iPhone 15 Camera Getting “Boosted Dynamic Range”

The iPhone 15 camera will get improved dynamic range, according to Sony

Most users probably aren’t aware of this but Apple and Sony have been partners for over a decade. Apple designs the iPhone from the ground up but it relies on partners like Sony to build things like its camera sensors.

Cook was recently hosted by Sony at its highly secretive Kumamoto R&D facility in Japan. During his tour of the building, Cook posted some pictures to Twitter (see below) and waxed lyrical about Apple and Sony’s endearing partnership.

This is good news for Sony and its investors; Cook talking positively about Apple and Sony’s partnership means it will most likely remain in place for years to come, earning Sony billions in revenue as a result.

So what does Sony have planned for the iPhone 15’s camera? Quite a bit as it goes – and it is all related to dynamic range.

New iPhone 15 Camera Sensor Detailed

Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 camera may benefit from an exciting new sensor technology which is set to significantly boost dynamic range on Apple’s iPhone 15.

The new sensor technology, developed by Sony, roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel to produce higher dynamic range than current iPhone cameras are able to offer.

And this is important for a range of reasons. The most obvious, of course, is that it will improve image quality in both light and dark settings, revealing more detail and helping users to create more natural looking shots on their iPhones.

And this improved dynamic range is achieved by a new semiconductor architecture which places photodiodes and transistors in separate substrate layers, notes 9to5Mac, allowing the sensor to add more photodiodes to the dedicated layer.

Why Dynamic Range Matters

The iPhone 15’s improved dynamic range will come in handy when shooting into the light like when you’re photographing a person with a sunset behind them. In shots like these, there is simply too much dynamic range and contrast in play.

You can still take the picture, of course, but the shot won’t look great – it will lack detail and either the sun or the subject will be obscured, again, due to the camera’s lack of dynamic range (or, put another way, its inability to process different types of light simultaneously).

With limited dynamic range, the subject’s face will look too dark and colourful sunsets appear washed out – neither are things that you want.

With improved dynamic range, you’ll get better-looking color production (meaning more detail) in both the sunset and the subject’s face, helping to create a more balanced and infinitely better-looking shot.

The only question now is whether this new feature will be available on all iPhone 15 models or just Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

