How To Delete Twitter: Here’s How To Ditch The Blue Bird (2022 Instructions)

Love Elon Musk or hate him, plenty of people feel now is the time to delete their Twitter account. Here’s how to delete Twitter in 2022.

Tired of social media? You’re not alone. While most social media platforms are not exactly at risk of an imminent collapse, at the same time it’s fair to say there’s something of a social media exodus going on at the moment.

There’s a number of possible reasons for this. On the one hand, it might be argued that social media is getting quite long in the tooth, and perhaps the phenomenon has sort of run its course, for now at least. Another facet of that is perhaps the way in which some of these platforms have changed over the years, arguably not for the better in some cases, which is starting to put people off.

Facebook, for example, has increasingly been criticized for becoming less and less intuitive and user-friendly, exercising apparent change for the sake of change in the interface, and generally becoming less about connecting with your friends and more about advertisements, promotional material, and data farming.

A few years back this spilled over into a significant and high-profile controversy over data privacy which saw Mark Zuckerberg sitting in front of a public inquiry.

On top of all that, depending on your point of view, some social media platforms are increasingly becoming biased and censorious in what content can be or is shared, filtered, blocked, or presented to the user. As a matter of fact, this is one of the reasons Elon Musk bought Twitter and proclaimed himself “Chief Twit”.

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Then you have the increasing coverage and awareness of smartphone addiction, which includes social media addiction, and the general body of evidence that continues to emerge suggesting using social media and phones all the time messes with our brains and is making us less happy and more disconnected.

So, if you’ve finally decided to throw in the towel on a social media app or two, and you’ve got Twitter in your sights for the chop, this article will help you cut ties with the platform.

How To Delete Twitter

As with most other social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat, Twitter doesn’t allow you to delete your account from within the application on a smartphone or tablet. Instead, you have to login to the website via a web browser on your PC or mobile device.

Go to Twitter.com in your browser and sign in with your username and password. Click the More button on the side of the screen. From the pop-up menu, click Settings and Support. From the drop-down menu, click Settings and Privacy. On the Settings screen, click Your Account. Now click Deactivate Your Account. Choose the reactivation period of either 30 days or 12 months. This gives you a chance to reactivate your account after you’ve deactivated it. If you reactivate it within this time period, your account will be restored. Click the Deactivate button. Enter your password to confirm Deactivation. Click the red Deactivate button to confirm.

As per some other social media platforms, such as Snapchat, Twitter keeps your account dormant for 30 days of 12 months from the deactivation, just in case you change your mind. Within this period you can reactivate your account, but once it expires, it’ll be gone forever. If you then want to go back on Twitter, you’ll need to start a brand new account from scratch.

