Best MagSafe Cases For iPhone [2023 Edition]

If you’re looking for the best MagSafe case for your iPhone, you’re in the right place – here’s our top picks for protection and style in 2023…

Apple’s MagSafe is a super-useful feature. Available on ALL iPhone models from the iPhone 12 up, MagSafe opens up your iPhone to a world of accessories and additional capabilities.

Most people, however, use cases on their iPhones and this is a wise move too because, despite Apple working hard to make its iPhones more durable, they’re still incredibly fragile devices, so a decent quality case is essential.

So, what are the best MagSafe cases for iPhone right now? In this past 18 months we’ve tested maybe 100 or so different MagSafe cases from a range of brands. Some were great, others not so much. But we did learn quite a bit about what makes a great MagSafe case for iPhone.

To make the cut and get on this list, the MagSafe case had to nail the following things:

It had to look good; this means decent build materials and nice styling. It has to have decent protection, meaning it should protect the iPhone, both its chassis and screen, when dropped from a significant height. And, finally, its MagSafe connector should work flawlessly.

Our current favorites, meaning the ones that not only looked the best but also matched all of the criteria listed above, are listed in full below…

Best MagSafe Case For iPhone

Best MagSafe Cases For iPhone – Our Top Picks For 2023

1. Mous Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Case – Editor’s Pick

Pin

The Mous Limitless 5.0 case is a perfect blend of style and protection. Its unique AiroShock technology absorbs and disperses impact, while the magnetic attachment ensures a secure fit with MagSafe accessories.

With its combination of style, protection, and functionality, the Mous Limitless 5.0 case offers an LOADS of benefits and, for this reason, it is our current favorite MagSafe case for iPhone.

Pros:

Superior Protection : Engineered with Mous’s AiroShock technology, the Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Case offers outstanding impact resistance, safeguarding your device from accidental drops and daily wear-and-tear. The raised edges also provide additional protection for your screen and camera.

: Engineered with Mous’s AiroShock technology, the Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Case offers outstanding impact resistance, safeguarding your device from accidental drops and daily wear-and-tear. The raised edges also provide additional protection for your screen and camera. MagSafe Compatibility : The case integrates seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, allowing for easy attachment of compatible accessories such as chargers, wallets, or car mounts. The secure magnetic connection ensures your device remains stable while using these accessories.

: The case integrates seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, allowing for easy attachment of compatible accessories such as chargers, wallets, or car mounts. The secure magnetic connection ensures your device remains stable while using these accessories. Slim and Stylish : Despite its rugged protection, the Mous Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Case maintains a slim profile. The case is not only lightweight but also comes in a variety of materials, such as Aramid Fiber, Bamboo, and Walnut, catering to your aesthetic preferences.

: Despite its rugged protection, the Mous Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Case maintains a slim profile. The case is not only lightweight but also comes in a variety of materials, such as Aramid Fiber, Bamboo, and Walnut, catering to your aesthetic preferences. Effortless Installation : The case’s one-piece design facilitates quick and simple installation or removal, making it user-friendly and convenient.

: The case’s one-piece design facilitates quick and simple installation or removal, making it user-friendly and convenient. Enhanced Grip: The case features a non-slip texture, reducing the likelihood of accidental drops and providing a comfortable grip.

Compatible iPhone Models

2. OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe

Pin

Known for its durability and protection, the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case boasts a slim design and MagSafe compatibility. It also features a raised edge to protect your iPhone’s camera and screen.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe is an impressive addition to the brand’s lineup, offering a perfect blend of style and security for your iPhone. This slim yet durable case boasts numerous features that make it stand out from its competitors.

Pros:

Robust Protection: The OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case is designed with a dual-material construction, providing excellent defense against drops, bumps, and scratches. The raised edges protect your screen and camera, ensuring they remain unharmed even in the most demanding situations.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case is designed with a dual-material construction, providing excellent defense against drops, bumps, and scratches. The raised edges protect your screen and camera, ensuring they remain unharmed even in the most demanding situations. MagSafe Compatibility : The case seamlessly integrates with Apple’s MagSafe system, enabling hassle-free attachment of compatible accessories like chargers, wallets, or car mounts. The strong magnetic connection ensures your device stays put, providing both convenience and peace of mind.

: The case seamlessly integrates with Apple’s MagSafe system, enabling hassle-free attachment of compatible accessories like chargers, wallets, or car mounts. The strong magnetic connection ensures your device stays put, providing both convenience and peace of mind. Slim Design : Despite its tough exterior, the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case retains a sleek and stylish profile. This lightweight case doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to your device, making it easy to slip into pockets or bags.

: Despite its tough exterior, the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case retains a sleek and stylish profile. This lightweight case doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to your device, making it easy to slip into pockets or bags. Easy Installation : The one-piece design allows for quick and effortless installation, as well as removal when necessary. No need to worry about complicated setups or disassembling your device.

: The one-piece design allows for quick and effortless installation, as well as removal when necessary. No need to worry about complicated setups or disassembling your device. Variety of Colors: The case is available in multiple color options, allowing you to choose the perfect hue that complements your personal style.

3. Spigen Mag Armor Case

Pin

Spigen’s Mag Armor Case combines a sleek design with military-grade protection. Its Air Cushion technology absorbs shock, and the slim profile doesn’t add bulk to your iPhone.

Pros:

Sturdy Protection: The Spigen Mag Armor Case is designed with a combination of flexible TPU and rigid PC materials, delivering robust protection against drops, impacts, and scratches. The raised edges around the screen and camera further enhance the overall security for your iPhone.

The Spigen Mag Armor Case is designed with a combination of flexible TPU and rigid PC materials, delivering robust protection against drops, impacts, and scratches. The raised edges around the screen and camera further enhance the overall security for your iPhone. MagSafe Compatibility : The case features built-in magnets that align perfectly with Apple’s MagSafe system, allowing for easy attachment of compatible accessories, such as chargers, wallets, and car mounts. The strong magnetic connection ensures your device remains securely in place.

: The case features built-in magnets that align perfectly with Apple’s MagSafe system, allowing for easy attachment of compatible accessories, such as chargers, wallets, and car mounts. The strong magnetic connection ensures your device remains securely in place. Slim and Modern Design : Despite its protective capabilities, the Spigen Mag Armor Case maintains a slim profile that complements the sleek aesthetics of your iPhone. The case’s carbon fiber texture and matte finish provide a stylish and contemporary appearance.

: Despite its protective capabilities, the Spigen Mag Armor Case maintains a slim profile that complements the sleek aesthetics of your iPhone. The case’s carbon fiber texture and matte finish provide a stylish and contemporary appearance. Precise Cutouts : The Spigen Mag Armor Case offers accurate cutouts for buttons, ports, and camera, guaranteeing unhindered access to your iPhone’s features and ensuring optimal user experience.

: The Spigen Mag Armor Case offers accurate cutouts for buttons, ports, and camera, guaranteeing unhindered access to your iPhone’s features and ensuring optimal user experience. Wireless Charging Compatibility: The case is designed to work seamlessly with wireless chargers, so you can power up your device without the need to remove the case.

Compatible iPhone Models

4. Nomad Rugged Leather Case with MagSafe

Pin

If you prefer a premium leather look, the Nomad Rugged Leather Case is an excellent choice. Its high-quality Horween leather ages gracefully, and the case offers robust protection with its polycarbonate frame and TPE bumper.

This case is perfect for those who appreciate a touch of sophistication in their smartphone accessories without compromising on functionality.

Pros:

Premium Leather : The Nomad Rugged Leather Case is crafted from high-quality, American-made Horween leather that develops a rich patina over time, giving your case a unique and personalized appearance.

: The Nomad Rugged Leather Case is crafted from high-quality, American-made Horween leather that develops a rich patina over time, giving your case a unique and personalized appearance. Robust Protection : Designed with a combination of polycarbonate and TPE materials, the case offers excellent drop protection and durability. Raised edges around the screen and camera ensure additional security for your iPhone.

: Designed with a combination of polycarbonate and TPE materials, the case offers excellent drop protection and durability. Raised edges around the screen and camera ensure additional security for your iPhone. MagSafe Compatibility : The case integrates seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, allowing for easy attachment of compatible accessories like chargers, wallets, or car mounts. The strong magnetic connection ensures your device stays securely in place.

: The case integrates seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, allowing for easy attachment of compatible accessories like chargers, wallets, or car mounts. The strong magnetic connection ensures your device stays securely in place. Wireless Charging Compatibility : The Nomad Rugged Leather Case is designed to work effortlessly with wireless chargers, enabling you to power up your device without removing the case.

: The Nomad Rugged Leather Case is designed to work effortlessly with wireless chargers, enabling you to power up your device without removing the case. Precise Cutouts: The case features accurate cutouts for buttons, ports, and camera, guaranteeing unhindered access to your iPhone’s features and ensuring a seamless user experience.

Compatible iPhone Models

What is MagSafe Technology?

MagSafe technology is an innovative feature introduced by Apple in its iPhone 12 series. It uses a combination of magnets and coils to create a secure connection between your iPhone and MagSafe accessories, such as chargers, wallets, and cases.

This powerful magnetic connection ensures a perfect fit and alignment, making it easier and more efficient to use your iPhone accessories.

Advantages of Using MagSafe Cases There are several benefits of using MagSafe cases for your iPhone: Enhanced Protection: MagSafe cases provide better protection for your iPhone, thanks to their precise fit and strong magnetic connection. Ease of Use: The magnetic attachment makes it effortless to install and remove the case, saving time and hassle. Versatility: MagSafe cases are compatible with various MagSafe accessories, such as chargers and wallets, allowing for seamless integration. Wireless Charging Compatibility: MagSafe cases support wireless charging, eliminating the need to remove the case while charging your iPhone.

Our Favorite iPhone Case Brands