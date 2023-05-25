Pin

The iPhone 15 may bring with it some new changes in wireless charging, thanks to a recent hint dropped by Apple.

Key Takeaways

Apple may lift the 5W-7.5W charging speed limit on third-party wireless chargers for its iPhone 15 series , allowing them to charge at a similar speed as its own MagSafe chargers.

for its , allowing them to charge at a similar speed as its own MagSafe chargers. The reason behind this potential change is still unclear, but it may be due to pressure from the European Union and a desire to ensure charging safety.

and a desire to ensure charging safety. The change would apply to next-generation wireless chargers using the Qi2 standard , which is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology.

, which is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology. This change could boost iPhone security , as wireless chargers minimize the risk of data theft and malware installation from public charging stations.

, as wireless chargers minimize the risk of data theft and malware installation from public charging stations. While the widespread adoption of Qi2-standard wireless chargers may take time, Apple’s move could encourage a more level playing field in the wireless charging market.

Charging – in any form – on an iPhone is painfully slow. In fact, it is one of the worst things about owning an iPhone, especially if you switched from an Android phone. Wireless and wired charging on iPhone is terrible. But all that could change with the iPhone 15.

No More Wireless Charging Restrictions For iPhone 15?

European Union officials recently urged the tech giant to stop limiting the charging speed of third-party USB-C iPhone 15 chargers. Interestingly, Apple may also be preparing to remove restrictions on wireless chargers from other manufacturers.

As of right now, the wireless charging speed limit for iPhones is capped at 15W but you can only unlock this still-painfully-slow speed with Apple’s MagSafe chargers. Third-party wireless chargers are limited to 5W-7.5W charging, rendering them effectively useless.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple might remove this limitation for the iPhone 15 series. If this holds true, non-Apple wireless chargers will be able to power the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra as quickly as MagSafe chargers.

15W is still pitifully slow, but that’s not taking into account the fact that Apple could double or 2.5X the iPhone 15’s wireless charging speed, bringing it more in line with what you get on Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

Why is Wireless Charging on iPhone 14 So Slow?

Apple has never adequately explained why it imposed the 5W-7.5W limit on third-party wireless chargers; most presume it is to do with preserving the battery performance of its iPhones. But the company has never said anything officially about its self-imposed limits, or why it doesn’t let third-party chargers do 15W.

Reading between the lines, as you often have to do with Apple, it would seem that the iPhone-maker basically doesn’t trust third-party manufacturers to create seamless products that sync perfectly with MagSafe.

This stance might – and bloody well should – change with the iPhone 15.

The Qi2 Standard Can’t Come Soon Enough

According to sources, Apple will only lift restrictions on next-generation wireless chargers using the Qi2 standard, which is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology. It’s all about safety, apparently.

The next obvious question if, like me, you’re an iPhone user and are not up to speed with all the latest wireless charging standards and protocols, is when in the heck is the Qi2-standard getting released?

The good news is the Qi2-standard got its official certification and release back in April, 2023. Of course, it’ll take some time before the Qi2-standard replaces the older versions in public places like airports, train stations, and shopping malls, but Apple’s seal of approval for Qi2 should massively speed things up.

So that’s something, I guess? The bad news is that you’ll have to buy an iPhone 15 to take advantage of it but as you’ll see inside our iPhone 15 rumors and leaks breakdown, the next iPhone from Apple is shaping up to be quite an impressive one…