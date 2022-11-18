Apple Mac: The Ultimate Buyer’s Guide [2022]

Thinking about buying an Apple Mac but not sure whether to go for an iMac, a MacBook, or Apple’s new Mac Studio? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Mac computers in a single article…

Apple’s entire approach to how it builds its Mac computers has changed radically inside the last few years. Apple ditched Intel and started making its own chips. It created and released a multitude of new models, refreshing old designs and adding in completely new ones.

It has revamped macOS, making it more like iOS than ever, and it also released a bunch of new peripherals like its awesome Studio Display Monitor which is designed for use with the Mac mini and Mac Studio, Apple’s new desktop computers.

You now have several types of Mac to consider across Apple’s lineup of macOS-powered machines, including desktop and MacBook options (all in varying sizes with a dazzling array of potential configurations), with new models (like the new Mac Pro) scheduled to land during the next 6-12 months.

To the uninitiated or those new to Apple’s Mac line of computers, all of these changes have made things rather confusing with so many potential options and configurations available. And that is why we put this together this resource hub – it’s a guide to help you navigate Apple’s entire 2022 Mac roadmap.

In this guide, we’ll cover off the following stuff:

The different types of Mac you can buy;

The different chipsets used inside Apple’s Mac computers;

It’s current MacBook line-up;

Apple’s current Mac desktop options;

The M1 and M2 chips, and their various configurations;

And, finally, how much they all cost.

By the end of this post, you’ll be a Mac expert and, more importantly, you’ll know EXACTLY which type of Mac is right for you. Let’s kick things off with a quick overview of what’s happened in Apple’s Mac business during the past couple of years…

The Rise of Apple Silicon

In order to understand Apple’s current line-up of Mac computers, you first need to understand how Apple’s vision for its computers has changed in the past couple of years.

The main thing is that Apple is moving away from Intel chips and, by proxy, x86 applications and software which, like Apple’s switch from PowerPC chips to Intel way back when, was a pretty big deal – even for non-Apple users.

Apple has now replaced Intel’s chips with its own, custom Apple Silicon – currently the M1 and M2. Conceptually, these new “M Chips” are similar to what runs inside Apple’s iPhone, meaning they’re ARM-based systems-on-a-chip, with everything included inside a single package.

Only in the context of Apple’s Mac computers, the M2 and M2 are much more powerful. Orders of magnitude more powerful.

Why did Apple switch from Intel chips? The main reason, as you’d expect, is related to control. By making its own chips, and not being reliant on Intel, Apple is effectively more in charge of its products, its product roadmap, and the performance capabilities of its Macs.

But there are other, more tangible benefits too. What Apple has effectively done is take the concept of how chipsets in phones work – fully integrated systems-on-a-chip, with everything required to run the phone on a single die – and applied it to its Mac computers. Something Microsoft has been trying and failing to do for YEARS.

Rather than using multiple chips for different features, things like the CPU, I/O, and security protocols, as most PCs and older Macs do, Apple has built EVERYTHING into its M1 and M2 chipsets. Apple Silicon, the collective name for its chipsets, also supports unified memory which enables high-bandwidth, low-latency memory within a single chip.

When did Apple switch from Intel to its own chips? Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, but Apple made its plans known way before then, so its developers and users could prepare for the switch.

Most assumed there would be issues with the migration, problems with compatibility and/or a lack of performance on the first chips compared to Intel’s latest and greatest CPUs, but none of this happened.

As transitions go, Apple’s switch from Intel to its own, custom SoC was a masterclass in planning and execution. And the performance, even on its first-generation chips, was off the charts. Apple Silicon took the computing world by storm, proving once again that when it comes to innovation, Apple knows no bounds.

Additional Resources:

Latest Mac and MacBook

As of late-2022, Apple has one of the widest and most in-depth lineup of Mac computers to date. In fact, it seems like a new Mac or MacBook launches every month – Apple’s roadmap between 2020 and 2022 has been ferocious.

Here’s a full breakdown of Apple’s latest Mac and MacBooks:

RELEASE DATE MODEL November 10, 2020 Mac Mini November 10, 2020 MacBook Air April 30, 2021 iMac October 18, 2021 MacBook Pro 14 October 18, 2021 MacBook Pro 16 March 18, 2022 Mac Studio June 24, 2022 MacBook Pro 13 July 15, 2022 MacBook Air

Of course, these are just the Macs you can currently buy. Apple has more computers in the pipeline, including a refresh of Apple’s 2019 Intel-powered Mac Pro, an M2-powered iMac, and potentially a refresh of its already relatively new M1-powered Mac mini.

Between now and the end of 2023, there will likely be several new machines added to Apple’s Mac lineup, with new MacBook and desktop options. The most hotly anticipated, however, has to be the Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro refresh which will apparently run the new and as-yet-unofficial M2 Ultra chipset.

The M2 Ultra chip option will purportedly be offered alongside a high-end ‌Mac Pro‌ configuration with an “M2 Extreme” chip. At present, the M1 Ultra is Apple’s most powerful custom silicon chip available, featuring a 20-core CPU and up to a 64-core GPU, along with a 32-core Neural Engine. Sitting above the Ultra in the chip lineup, the ‌M2‌ Extreme would presumably surpass these specs to become the top-tier Apple silicon chip for maximum performance. Source

Once Apple’s M2-powered Mac Pro lands, the company’s transition from Intel to Apple Silicon will be practically complete. Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro is currently one of the last Intel-based Macs you can buy. It is a massively powerful machine too, with a price to match. How will the M2 Ultra version compare? Right now, no one knows.

But the M2 Ultra is tipped to feature 40 CPU cores, including 32 high-performance cores, and up to 128 GPU cores which is, well… frankly ludicrous. Even by Apple’s current M1 Ultra standards.

Additional Resources:

Design

You can’t really talk about an Apple product without talking about design, and with its latest slew of Mac devices Apple has made some pretty significant changes to the design of its MacBooks and desktop computers in the form of the new iMac and the Mac Studio.

Let’s go over Apple current models and see how Apple has augmented and/or changed their respective design compared to previous models.

Mac Studio

Dimensions: 7.7 x 7.7 x 3.7 inches

Weight: 5.9/7.9 pounds (M1 Max/M1 Ultra)

The Mac Studio is one of Apple’s newest Mac designs. I say, “new”, but really it is just a beefier version of its Mac mini – like three stacked on top of one another and fused together.

Aesthetically, it isn’t much to look at. But it is something of an engineering marvel. It has plenty of I/O, more than enough for even the most demanding pro users, an SD-card reader, and – to the anger of some users – is completely hermetically sealed.

What do I mean by hermetically sealed? Simple: it is next to impossible to get inside the unit itself. Apple does not want you messing around in its guts and has gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure you don’t.

You can ACCESS the Mac Studio, of course, but it is definitely not for the faint hearted. But even if you do break through its extensive outer shell without damaging anything, it’ll all be for nothing because you cannot upgrade or change anything inside it.

Providing you choose the right configuration, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the majority of users. The system itself, even in its base configuration, is extremely powerful. The only thing you need to be mindful of is storage – go with 1TB just to be safe.

Mac mini

Dimensions: 7.7 x 7.7 x 1.4 inches

Weight: 2.6 pounds

The M1-powered Mac mini is Apple’s smallest and least powerful desktop computer option. Based on Apple’s long-serving puck design, the Mac mini, like the Mac Studio, isn’t really anything to look at from a design perspective – it’s aluminium chassis is milled out of a single block of metal and it doesn’t take up much room on your desk.

This is Apple’s entry-level desktop machine, the one you go for if you don’t need ALL the power of the Mac Studio. Prices start at $699, making it the cheapest route into Apple’s M1 Mac ecosystem but it doesn’t come with a monitor, keyboard or mouse – you’ll have to buy all of these separately.

With ports and I/O, you have the following on the Mac mini: ethernet port, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI connection capable of handling up to 6K resolution, dual USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack.

Additional Resources:

Apple’s New MacBook Design

With its new line-up of MacBooks – the Pro models and the MacBook Air – Apple has really changed its formula, with respect to design. The oft-maligned Touch Bar is now gone, the bezels are thinner (by as much as 20%), and the keyboard experience is significantly improved.

Apple did add a notch to its new MacBooks, however, and this move was pretty controversial – even more so when it is now doing away with the notch on its iPhones. Whether you’re a fan of the notch of not, Apple does a pretty good job of integrating it into the user experience. But it is there and you will notice it as soon as you unbox the computer.

You also get TouchID as standard on all of Apple’s latest MacBooks too.

With the screen on Apple’s new MacBooks, it has switched over to Liquid Retina XDR displays on all of its new models. This is an LCD panel that uses IPS technology. It isn’t OLED like on Apple’s iPhone and it is not available in 4K either. But it does have a significantly better contrast ratio than its predecessor and it is quite a lot brighter too.

The Liquid Retina XDR display is essentially Apple branding for what many refer to as mini LED technology. These displays have improved contrast ratio and peak brightness compared to older backlit and edge-lit LCDs but they are built on the same fundamental technology. This is in stark contrast to OLED, which uses organic compounds to generate light with no backlighting required. There are some compelling use cases for both technologies, with OLED still being susceptible to burn-in and not hitting the same brightness levels as comparable LCD panels. Source

What about ports on Apple’s new MacBooks? On the Pro models you have Thunderbolt 4 (x3), HDMI, MagSafe 3, headphone jack, and an SD memory card slot.

On the MacBook Air, you get the following port options:

Charging

DisplayPort

Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)

With the physical design of Apple’s new MacBooks, there has been some concern over their “thinness” – even on the Pro models. Multiple reviewers were kind of shocked by the amount of flex in the screen component of Apple’s new MacBooks – think “bend-gate” just with MacBooks.

Whether this translates into becoming an actual issue remains to be seen. After all, we do not use our MacBooks in the same way we use our iPads and iPhones. They sit on a table or desk and, for the most part, are not held or man-handled. Despite this, it is probably worth keeping this in mind, especially if you do a lot of travelling with your MacBook.

Additional Resources:

MacBook vs MacBook Air – What’s The Difference?

Apple used to make a basic MacBook back in the day but in 2022 its lineup of MacBooks is a little more nuanced. You have the MacBook Air which is positioned as the go-to option for most – meaning non-professional users – and its MacBook Pro range of machines.

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air look remarkably similar; they have much the same build materials and overall design and both types features Apple’s new notch-based system at the top of the display.

The main difference between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro relates to performance and ports. The MacBook Pro range is designed for professionals and/or power users, so it comes with more ports and faster chips (in the form of the M1 Pro and M1 Max).

The MacBook Air is Apple’s base-model MacBook. If all you need to do is basic stuff like running apps, email, and browsing the web, and some work via cloud-based applications like WordPress and Google Drive, an M2-powered MacBook Air is literally all you’re ever going to need.

But if you’re a video and/or content creator that uses things like Final Cut Pro or other video editing software, you’re going to need more grunt under the hood, and that is where Apple’s MacBook Pro range of computers comes into play.

The MacBook Pro is available in 13in, 14in, and 16in configuration and, compared to the MacBook Air, comes with more options for RAM, access to Apple’s faster M1 chips (the M1 Pro and M1 Max), and you get better support with ports and I/O in general, as you can see below.

MacBook Pro Ports

MagSafe 3

2x Thunderbolt 4

Headphone jack

SDXC Reader

1x Thunderbolt 4

HDMI

MacBook Air Ports

MagSafe 3

2x Thunderbolt 3

Headphone jack

As you can see, the MacBook Air is pretty light on the ports front; it doesn’t have HDMI and it only comes with two Thunderbolt 3 USB 4 ports, while the MacBook Pro comes with three Thunderbolt 4 USB 4 ports as well as an SDXC reader and HDMI.

Is this is a deal breaker? It depends. If you need a lot of peripherals attached to your MacBook, chances are you’re more of a pro user anyways, so you’d be better off with one of Apple’s MacBook Pro systems.

If all you need is an extremely portable, exceptionally powerful, lightweight laptop for working on the go and occasionally hooking up to an external monitor for at-home working sessions, the MacBook Air is still a brilliant machine that is more than adequate for nearly all types of modern users.

M1 and M2 Chip Overview

If you buy a new Mac in 2022 or later, it will run on either Apple’s M1 or M2 chipset. The type of M1 or M2 chip it runs on will depend on the model you go for.

Apple’s more expensive Macs tend to run M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the M1 Ultra, while the more affordable models run the entry-level M1 and M2 chip.

Currently, the most widely used chip inside Apple’s Mac lineup is its M1 SoC and its multiple variations, although this will change during the latter part of 2022 and 2023 as Apple’s M2 and its variations (M2 Pro, M2 Ultra, and M2 Max) become available.

Here’s a table comparison of the main differences between Apple’s M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipsets to give you a quick overview of how they’re different.

SPECS M1 M1 PRO M1 MAX M1 ULTRA CPU Cores (Total) 8 8 or 10 10 20 CPU Performance Cores 4 6 or 8 8 16 CPU Efficiency Cores 4 2 2 4 GPU Cores 7 or 8 14 or 16 24 or 32 48 or 64 Neural Engine Cores 16 16 16 32 Transistors 16 billion 33.7 billion 57 billion 114 billion Foundry process 5nm 5nm 5nm 5nm Unified Memory Capacities 8GB,

16GB 16GB,

32GB 32GB,

64GB 64GB,

128GB Memory Bandwidth 68.25GB/s 200GB/s 400GB/s 800GB/s Media Engine N/A Video decode engine,

Video encode engine

ProRes encode and decode engine Video decode engine,

2 Video encode engines

2 ProRes encode and decode engines Video decode engine,

4 Video encode engines

4 ProRes encode and decode engines

And here’s a breakdown of Apple’s current lineup of Macs and the chipsets they run. As you can see, on certain models – like the MacBook Pro, for instance – you have multiple options when it comes to the chipset it runs, the current most powerful chip, the M1 Ultra, is reserved solely for its Mac Studio.

Type of Mac Available SoC Options Mac Mini M1 iMac M1 MacBook Air (2020) M1 MacBook Pro 14 Apple M1 Pro / M1 Max MacBook Pro 16 Apple M1 Pro / M1 Max MacBook Pro 13 Apple M1 Pro / M1 Max Mac Studio Apple M1 Max / M1 Ultra MacBook Air (2022) M2

M1 Benchmarks and Performance

What’s the difference between Apple’s array of M1 chips and the M2? Performance capabilities is the biggest change. The Max and Ultra variants are significantly more powerful than the Pro and base versions.

All of Apple’s M1 chips are potent, however, delivering incredible performance across the board – even the M1 and M2 which are effectively its entry-level versions.

For 90% of users – meaning those that use their Macs for work, either via dedicated apps or on the cloud – the base version M1 will be more than enough for your needs.

If you’re more involved in creative stuff, things like design, editing video, and/or work with CPU-intensive apps like Final Cut Pro, then the Pro and Max variant will provide all you need from a performance perspective.

Beyond this, you have the M1 Ultra and this chip is, well… it is just frankly bonkers with respect to its overall performance and capabilities. 99.9% of users WILL NOT need this chip. If you’re editing 8K and 4K video, dealing with huge files (like editing TV shows or Hollywood movies), then, sure, you might need the M1 Ultra.

But for everybody else, the base M1 or M2 or, at a push, the M1 Pro and M1 Max will be more than enough for 99.8% of users.

In this respect, Apple has set out to make a SoC for every type of user – from everyday, casual users that just want to browse the web and do things like email, to professional that edit 8K Hollywood movies for a living.

You have an M1 chip for everyday users (M1 and M2), a slightly more powerful version of enterprise users (M1 Pro), one for creatives and content creators (M1 Max), and one for users that require insane amounts of performance (the M1 Ultra).

And if you’re interested in the performance differences between Apple’s current line-up of M1 chipsets, here’s a complete breakdown of their benchmark scores (via Geekbench). Please note: Higher scores are better, with double the score indicating double the performance.

Mac Single Core Multicore MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2022) – Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores) 1899 8743 MacBook Air (2022) – Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores) 1887 8725 Mac Studio – Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores) 1754 12327 Mac Studio – Apple M1 Ultra @ 3.2 GHz (20 cores) 1753 23322 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021) – Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores) 1746 12199 MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) – Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores) 1746 12154 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021) – Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores) 1742 12139 MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) – Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores) 1737 12028 iMac (24-inch Mid 2021) – Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores) 1719 7442 Mac mini (Late 2020) – Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores) 1714 7439 MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2020) – Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores) 1707 7390 MacBook Air (Late 2020) – Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores) 1706 7422

Additional Resources:

Mac Storage

When you buy a new Mac or MacBook, one of the most important things to consider before pulling the trigger is this: how much storage do you really need?

Apple ships its Macs with storage options ranging from 256GB right up to 8TB on its highest-end Mac Studio. Choosing the right amount of storage BEFORE you buy a Mac is important because you CANNOT upgrade the storage capabilities on any of Apple’s latest Macs.

You can use external storage solutions, of course, but who wants to do this? It is best to get more storage than you need – 1TB is usually optimal – because Macs last a really long time. Way longer than PCs, so it definitely worth paying a little more for storage upfront – it’ll save you a lot of potential headaches further down the line.

Me? I always learn towards 1TB of storage. In my experience, as someone that works online, mostly uses the cloud and cloud-based applications, this is more than enough for my type of workflow.

I recently upgrade to a Mac Studio but prior to this I ran an iMac (2014) since it first came out – almost ten years ago. I opted for 1TB of storage on it, paid the premium, and it still had around 300GB when finally parted ways with it earlier this year.

Had I gone with 256GB or 512GB, I would have run out of storage a few years ago. And this would have meant going through all my files, deleting things and running a full audit of my entire system which is something I had done before on my 256GB MacBook. It is not fun.

For this reason, I opted for 1TB on my iMac and 1TB on my new Mac Studio. If you plan on using your Mac for work, I would advise that you do the same and go with 1TB at the very minimum. Failing that, 512GB. But I would not go any lower than that with storage.

Additional Resources:

macOS

All of Apple’s Mac computers, whether iMacs or MacBooks, run on Apple’s macOS software – previously known as Mac OS and Mac OS X. The latest build of macOS is called Ventura and it got a release date on October 24, 2022.

The latest build of macOS Ventura makes Apple’s desktop operating system even more similar to iOS, borrowing heavily from things like its menu and settings design.

The update packed in a load of new features and updates, as you can see below, but perhaps the biggest new addition was the inclusion of Stage Manager, a new way to organise your workflow, and Continuity Camera which lets you use your iPhone as a web cam.

Additional Resources:

How Long Do Macs Last?

Apple’s Mac computers aren’t cheap, so if you buy one you’re probably wondering how long it will last? If you’re coming from a PC, prepared to be seriously impressed…

On average, a Mac – whether a MacBook, iMac or Mac mini – will work, receive updates, and generally perform like a trooper for close to a decade, all things being equal.

I have run multiple Mac computers over the past 15 years, from iMacs to MacBooks and, generally speaking, they last and remain useable for a very long time.

My old iMac, which I just upgraded to a Mac Studio + Studio Display, ran more or less seamlessly from 2014 until 2022. I used that iMac every day for the the better part of eights years. I seldom switched it off and it helped me grow several businesses.

With MacBooks, it is much the same deal: they’ll run for eons, so long as you take care of them and ensure you have enough storage – this is why I always go for 1TB or more on my Macs.

If you concerned about getting macOS updates, you needn’t be – Apple’s support for its Macs, as it is with iPhone, is legendary. Again, my trusty old iMac from 2014 got every single macOS update right up to Ventura.

As of right now, the following Macs will not be supported post-Ventura:

iMac (2015-2016)

MacBook (2016)

MacBook Air (2015-2017)

MacBook Pro (2015-2016)

Mac mini (2014)

Mac Pro (2013)

Again, though, the only time you need to worry about this kind of thing is if you’re buying refurbished MacBooks or iMacs. If you do decide to buy a refurbished Mac, make sure you get as newer a model as possible – 2019 and up would be best.

Additional Resources:

RAM

With RAM, or memory as it is also known, generally speaking more is better. If you plan on using and/or running intensive applications like video editing software, you’re going to want plenty of RAM at your disposal – again, the more the better.

Similarly, if you want to use a Mac for recording audio and making music, again, you’ll want a decent amount of RAM to ensure seamless performance when recording, editing, and arranging.

RAM is very important, it aids the overall performance of your Mac, helping it to quickly munch through tasks, load applications, and generally do things that computers do.

Having more RAM gives you more freedom and also more performance. But, perhaps most importantly, it helps to future-proof your Mac. If you go too low with your RAM, your Mac will start to show its age a lot faster than if you’d gone with more.

Mac Model RAM Amount Mac Mini 8GB or 16GB iMac 8GB or 16GB MacBook Air (2020) 8GB or 16GB MacBook Pro 14 16GB, 32GB (M1 Pro / M1 Max) or 64GB (M1 Max) MacBook Pro 16 16GB, 32GB (M1 Pro / M1 Max) or 64GB (M1 Max) MacBook Pro 13 8GB, 16GB or 24GB Mac Studio 32GB, 64GB or 128GB MacBook Air (2022) 8GB or 16GB

Apple does like to really screw its users with RAM, especially since it is now next to impossible to upgrade the RAM on most of Apple’s latest Macs and MacBooks. Still, it is definitely worth going with as much RAM as you can possibly afford.

MacFinder has an excellent overview of how much RAM you might need, based on your needs, so rather than parrot what they said, I’ve simply added a snippet in below, as it is identical to what I’d recommend:

If you want to use your computer casually – for example, you simply want to browse the internet, reply to emails and listen to music – you only need around 2GB memory. However, we’d recommend you get a computer with 4GB RAM so your computer can handle anything you throw at it, and is somewhat future-proofed if more intensive updates of the applications you use are released. For power users, or office workers looking for a used Apple computer, we recommend 4GB to 8GB of RAM. At this size, internet browsing, emails, watching videos and listening to music is easy, and you can do many of these things simultaneously. You can also run word processing, flash games, and run simple graphics programs smoothly with this much RAM. At 8GB, you can handle larger file sizes and run more intensive applications as well. If you work in a creative environment where you need to edit large files or photos and videos, especially if you’re accessing more than one file at a time, then we recommend getting a computer with at least 16GB of memory. This gives you enough memory for video editing, music, and design work, and running the most intensive software such as the Adobe Suite, 3D renderers, or financial modelling equipment. Mac Finder

Additional Resources:

Apple Mac Prices Compared

Here’s a complete breakdown of how much Apple’s current lineup of Macs cost. I’ve included the “starting from” prices, so these prices are just a guide. Once you start to configure you Mac, adding in things like more RAM and storage, the prices start to go up very quickly.

Mac Model Price (Starts From) Mac Mini $699 iMac $1,299 MacBook Air (2020) $1,199 MacBook Pro 14 $1,999 MacBook Pro 16 $2,499 MacBook Pro 13 $1,299 Mac Studio $3,999 MacBook Air (2022) $1,199

Are Apple Macs Worth It?

We’ve covered A LOT of stuff in the guide. But that was kind of the point. I wanted to include pretty much everything you need to know about buying and owning a Mac computer in 2022 and beyond.

As for whether an Apple Mac is worth it. Again, it all kind of depends. I’ve used Macs for years and I would never go back to using a PC – not even if you paid me.

The reason for this is multifaceted too. But it can broken down into the following things:

I don’t mess around with my computers; I’m not a tinkerer. I like my machines to be plug and play . I also don’t like having to deal with endless Windows updates. I just want a machine that works, doesn’t require anything from me, and syncs with my iPhone.

. I also don’t like having to deal with endless Windows updates. I just want a machine that works, doesn’t require anything from me, and syncs with my iPhone. I don’t game, like, at all. Macs can and will run games, especially via platforms like Steam, but they’re definitely not designed to compete with proper PC gaming rigs. If you’re a serious gamer, a Mac probably isn’t for you – they’re just not designed with gamers in mind.

– they’re just not designed with gamers in mind. Apple’s Macs might be expensive compared to similarly specced Windows machines. But in my experience – and the experience of millions of other Mac users – Apple’s Mac computers tend to last a lot longer than off-the-shelf Windows PCs and laptops. I’d also argue that, for simplicity and ease of use, macOS is vastly better than Windows.

and laptops. I’d also argue that, for simplicity and ease of use, macOS is vastly better than Windows. If you buy a Mac today, chances are you will still be running it in six to seven years and it’ll still perform pretty well. The same thing cannot be said about Windows machines you buy from places like Best Buy and Curry’s. If you’re building a Windows rig, it’s a different story. But most people do not, so they get maybe two years of performance and then it falls off a cliff.

and it’ll still perform pretty well. The same thing cannot be said about Windows machines you buy from places like Best Buy and Curry’s. If you’re building a Windows rig, it’s a different story. But most people do not, so they get maybe two years of performance and then it falls off a cliff. In the time I’ve had my iMac, I have been through several Windows laptops . Each one has either stopped working and become faulty or just become painfully slow. Meanwhile, my iMac remained consistent solid, running seamlessly without issue, for the best part of a decade.

. Each one has either stopped working and become faulty or just become painfully slow. Meanwhile, my iMac remained consistent solid, running seamlessly without issue, for the best part of a decade. Macs cost more than your average PC but, in their defence, they last a lot longer and are, for the most part, way more reliable over a given period of time (say, five to six years). This means, should you buy a Mac today, you’ll probably not have to think about buying another computer until 2030. Can you say the same thing about a random Windows laptop from Best Buy? Nope.

So, to recap: yes, Apple’s Mac computers are worth it. If you’re looking for a simple, reliable computing experience and don’t want to have to think about anything related to performance and/or usability issues, get yourself a Mac. I pretty much guarantee you’ll never go back to Windows after using one.

Apple Mac FAQs

What is The Best Mac To Buy? If you’re a pro user that needs lots of power, the best Mac computer will either by a MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max or the Mac Studio. These are currently the most powerful Macs on the market. Which Mac is The Best Value For Money? The Mac Mini is the cheapest Mac system you can buy but it doesn’t come with a display. For this reason, the best value Mac you can buy now is the MacBook Air (2022) with M2. What is The Best Apple Computer To Buy In 2022? If you’re a desktop user, the best Mac you can buy is the Mac Studio – it has the best performance of any Mac in Apple’s current range. For MacBooks, the best option would be the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max. What is The Best Mac In The World? The best Mac in the world right now is the fully-specced out Mac Studio. It comes with Apple’s M1 Ultra chipset, 128GB of RAM, and an 8TB SSD. It is a monster with respect to specs and performance. Nothing else comes even remotely close in Apple’s 2022 range.

