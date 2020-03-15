Apple Pay Explained: What It Does & How It Works

Still use cash? Still use a physical credit or debit card? Right now you’re still in the majority, but that’s changing fast. In 2018, 55 million people in the U.S. used a mobile payment method–that’s 20% of the population. And that number is expected to increase from here on out until a majority of people pay for items with their mobile phones by the middle of the next decade.

That’s why everyone from Google to Samsung to Apple has gotten in on the mobile payments game. Apple was one of the leaders in the field, introducing Apple Pay back in 2014. As the service turns 6 this year, we take a look at everything you need to know to get started with Apple’s mobile payment solution.

What Is Apple Pay?

Save

Apple Pay is Apple’s contactless payment technology. With it, users can simply place their iPhone up to a contactless card terminal and press their finger to their iPhone’s Touch ID to authenticate for their purchase. With newer iPhones with Face ID, users will simply scan their face to authenticate a purchase

When Tim Cook introduced Apple Pay back in 2014 he stated that most people use credit cards, but added: “[they’re now a] fairly antiquated payment process” that is almost 50 years old. Speaking about a credit card’s drawbacks Cook said, “We’re totally reliant on the exposed numbers and the security codes that all of us know aren’t secure. It’s no wonder that people have dreamed of replacing these for years. But they’ve all failed.”

But really. It’s all about the Benjamins…

With over 200 million credit card transitions a day in the US alone, Cook said the payment transaction area was ripe for Apple’s innovation. Innovation is one thing, but the advent of Apple Pay stands to net the company billions of dollars in revenue too. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple receives a fee for every Apple Pay transaction, which means the company will get a share of the more than $40 billion bucks generated each year from credit card transactions.

And that is A LOT of cash.

What Devices Does Apple Pay Work With?

Save

Virtually every device Apple makes, including devices with Touch ID and Devices with Face ID.

Apple Products That Support Apple Pay

all iPhone models with Face ID

all iPhone models with Touch ID, except for the iPhone 5s

all iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini models with Touch ID

all iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini models with Face ID

Apple Watch (1st generation)

Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 and later

all Mac laptops with Touch ID

all Macs introduced in 2012 or later as long as you have a compatible Apple Pay-enabled iPhone or Apple Watch

How Do You Set Up Apple Pay For Use With A New (Or Additional) Credit Or Debit Card?

Setting up Apple Pay to use your credit or debit card is easy.

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the + button in the upper right corner. Tap “Continue.” Select the type of card you want to add: a debit or credit card, or the Apple Card (Apple’s credit card).

You’ll be taken to the card details screen where you have two ways of entering your card information. You can choose to type in the card name and number manually, or you can choose to let your iPhone grab your information from the card by taking a picture of it. To do this, tap the blue camera icon. On the card image capture screen position your credit card within the white frame outline. Your iOS device’s camera will autofocus for a few seconds and then you’ll see white text and numbers overlay the text and numbers on your credit or debit card when your iOS device has grabbed the information from it (it does this by using simple optical character recognition software). You’ll be taken to a screen that asks you to enter the 3-digit security code from the back of the card. Do it then tap next. On the next screen, your bank will process the information and then give you options of verifying that you want to add the card. Options include calling a phone number or entering a code sent via email or text or using the bank’s mobile application. Note that different banks may offer only some of these options and not all. Once your card is verified, you’re done. It will appear at the top of the Wallet app.

How Do You Use Apple Pay?

When you want to pay for a product at a contactless terminal, simply take your iPhone out and bring it up to the NFC reader at the till. There’s no app to launch–your iPhone will know you’re making a payment. The screen will show you the total amount and the card you are using. To confirm the payment, simply place your finger to the Touch ID or scan your face with Face ID to authenticate the transaction. Within seconds the transaction is complete. What’s crazy is you don’t even need to look at the screen to know your payment went through. The iPhone produces a subtle vibration alerting you it has.

You can also use Apple Pay on your Mac or iPad to pay for products online. Simply click the “Buy with Apple Pay” button on the website and authenticate with Touch ID on your Mac or use a compatible iPhone to authenticate the purchase.

What Payment Choices Do I Have Using Apple Pay?

Save

With Apple Pay, you can simply use the credit card you have on file with your iTunes account or you can use the Wallet app to take a photo of any Visa, Mastercard or American Express card you own. The Wallet app will pull out all your card details and confirm them with your bank. The card – it can be a debit or a credit card – is then added as a payment method.

How Does Apple Pay Work?

For in-store use Apple Pay uses the NFC chip inside the iPhone in addition to the Touch ID or Face ID on the iPhone. When you want to purchase something at a participating retailer you simply hold your iPhone over the NFC terminal at the register and tap the Touch ID or scan your face with Face ID. However, if you’re using Apple Pay with Express Transit, you don’t need to authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID.

For app and web-based purchases, Apple Pay does not require an NFC chip–only Face ID or Touch ID, which is why transactions can be completed on iPads and Macs. To use Apple Pay for making in-app purchases, tap the Apple Pay button in the app and then place your finger on the Touch ID or scan your face with Face ID to confirm the purchase.

Is It Secure?

Yes. Once you’ve added all your payment cards their numbers are actually no longer stored in your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned to each payment method and encrypted and securely stored in a new coprocessor called the Secure Element. The rest of the apps on your devices have no access to this Secure Element chip, so your payment details are always safe. Further, even if someone accessed your phone, they couldn’t approve a transaction without your fingerprint.

Save

What’s more is when you make a payment using Apple Pay, the Device Account Number of your payment method is combined with a “transaction-specific dynamic security code”, which means the merchant never even gets access to your credit card number–or even your name. As for Apple, the company says it has absolutely no access to your payment information (with the exception of the card associated with your iTunes account) because all your payment information stays locked in the Secure Element chip and is never sent to Apple’s servers.

And if you lose your phone? Simply wipe it clean with the Find My app and all your payment information is deleted from that phone forever.

Where Can Apple Pay Be Used?

Apple Pay currently works in dozens and dozens of countries around the world. It works in both stores and online. In stores, you can use Apple Pay virtually anywhere that takes contactless payments. In the U.S. popular stores that accept Apple Pay are Macy’s, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Apple Stores, Nike, Disney Stores, PetCo, Whole Foods, and more.

Apple Pay is also capable of making transactions in apps, which makes paying for services in third-party apps much more secure. Supported apps include Uber, Target, Tickets.com, Panera, OpenTable, and Groupon, among many, many others.