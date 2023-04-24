Best Pixel 7 Pro Cases For Protection & Style [2023 Edition]
If you’re looking for the best Pixel 7 Pro cases, you’re in the right place – here’s our top picks for the best Pixel 7 Pro cases for protection and style in 2023…
Google’s Pixel phones are fairly durable but, like any iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone, they’re made from fragile materials like glass and aluminium and these, even from the slightest drop or bump, can be scuffed, scratched, or, worse still, shattered.
For this reason, it is of
But what are the best Pixel 7 Pro case options right now? As always, there’s almost too many options to choose from – Amazon has like 40 pages of Pixel 7 Pro cases. And most of them are pants. Which makes it hard to find the best phones cases – too much choice is never a good thing.
In the past 12 months, our team has personally tested over 80 of the top-rated Pixel 7 Pro cases. We used them, abused them, and compared and contrasted them with a view to building out a list for this article you’re reading now.
Designed to offer both style and protection, these cases cater to a variety of needs and preferences, ensuring your Pixel 7 Pro remains secure while looking its best.
From sleek and minimalist designs to rugged heavy-duty options, our comprehensive guide showcases all the current top Pixel 7 Pro cases across a range of price points and protection levels.
MOUS Limitless 5.0 Pixel 7 Pro – The Editor’s Pick
The MOUS Limitless 5.0 Pixel 7 Pro case offers a slim and minimalist design without compromising on protection. Featuring MOUS’s innovative AiroShock™ technology, this case provides incredible drop protection while maintaining a sleek and stylish appearance. The case is also compatible with MOUS’s range of accessories, allowing for easy customization and added functionality.
PROs:
- AiroShock™ technology provides excellent drop protection
- Slim and minimalist design
- Accessory compatibility for added functionality
- High-quality materials for durability
Our Verdict:
The MOUS Limitless 5.0 case is ideal for those who want a slim and stylish case that still offers exceptional protection for their Pixel 7 Pro. The innovative AiroShock™ technology ensures your device remains safe from drops and impacts, while the accessory compatibility allows for easy customization.
Crave Dual Guard for Google Pixel 7 Pro Case
The Crave Dual Guard for Google Pixel 7 Pro is designed to provide superior shockproof protection for your device. The dual-layer construction combines a soft TPU inner layer with a durable polycarbonate outer shell for enhanced protection against impacts, scratches, and drops. This case offers a stylish and functional design that ensures a perfect fit for your Pixel 7 Pro.
PROs:
- Dual-layer protection offers superior shock absorption
- Durable polycarbonate shell resists scratches and impacts
- Sleek and stylish design
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
Our Verdict:
The Crave Dual Guard case is perfect for users who value both style and protection for their Pixel 7 Pro. Its dual-layer design offers excellent shock absorption, ensuring your device stays safe from accidental drops and impacts.
OtterBox Defender Series SCREENLESS Case
The OtterBox Defender Series SCREENLESS Case for Google Pixel 7 Pro is a rugged and durable option for those who need heavy-duty protection. This Blue Suede Shoes case features a multi-layer construction, including a solid inner shell and a resilient outer cover, offering superior defense against drops, impacts, and scratches. The case also includes a belt-clip holster for added convenience and accessibility.
PROs:
- Multi-layer construction for heavy-duty protection
- Stylish Blue Suede Shoes design
- Belt-clip holster for added convenience
- Port covers protect against dust and debris
Our Verdict:
The OtterBox Defender Series case is perfect for users who require maximum protection for their Pixel 7 Pro, particularly those with active lifestyles or demanding work environments. The multi-layer construction and belt-clip holster offer both durability and convenience.
Bayelon Google Pixel 7 Pro Case
The Bayelon Google Pixel 7 Pro Case is a luxurious full-grain leather wallet case, offering style, functionality, and protection. This Antique Camel case features a detachable magnetic flip cover with card slots and a kickstand, allowing for convenient storage and hands-free viewing. The case is also compatible with wireless charging, ensuring a seamless user experience.
PROs:
- Premium full-grain leather material
- Detachable magnetic flip cover with card slots
- Kickstand for hands-free viewing
- Wireless charging compatibility
Our Verdict:
The Bayelon Google Pixel 7 Pro Case is perfect for those who desire a sophisticated and functional case for their device. Its premium leather material and practical features make it a stylish and convenient choice for any user.
Ghostek ATOMIC slim Google Pixel 7 Pro Case
The Ghostek ATOMIC slim Google Pixel 7 Pro Case combines a clear design with an aluminum bumper to provide premium rugged protection for your device. This heavy-duty Prismatic case is designed to withstand drops and impacts while maintaining a sleek and stylish appearance. The protective phone cover is specifically crafted for the 2022 Pixel 7 Pro (6.7 Inch) model.
PROs:
- Clear design showcases your Pixel 7 Pro
- Aluminum bumper for enhanced durability
- Rugged heavy-duty protection against drops and impacts
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
Our Verdict:
The Ghostek ATOMIC slim case is perfect for users who want to showcase the design of their Pixel 7 Pro while still ensuring it has top-notch protection. The clear design and aluminum bumper make this case a durable and stylish option for any Pixel 7 Pro owner.
Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Pixel 7 Pro
The Spigen Tough Armor case for Pixel 7 Pro is specifically designed to offer ultimate protection and functionality for your device. This Metal Slate case features dual-layer protection, combining a flexible TPU inner layer with a tough polycarbonate outer shell to guard against impacts, drops, and scratches. The case also includes a built-in kickstand for convenient hands-free viewing.
PROs:
- Dual-layer protection for enhanced durability
- Sleek Metal Slate design
- Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
Our Verdict:
The Spigen Tough Armor case is an excellent choice for users who want a combination of style, protection, and functionality for their Pixel 7 Pro. The dual-layer design and built-in kickstand make it a practical and attractive option for any user.
