Still, it pays to keep this in mind before committing to a switch.

How Long Will Your iPhone Get iOS Updates For? Here’s How Long Your iPhone Will Last… iPhone 11 iOS Support The iPhone 11 series, still relatively new, will likely receive iOS updates until around 2027 or 2028. It’s a solid choice for budget-conscious Apple fans, though it lacks 5G support, which makes it less future-proof compared to newer models. iPhone 12 iOS Support Released in 2020, the iPhone 12 models, including the now-discontinued Pro and Pro Max versions, are expected to receive updates until 2027 or 2028. They offer 5G capability and high-quality cameras, making them excellent value, especially as prices drop with newer releases. iPhone 13 iOS Support The iPhone 13, launched in 2021, is set to receive iOS updates through at least 2028 or 2029. This model continues to benefit from Apple’s latest software features and security patches, ensuring a robust user experience for several more years. iPhone 14 iOS Support Following its 2022 release, the iPhone 14 is anticipated to get iOS updates until 2029 or 2030. It will enjoy the same long-term software support as its predecessors, providing users with a secure and feature-rich device for the foreseeable future. iPhone 15 iOS Support The iPhone 15, the latest addition, is expected to receive updates well into the early 2030s. As Apple’s newest release, it comes with the latest hardware and software advancements, ensuring top-tier performance and longevity. SAVE 40% On Your Next iPhone →

Can I Buy An Older iPhone And Still Get Good Support? Pin When it comes to purchasing a smartphone, the decision often boils down to cost versus quality. Apple, with its unwavering support for iPhones, has tilted this balance in favor of consumers, especially those eyeing the refurbished market. This strong support network makes opting for a refurbished iPhone a significantly more attractive proposition compared to a similarly priced new Android phone. Understanding Apple’s Support for Older iPhone Models Apple’s commitment to its iPhones extends well beyond the sale of new models. This dedication is evident in their software updates, which often support older models for years after their release. This longevity ensures that even a refurbished iPhone , such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, remains a competitive and smart choice. Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Still Worth It In 2024? A couple of years ago, the iPhone 11 series was still a good buy. But that is now no longer the case; the phones do not support 5G and, since they were released in 2019, are approaching the end of their support life cycle. I’d also avoid the iPhone 12 series too (battery issues), unless you’re looking at the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone Pro. As of right now – so, mid-way through 2024 – anything from iPhone 13 series, save for the iPhone 13 mini (again, battery issues) would an optimal choice for anyone that is looking to save money on their next iPhone. Affordability : The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max, flagship models of their time, now retail at significantly reduced prices in refurbished stores. These prices often fall below the cost of Apple’s latest base model, the iPhone 14.

: The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max, flagship models of their time, now in refurbished stores. These prices often fall below the cost of Apple’s latest base model, the iPhone 14. Performance : Despite being older models, these iPhones still pack a punch in terms of performance, camera quality, and overall user experience.

: Despite being older models, these iPhones still pack a punch in terms of performance, camera quality, and overall user experience. Software Support: With Apple’s continued software support, these devices receive the latest iOS updates, ensuring security and feature enhancements.

Why Apple’s iPhone 13 is The Sweet Spot for Modern Features at a Reduced Price For optimal bang for your buck, Apple’s iPhone 13 – excusing the iPhone 13 mini – are 100% where it is at right now for value for money. You’ll get several more years of iOS updates, potentially more. The cameras, especially on the Pro / Pro Max models, are still up there with the best of them, perfect for content creators, and the battery life is rock-solid across the range (again, save for the Mini which sucks). If you want an iPhone but don’t want to pay top dollar for a new one, the iPhone 13 represents the best option right now. Modern Features : The iPhone 13, though a step behind the latest models, still boasts modern features like improved battery life, advanced camera systems, and powerful processing capabilities.

: The iPhone 13, though a step behind the latest models, still boasts modern features like improved battery life, advanced camera systems, and powerful processing capabilities. Refurbished Deals: Marketplaces for refurbished iPhones offer the iPhone 13 at attractive prices, making it a great deal for those seeking newer features without the premium price tag. Why Choose a Refurbished iPhone Over a New Android Phone? There is also a huge market for reduced cost Android phones to consider too. Google and Samsung are well represented in the refurbished phone market but you will not get the same level of support as you do with iPhone. While it is true that Samsung and Google now both promise 7 years worth of Android updates, this new level of support ONLY applies to newer models like the Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series – and these, while available refurbished, are still relatively expensive. Cheaper models like the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S23 do not get 7 years’ worth of support, so for anyone looking for a deal on a phone that they can use for the longest, Apple’s iPhone is where it is at – unless, of course, you’re comfortable rooting an Android phone, then you got plenty of options.

Why iPhones Are The Best Refurbished Phones To Buy Extended Software Support: Apple’s long-term software support ensures that your refurbished iPhone remains up-to-date and secure. Quality Assurance: Refurbished iPhones undergo rigorous testing and certification processes, ensuring they meet high standards. Ecosystem Integration: If you’re already using other Apple products, a refurbished iPhone seamlessly integrates with your existing ecosystem. Resale Value: iPhones generally maintain a higher resale value compared to Android phones, making them a smarter long-term investment. This means you can run a flagship iPhone with things like LiDAR and other advanced camera capabilities for way less money. Just make sure you ONLY buy refurbished iPhones via reputable retailers – we recommend the ones listed below.

If you’re not fussed about having 5G, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is now less than $500. Keep in mind that when the iPhone 11 Pro Max first launched it cost over double that much – around $1100. It’s still a killer phone, so if you’re not bothered about 5G, this is the one to go for.

If you want 5G support, go with the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the iPhone 13 – both are cheaper than Apple’s current models. And both will get iOS updates until well into the late-2020s.