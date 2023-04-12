How To Use Your iPhone To Check Your Apple Warranty Coverage

You can use your iPhone to see if it’s still under warranty – and check the Apple warranty for other Apple products connected to your iPhone.

While the Settings app has always been the place you go to tweak the look and function of your iPhone’s operating system, in recent years Apple has also made the Settings app the center of managing services associated with your iPhone.

Specifically, Apple has really made the Settings app into a valuable tool in recent years when it comes to information about subscriptions and warranty coverage. In this article, we’re going to concentrate on the warranty coverage information the Settings app offers.

In recent operating systems like iOS 16, Apple now lets you check the Settings app to see whether your iPhone is still covered by its limited warranty or the extended AppleCare+ warranty. You can also check the warranty status of other Apple devices that are paired with your iPhone.

Here’s what you need to know…

Pin

What Is The Difference Between Apple’s Limited Warranty & AppleCare+?

Whenever you buy an Apple device new from Apple, it usually comes with a limited warranty. This limited warranty covers tech support for the device and protects the user from having to pay for repairs due to faulty hardware.

Apple’s limited warranty doesn’t last forever, however. The length of the limited warranty is usually a year in most instances, though this may vary depending on what country you live in.

AppleCare+ is Apple’s extended warranty. There are two versions of AppleCare+ in most locals: AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss. With AppleCare+ you are extending your warranty through Apple and you also get accidental damage protection – though there are service fees associated with repairs due to accidental damage.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss offers all the benefits of AppleCare+, plus you get up to two incidents of theft protection each year – but again, that theft protection comes with deductibles.

Apple’s limited warranties come with its devices for free, while AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss costs money. AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss can be subscribed to on an annual basis or on a monthly basis. The price of each varies depending on which country you are located in.

How To Check Your Apple Warranty Coverage Using Your iPhone

Most people – whether they buy an extended warranty or not – usually forget when their warranty expires. What’s cool about iOS is that now you can check in the Settings app to see if your iPhone is still covered under either the limited warranty or any AppleCare+ plan.

Here’s how to check your Apple warranty coverage using your iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap About. Tap Coverage. Under the “This Device” header, tap your iPhone. On the iPhone coverage screen, you’ll either see a message saying coverage is expired, or the phone is still under the limited warranty, or it’s under AppleCare. It will also show the date any coverage expires.

What’s really cool about this coverage screen is that it’s where you can also see what service options are available for your iPhone. For example, if your iPhone is really old, you’ll be able to see on this screen whether Apple can even still do repairs to it.

How To Check Your Apple Warranty Coverage For Connected AirPods and Apple Watches Using Your iPhone

The warranty coverage feature in the Settings app doesn’t just show you the warranty status of your iPhone itself. It will also show you the warranty status of connected devices, including AirPods and Apple Watches. Here’s how to check their warranty status:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap About. Tap Coverage. Under the “Paired Devices” header, tap one of your paired AirPods or Apple Watches. On the coverage screen, you’ll either see a message saying coverage is expired, or the device is still under the limited warranty, etc. It will also show the date any coverage expires.

Pretty cool, huh?