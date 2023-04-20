Best iPhone 14 Cases: 6 KILLER Options For 2023

What’s the best iPhone 14 case you can buy right now? Here’s our picks of the top-rated iPhone 14 cases for stylish, protection, and MagSafe in 2023…

Apple has seriously updated the durability of its iPhones in recent years but they’re still pretty fragile, especially when dropped on a hard surface from around the height of the pocket on your trousers.

The screen can (and will) break or crack if the iPhone falls from a significant height, meaning anything above your hip height, so, as always, you’ll want to keep your iPhone 14 protected inside a case.

But what are the best cases for the iPhone 14 right now? When the iPhone 14 launched, we were sent literally hundreds of iPhone 14 cases to test out, which we did dutifully – although it’s not exactly a fun process!

The list of iPhone 14 cases below is based on our findings. It includes options that cover all the cases – folio cases, ultra-protective cases, cheap cases, wallet cases, and premium leather cases.

If you’re after the best iPhone 14 case money can buy right now, you cannot go wrong with any of the following options…

Best iPhone 14 Cases

MOUS Protective Case for iPhone 14

The MOUS Protective Case offers unbeatable protection for your iPhone 14. Made from Aramid Fiber, this case is incredibly strong and lightweight and it also supports MagSafe too, as well as looking utterly badass on your iPhone 14.

The shockproof design protects your iPhone from drops and impacts, keeping it safe from everyday accidents. If you’re after a stylish, ultra-protective case for your iPhone 14 that also has MagSafe support, we think the MOUS Protective Case is the best option on the market right now.

Why We Like This Case:

Superior protection: The Aramid Fiber construction and shockproof design provide excellent defense against drops, impacts, and everyday accidents. MagSafe compatibility: The Limitless 5.0 technology ensures seamless integration with MagSafe chargers and accessories, making your life more convenient. Lightweight and slim design: Despite its robust protection, the case maintains a slim profile and doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to your iPhone 14. Easy access to buttons and ports: Precise cutouts and responsive button covers ensure that you can easily access all of your iPhone’s features without removing the case. Stylish aesthetics: The case’s sleek and modern design complements the iPhone 14’s appearance, enhancing its overall look while providing top-notch protection.

OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES for iPhone 14

OtterBox is renowned for its rugged and durable phone cases, and the Commuter Series is no exception.

Designed for those who are always on the go, this slim yet protective case offers excellent drop protection without adding excessive bulk to your iPhone 14.

The dual-layer design combines a hard outer shell with a soft inner lining, providing excellent defense against scratches, drops, and impacts.

Why We Like This Case:

Rugged protection: The dual-layer design effectively shields your iPhone 14 from drops, impacts, and daily wear and tear. Slim profile: Despite its robust protection, the case maintains a sleek and unobtrusive form factor. Easy access to buttons and ports: Precise cutouts and responsive button covers ensure that you can easily access all of your iPhone’s features without removing the case. Trusted brand: OtterBox is renowned for its high-quality and durable cases, providing peace of mind that your device is well protected. Minimalist design: The case’s clean and simple appearance complements the iPhone 14, enhancing its overall look while offering superior protection.

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS Case for iPhone 14

For those who demand the ultimate in device protection, the OtterBox Defender Series is the perfect choice.

This screenless case offers multi-layer defense, with a solid inner shell and a resilient outer slipcover. The port covers keep out dust and debris, while the included holster doubles as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand.

This rugged case ensures your iPhone 14 stays protected in even the harshest environments.

Why We Like This Case:

Unparalleled protection: The multi-layer defense and rugged design ensure your iPhone 14 is well protected from drops, impacts, and harsh conditions. Dust and debris protection: The port covers prevent dust, dirt, and other debris from entering your device’s ports, keeping them clean and functional. Versatile holster: The included holster serves as both a secure belt clip and a convenient hands-free kickstand for easy viewing. Trusted brand: OtterBox is known for its high-quality and durable cases, offering you peace of mind that your iPhone 14 is in safe hands. Comprehensive coverage: The screenless design ensures full access to your iPhone’s display while still providing maximum protection for the rest of your device.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for iPhone 14 Case

Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor case combines style and protection in a slim and form-fitting design. The flexible TPU material offers excellent shock absorption, while the geometric pattern on the back provides added grip and visual appeal.

With precise cutouts and responsive button covers, this case maintains the iPhone 14’s sleek aesthetics without sacrificing protection.

We We Like This Case:

Slim and stylish design: The form-fitting design maintains the iPhone 14’s sleek profile, while the geometric pattern adds visual appeal and enhances grip. Excellent shock absorption: The flexible TPU material effectively absorbs shocks from drops and impacts, keeping your device protected. Easy access to buttons and ports: Precise cutouts and responsive button covers ensure that you can easily access all of your iPhone’s features without removing the case. Lightweight protection: The case offers robust defense without adding unnecessary bulk or weight to your iPhone 14. Trusted brand: Spigen is known for its high-quality and reliable cases, giving you confidence that your device is well protected.

Bullstrap Premium Leather Phone Case for iPhone 14

Crafted from high-quality leather, the Bullstrap Premium Leather Phone Case adds a touch of sophistication to your iPhone 14.

The soft microfiber lining protects your device from scratches, while the slim design maintains the iPhone’s sleek profile.

This stylish case is perfect for those who appreciate luxury and want a refined look for their smartphone.

Why We Like This Case:

Luxurious design: The high-quality leather construction gives your iPhone 14 a sophisticated and elegant look. Scratch protection: The soft microfiber lining safeguards your device from scratches and scuffs. Slim profile: The case offers excellent protection without adding unnecessary bulk, preserving your iPhone’s sleek aesthetics. Easy access to buttons and ports: Precise cutouts and responsive button covers ensure you can access all of your iPhone’s features without removing the case. Durable construction: The premium materials and craftsmanship ensure long-lasting protection and style for your iPhone 14.

SHIELDON Case for iPhone 14

The SHIELDON Case offers both protection and functionality for your iPhone 14.

Made from genuine leather, this wallet-style case features multiple card slots and a cash compartment, allowing you to carry all your essentials in one place.

The magnetic closure ensures your valuables stay safe, while the built-in kickstand allows for hands-free viewing.

Why We Like This Case:

Multi-functional design: The wallet-style case provides storage for cards and cash, making it convenient for daily use. Genuine leather construction: The high-quality leather material offers a stylish and sophisticated appearance. Secure magnetic closure: The magnetic clasp keeps your valuables safe and your case securely closed when not in use. Built-in kickstand: The case features a convenient kickstand for hands-free viewing, making it perfect for watching videos or making video calls. Comprehensive protection: The SHIELDON case offers excellent protection for your iPhone 14, guarding against scratches, drops, and daily wear and tear.

Which Case is Best For iPhone 14?

Pin

These are our current picks for the best iPhone 14 cases. But if you’re still unsure about which one to go for, here’s a quick breakdown of all the options listed above broken down into easy to understand niches.

Key Takeaways: Best Overall [Editor’s Choice]: The MOUS Protective Case for the iPhone 14 is our #1 pick out of all the options listed above. It looks stunning, it is built from premium materials, it bends seamlessly with the design language of your iPhone 14, and, most importantly, it provides market-leading protection against everything that life can throw at your iPhone 14.

The out of all the options listed above. It looks stunning, it is built from premium materials, it bends seamlessly with the design language of your iPhone 14, and, most importantly, it provides market-leading protection against everything that life can throw at your iPhone 14. Best protection: For those seeking the ultimate in device protection, the OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS Case for iPhone 14 is the top choice. Its multi-layer defense and rugged design provide unparalleled protection against drops, impacts, and harsh environments.

For those seeking the ultimate in device protection, the for iPhone 14 is the top choice. Its multi-layer defense and rugged design provide unparalleled protection against drops, impacts, and harsh environments. Best premium option : The Bullstrap Premium Leather Phone Case for iPhone 14 is the ideal choice for those who appreciate luxury and sophistication. Crafted from high-quality leather, this case offers a refined appearance while still providing excellent protection for your device.

: The for iPhone 14 is the ideal choice for those who appreciate luxury and sophistication. Crafted from high-quality leather, this case offers a refined appearance while still providing excellent protection for your device. Best wallet option : The SHIELDON Case for iPhone 14 stands out as the top wallet-style case, offering both protection and functionality. Its genuine leather construction, multiple card slots, and cash compartment make it a convenient and stylish choice for daily use.

: The for iPhone 14 stands out as the top wallet-style case, offering both protection and functionality. Its genuine leather construction, multiple card slots, and cash compartment make it a convenient and stylish choice for daily use. Best cheap option: The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for iPhone 14 Case offers reliable protection at an affordable price. Its slim design, shock absorption, and stylish geometric pattern make it an excellent option for those on a budget without sacrificing protection or aesthetics.

iPhone 14 Case FAQs

Are these iPhone 14 cases compatible with wireless charging? Yes, all the cases listed in our “Best iPhone 14 Cases” article are compatible with wireless charging. Some cases, like the MOUS Protective Case, even feature full MagSafe compatibility for seamless charging and accessory connection. Will these cases fit both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? The cases mentioned in our article are specifically designed for the iPhone 14. While some cases may offer compatibility for both models, it’s essential to verify the case’s compatibility with the iPhone 14 Pro before purchasing, as there may be differences in size and camera placement.

Are these cases easy to install and remove? Yes, all of the cases featured in our article are designed for easy installation and removal. However, some rugged cases, like the OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES, may require more effort to remove due to their multi-layer design and enhanced protection. How do I clean and maintain my iPhone 14 case? The cleaning process varies depending on the case’s material. For most cases, gently wiping with a damp cloth and mild soap should suffice. However, for leather cases like the Bullstrap Premium Leather Phone Case and SHIELDON Case, it’s recommended to use a leather cleaner or conditioner to maintain the material’s appearance and longevity.

Can I use a screen protector with these iPhone 14 cases? Most of the cases featured in our article are compatible with screen protectors. Some cases, like the OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES, even offer a screenless design to ensure full access to your iPhone’s display while still providing maximum protection for the rest of your device. Always double-check the case’s compatibility with your preferred screen protector before purchasing. How do I choose the best iPhone 14 case for my needs? When selecting an iPhone 14 case, consider factors such as protection level, design, material, additional features, and budget. Our “Best iPhone 14 Cases” article provides a variety of options, including the best protection, premium, wallet, and affordable choices, to help you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.