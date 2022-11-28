How To Download Music From YouTube (The 9 Best Tools)

In this guide we’ll show you how to download music from YouTube, including all the apps and software you’ll need and how it all works

Don’t you just love listening to music? There’s nothing like tuning into your favourite tunes when you’re feeling down or cranking up the volume when you need to focus on a task.

But what if you don’t have your music library with you? Or what if you want to listen to a new song you’ve never heard?

You may want to save the audio from a favourite song or podcast or create an offline copy of a video to watch later.

Whatever your reason, there are a few different and free ways to download music from YouTube quickly.

Are you also looking to download music from YouTube easily and without hassle? Look no further because our blog will show you how it’s done in just a few simple steps. So why wait? Start downloading your favourite tracks today!

Is It Legal To Download Music From YouTube?

YouTube is a popular video-sharing website that allows you to view, upload, and share videos. The site has been around for years and is one of the most popular online platform to watch videos online.

However, you should that you may face legal trouble if you download videos from YouTube without permission. Here’s some things you’ll definitely want to keep in mind:

First and foremost, it is essential to note that downloading videos from YouTube is against the site’s terms of service. If you do so, you could be violating copyright laws. The site’s terms of service explicitly prohibit downloading any content unless you have the copyright holder’s permission.

Second, be sure to use a reputable YouTube video downloader if you do choose to download videos. Many fake or malicious downloaders out there could infect your computer with malware.

Finally, you could be jeopardising your YouTube account. If YouTube discovers that you’ve downloaded videos without permission, they could suspend or even delete your account.

Overall, it is best to watch YouTube videos online or switch to YouTube Premium, which allows you to download videos to your mobile app. But if you decide to download them, do so carefully.

How To Download Music From YouTube

Save

If you understand the risks of downloading music from YouTube, you can use any of these tools to download music from YouTube:

1. Ytmp3.cc

Looking for an easy way to download music from YouTube? Look no further than Ytmp3.cc! This convenient online tool lets you download YouTube videos as MP3 files so that you can enjoy your favourite tunes offline.

Enter the YouTube video URL, and click the “Convert” button. In a matter of seconds, your MP3 file will be ready to download. Ytmp3.cc is completely free to use and is compatible with all major browsers. Give it a try today!

There are two ways to download music through Ytmp3.cc: directly via Youtube or via the converter website. For the first option, you must add ‘ccc’ after YouTube in the URL of any YouTube Video you want to convert to audio.

This option is quick and easy because you don’t have to copy any URLs. Once you add ‘ccc’ to the URL, you’ll be redirected to the Ytmp3.cc website lets you choose between MP3 or MP4 before downloading the audio. Another option is to go to the website and copy-paste the link to download the audio.

2. MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter

Looking for an easy way to convert YouTube videos to MP3 files? Look no further than MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter.

This free program makes it super simple to download the audio from any YouTube video and save it as an MP3 file on your computer.

Just copy and paste the video URL you want to convert, and the program does the rest. You can even set the program to automatically add the MP3 files to your iTunes library, making it easy to keep all your music in one place.

If you’ve been looking for a YouTube to MP3 converter, give MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter a try. It’s free, easy to use, and does an impressive job of downloading and saving YouTube videos as MP3 files.

3. SaveMP3

SaveMP3 is a YouTube Music downloader that helps you download your favourite songs from YouTube so you can listen to them offline. It’s really easy to use, and it’s completely free!

With SaveMP3, you can download any song from YouTube in just a few clicks. Just enter the URL of the song you want to download and click the “Download” button. That’s it!

The song will be downloaded to your computer in MP3 format. SaveMP3 is a great way to download your favourite songs so you can listen to them offline. It’s quick, easy, and, best of all, it’s free!

4. MP3hub

MP3hub YouTube music downloader is free to use, and it’s pretty easy to use. Just copy and paste the YouTube video URL you want to download, and MP3hub will take care of the rest.

You can also use MP3hub to convert YouTube videos to MP3 files so that you can listen to them on your computer or mobile device.

Select the “MP3” option when you paste the URL, and MP3hub will do the rest.

MP3hub also has a web app. You can download it with a single click, and It will never ask for updates.

This web app will work as hard as the Mp3Hub website and help you with YouTube video/music searches and suggestions.

5. ByClick Downloader

ByClick Downloader is one of the simplest and most effective apps for downloading music from YouTube. This program allows you to download music directly from YouTube without going through a third-party website.

The process is simple: just paste the URL of the YouTube video into the ByClick Downloader, and the program will do the rest. You can choose the file format and quality, and the download will start automatically.

The ByClick Downloader has many features that make it a great choice for downloading videos and music. It can download videos and music from various sources, including YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo. It can also download various formats, including MP3, MP4, and AVI.

6. Downvids

Downvids is a free online tool that allows you to download YouTube videos and convert them into MP3 files. To use Downvids, go to the website and enter the URL of the YouTube video you want to download.

Downvids will then convert the video into an MP3 file which you can download to your computer. The platform supports a wide range of social media and news platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, Reddit, etc., from which users can download videos.

7. Clip Converter

Clip Converter is another free online tool that lets you quickly and easily convert YouTube videos to MP4 or MP3 files. Simply enter the URL of the video you want to convert and choose your desired output format.

Within seconds, your file will be ready to download. Another great thing about Clip Converter is that it supports a wide range of input and output formats, so you can use it to convert almost any video file. Plus, it’s free to use and doesn’t require registration.

8. KeepVid

KeepVid is a free online tool that allows you to download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and other video sites. Simply enter the video URL you want to download, and KeepVid will do the rest.

KeepVid is fast, free, and easy to use. It’s the perfect way to download your favorite YouTube videos and save them for offline viewing. With KeepVid, you can download video from more than 1000 sites and also offers a free web-based lightweight app. For easy access, you can get a bookmarklet of this site.

9. Deturl

deturl is a YouTube downloader alternative worth considering when looking for apps or websites to download music from YouTube. It is one of the simplest options on our list, since you only need to change the URL of the chosen video a little to start the download.

In the URL location box, select ‘https://www.’ and replace with ‘pwn’. Alternatively, you can add deturl.com in front of any URL to download the YouTube video. (Example: http://deturl.com/lifehacker.com/5171115/)

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

More