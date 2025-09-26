How to Confirm Your Apple Device’s Service and Repair Status

Unexpected things happen, so it’s always a better idea to be prepared. As an Apple device owner, the best you can do is to know about the service and repair coverage.

Table of Contents

Your Apple kit is rock-solid, but even the best tech fails sometimes.

Want to dodge a huge, unexpected repair bill? You need to know your service status right now.

Confirming your device’s warranty and repair coverage is the single smartest way to budget for fixes and choose the right protection plan, saving you serious cash down the line.

Apple Warranty Coverage

If you use Apple devices, you may not be sure about the exact coverage.

All the devices come with a one-year Apple limited warranty.

Your device is only eligible if you bought it from the Apple retail store or an authorized Apple reseller.

If you buy a secondhand iPhone from an independent seller, it may not apply.

The warranty covers defects in quality and materials but is only valid if you follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

It doesn’t cover accidental damage such as a broken or scratched screen. It also doesn’t cover software issues.

The Apple Limited Warranty is in addition to the rights that consumer law provides.

The official Apple Warranty lookup allows you to quickly verify the status of your warranty and coverage details of your device.

However, if you want more information, you can use an Apple warranty check tool.

You will see whether it falls under Apple’s Limited Warranty or Apple Care+ and what types of repair and support are included.

It offers comprehensive device information that is especially important if you’re buying or selling a device.

This includes days of warranty left, estimated purchase date, and other useful information.

How knowing your coverage status helps you

You will know whether a repair is free or if you need to pay for it.
If your device warranty is about to expire, you can choose to buy AppleCare+.

You’re typically eligible to buy it within 45 days after your previous coverage expires.

This extends the warranty period for a number of years, depending on the device.

Knowing the details of your warranty will speed up your service appointments.

For example, when you have a valid purchase date, it confirms that Apple recognizes the purchase of your device.

You will know whether free 90-day telephone support is still active.

Find your Apple device serial number

Whether you want to use the Apple Warranty lookup tool or another tool, you will need your device serial number.

When you do an Apple serial check, you get a code to identify your specific product.

On an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, you will need to go to Settings>General>About and scroll to Serial Number.

On a MacBook, you will go to the Apple menu>About This Mac, where you’ll find the serial number on the Overview tab.

Perhaps your device won’t turn on at all. If so, you may need to look on the box, receipt, or in the SIM tray of your iPhone for the serial number.

Check on the specific AppleCare+ warranty period

The warranty period for AppleCare+ may vary depending on the device you use.

The AppleCare+ MacBook warranty extends the coverage for three years, and on the iPad Pro, it extends it for two years.

If you want to check the AppleCare+ warranty period for your device, you can find it on the device itself.

To see your iPhone warranty, you will find it under AppleCare & Warranty in Settings under General.

You will see the details of your Apple iPhone warranty and when it expires.

Check service and repair status

After you submit a faulty device for repair, you are able to track the repair status on Apple’s Repair Status portal.

Apple supports this service in many countries, and it covers all Apple products.

When you submit a device, you receive a repair ID, and this allows you to track the progress.

  • Going to checkrepair.apple.com will give you access to the Repair Status portal.
  • If it doesn’t, you have to log in with your Apple ID.
  • On the Repair Status page, you will see a form you have to fill in.
  • You need to type in your repair ID and your postal code or serial number. It’s better to give your serial number.
  • The updates you will see will usually be “Device received,” “Repair in progress,” or “Ready for pickup.”

Tips to keep your coverage valid

If you take good care of your Apple device, it can save you from expensive repairs.

Your coverage won’t apply to water or any other liquid damage.

Make sure that you use an Apple service center for repairs. If you have repairs done by an unauthorized third party, they won’t be covered.

Keep a receipt or proof of purchase, as this is often required for service.

