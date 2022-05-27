iPhone 15: Specs, Release Date, Price & More!

All we know about next year’s iPhone 15.

While the iPhone 14 and iOS 16 haven’t even debuted yet, many are turning their attention to what could be in store for the iPhone 15, which is set for release in 2023.

But why the interest in the iPhone 15 now? As more rumors come out about the iPhone 14 – and people learn what features it may be missing – the curious naturally turn to the iPhone 15 and if it may have the features not rumored for the iPhone 14.

While details are currently scarce about the iPhone 15, here are some things we do know about it right now…

Save

iPhone 15: Release Date

This is the most certain information that can be gleaned about the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 is almost certain to launch in September 2023. This is the traditional timeframe Apple unveils and launches new iPhones in. We expect the launch of the iPhone 15 to be no different.

iPhone 15: Different Models

Currently, we are expecting four different models of the iPhone 15. They are:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The differences between the models will come down to cameras, screen sizes, and different internal specs.

Both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro are expected to have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to have a 6.7-inch display.

There will likely not be an iPhone 15 mini – but that’s no surprise as Apple is widely rumored to be doing any with the iPhone mini this year. The iPhone 14 is rumored not to have a mini version.

iPhone 15: Design

While the iPhone 14 Pro series is rumored to ditch the notch this year with a hole and pill design, the lower-end iPhone 14 series is expected to retain the notch.

But the iPhone 15 series is rumored to do away with the notch across all models.

Besides the lack of a notch, the other major design change rumored for the iPhone 15 is the switch to a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port. This is a change iPhone users have been clamoring for for years, so hopefully, this rumor turns out to be true.

iPhone 15: CPU

The iPhone 15 series should adopt upgraded CPUs as is normal. However, they may not all contain the same CPU.

Right now, the iPhone 13 series all have the A15 chipset, no matter if you buy a mini, regular, or Pro model. However, the iPhone 14 is rumored to only have upgraded chips in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models – the A16. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to retain the A15 chipset.

This means that if Apple keeps this staggered chipset offering in the iPhone 15, we can expect to see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max to get 2022’s A16 chipset and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to get an all-new A17 chipset.

iPhone 15: Cameras

Not much is known about the cameras in the iPhone 15 series – expect that same models may get a periscope lens.

With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max this year, Apple is expected to give the rear camera a massive update – taking it from 12 MP to a whopping 48 MP.

But the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 could go even further, gaining a periscope lens. As MacRumors reports:

“With a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens on the back of the iPhone would be reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera’s image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels would allow for Apple to fit a longer telephoto setup inside the iPhone, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness.” MacRumors

However, the periscope lens may be limited to only the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. No one knows for sure yet.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More