The 3 Best Places To Buy A Refurbished iPhones In 2025

If you’re looking to save big on your next smartphone purchase, refurbished phones are the way to go.

They’re tested, reliable, and significantly cheaper than buying new. But not all refurbished retailers are created equal.

To help you shop smart, we’ve narrowed it down to the three best places to buy refurbished phones.

Best Place To Buy Refurbished Phones Gazelle (Best for U.S. Buyers) Gazelle is a trusted name in refurbished electronics, offering a range of devices from iPhones to Samsung Galaxy models. Their rigorous 30-point inspection ensures every phone looks and works like new. With competitive pricing and a 30-day money-back guarantee, Gazelle is perfect for buyers who value quality and peace of mind. Key Features: Rigorous 30-point inspection

30-day return policy

Options for unlocked or carrier-specific phones

REBOXED (Best for U.K. and European Buyers) REBOXED, a London-based sustainable tech company, specializes in high-quality refurbished phones and gadgets. They boast a 70-point inspection process, ensuring devices are not just functional but as close to new as possible. With options ranging from iPhones to Androids, they cater to all tech enthusiasts. Key Features: Industry-leading 70-point inspection

Certified B-Corp with a focus on sustainability

Great pricing on popular models like the iPhone 11 and Google Pixel

Wide selection of phones, tablets, and wearables Why Choose REBOXED? If you’re in the U.K. or Europe, REBOXED offers unbeatable quality and a strong commitment to sustainability. It’s an excellent choice for those who want great tech without the environmental guilt. Read Review Amazon Renewed (Best for Variety and Fast Shipping) Amazon Renewed is the go-to option for those who want a wide selection of refurbished devices and the convenience of fast shipping. From iPhones to kitchen appliances, this platform has it all. Every product goes through a certification process to ensure quality and performance. Key Features: Extensive product selection, including newer models

90-day return policy

Fast and reliable shipping with Amazon Prime

90-day return policy

Fast and reliable shipping with Amazon Prime

Lower prices compared to new models Why Choose Amazon Renewed? Amazon Renewed combines variety with convenience. Whether you need a phone today or want to browse options, Amazon has you covered. Read Review

Things To Keep In Mind Pin When shopping for a refurbished phone, three critical factors will directly impact your experience: the phone’s age, brand, and condition. Understanding how each of these plays a role will help you make a smarter purchase. 1. Age of the Phone The age of the phone is a big deal. Newer models typically get longer software support, better security updates, and more advanced features. iPhones: Apple leads the industry in software support. iPhones often receive iOS updates for 7–8 years , meaning even an iPhone that’s a few years old can still feel modern.

Apple leads the industry in software support. iPhones often receive iOS updates for , meaning even an iPhone that’s a few years old can still feel modern. Android Phones: Most Android brands offer just 2–3 years of major updates. However, exceptions exist— Google Pixel 8/9 now promise 7 years of updates, making them a solid refurbished choice.

Most Android brands offer just of major updates. However, exceptions exist— now promise of updates, making them a solid refurbished choice. Samsung: Samsung’s flagship models (like the Galaxy S21 and newer) offer up to 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches. Avoid older models if long-term support matters to you.

2. Brand Matters Not all smartphone brands handle updates and support equally. Here’s how the top brands stack up: Apple: Best for long-term support. Even older iPhones remain fast and secure for years.

Best for long-term support. Even older iPhones remain fast and secure for years. Google Pixel: Pixel phones (especially the latest models) offer excellent support with timely Android updates.

Pixel phones (especially the latest models) offer excellent support with timely Android updates. Samsung: Stick to newer Galaxy S and Note series phones for the best software longevity. Avoid entry-level models if you want consistent updates. If reliability and longevity matter, Apple iPhones and Google Pixels are the safest bets in the refurbished market.

3. Condition and Grading Refurbished phones come in different quality grades, and knowing the difference is key: Excellent (Grade A): Like new, with no noticeable scratches or marks. Perfect for those who want a pristine device.

Like new, with no noticeable scratches or marks. Perfect for those who want a pristine device. Good (Grade B): Light signs of use—maybe minor scuffs or scratches—but fully functional.

Light signs of use—maybe minor scuffs or scratches—but fully functional. Fair (Grade C): Noticeable wear and tear, but the phone works perfectly. Ideal for bargain hunters. Internally, all refurbished phones must pass rigorous testing to ensure they function correctly. The difference in grading only affects how the phone looks, not how it works.

Why Refurbished Phones Are a Smart Choice Pin Are refurbished phones worth it? Absolutely—if you choose wisely. A well-graded refurbished phone can look and work just like new but at a fraction of the cost. On average, refurbished phones are 30–50% cheaper than new ones. For example: A refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max can cost $694 , compared to over $1,000 for a new model.

can cost , compared to over $1,000 for a new model. Drop to a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max , and you might pay as little as $434 —still a powerhouse without 5G.

, and you might pay as little as —still a powerhouse without 5G. Carrier-locked models are even cheaper. An AT&T-locked iPhone 12 Pro Max can go for $429, while an unlocked version may cost $594. Why iPhones Lead the Refurbished Market The biggest reason we recommend refurbished iPhones over Android phones is Apple’s long-term software support. Even older iPhones stay updated and secure, letting you use them longer without performance or security issues. Android phones, unless they’re from Google or Samsung’s latest flagships, often lag behind in software support. This is why a refurbished iPhone 13 or 14 remains a better investment than a similarly aged Android phone.

Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective Beyond saving money, buying refurbished phones is better for the planet. With millions of devices discarded every year, choosing refurbished helps reduce e-waste and lowers demand for new production, which involves toxic materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium. By purchasing a refurbished device, you’re contributing to a more sustainable, circular economy without sacrificing quality or performance.