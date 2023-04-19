Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases: 8 Killer Options [2023]
We’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to help you find the ideal balance between style, functionality, and protection.
- Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
- OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Editor’s Choice)
- SUPCASE UB Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
- Urban Armor Gear Case (Featherlight Ruggedness)
- BlackBrook Wallet Case (The Premium Wallet Pick)
- TORRAS Kickstand Case iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Best Kickstand Case)
- Mous – Protective Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Caseology Skyfall iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Ultra-Budget Friendly)
- What is The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Case?
Protecting your iPhone 14 Pro Max is essential, and with a wide variety of cases available, choosing the perfect one can be challenging. You need a case that not only looks good but also protects your iPhone without being too bulky.
Similarly, some users like to have things like wallet-functionality and kick stands which make watching media on the iPhone 14 Pro Max while on the go a lot easier, especially on planes and trains.
In a bid to cater to the widest possible set of needs, we’ve tried to cover all the cases with our best iPhone 14 Pro Max case recommendations, choosing the best case for each type of case or user case.
Here’s our #1 top-rated iPhone 14 Pro Max case picks for 2023….
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Editor’s Choice)
With its MagSafe compatibility, this case allows you to flaunt the original iPhone design. Besides its impressive build quality, it comes in various colors and patterns to suit your style preferences.
Features:
- Slim and stylish design
- Dual-layer protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell and a soft synthetic rubber inner layer
- Raised screen bumper to protect the screen from scratches and cracks
- Precision cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera
- Compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging
- Easy to install and remove
- Available in a variety of colors and designs
- Certified Drop+ Protection for up to 10 feet (3 meters)
SUPCASE UB Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
For top-notch protection, this 360-degree case includes a built-in screen protector and supports MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers.
Features:
- Dual-layer protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell and a soft TPU inner layer
- Built-in screen protector to prevent scratches and cracks
- Precise cutouts and responsive buttons for easy access to all ports and functions
- Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology
- Rugged design with reinforced corners and bumpers for maximum drop protection
- Comes with a detachable belt clip holster for convenient carrying
- Available in multiple color options
- Certified by multiple military-grade drop-test standards for up to 20 feet (6 meters) of protection.
Urban Armor Gear Case (Featherlight Ruggedness)
Combining rugged protection with a minimalist design, this case features a TPU frame, MagSafe support, and a textured back for added grip
Features:
- Lightweight and slim design with rugged protection
- Drop-tested to meet military-grade standards for protection against drops and impacts
- Armor shell and impact-resistant bumpers for added protection
- Non-slip grip for a secure hold on your phone
- Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology
- Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera
- Scratch-resistant design to prevent scratches and scuffs on your phone
- Available in a variety of colors and designs
- Limited lifetime warranty from the manufacturer.
BlackBrook Wallet Case (The Premium Wallet Pick)
Perfect for those who carry multiple cards or cash, this leather wallet case provides added protection with its 360º build design. It's a luxurious alternative to the Mujjo leather case.
Features:
- Slim and lightweight design with a folio-style wallet
- Made of high-quality PU leather for a stylish look and durability
- Multiple card slots and a cash pocket for convenient storage of your cards and cash
- Magnetic closure to keep your phone and wallet securely closed
- Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera
- Wireless charging compatible
- Foldable stand function for hands-free viewing
- Available in a variety of colors and designs to suit your style
- Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses.
TORRAS Kickstand Case iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Best Kickstand Case)
This slim and stylish case offers excellent protection without adding bulk to your device. Made from high-quality materials, it ensures a comfortable grip and is compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging
Features:
- Slim and lightweight design with a built-in kickstand
- Made of high-quality hard PC and soft TPU materials for protection against drops and impacts
- Kickstand can be adjusted to multiple angles for convenient hands-free viewing
- Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera
- Wireless charging compatible
- Raised edges around the screen and camera for added protection against scratches and cracks
- Available in a variety of colors and designs
- Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses
- Easy to install and remove.
Mous – Protective Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max
Mous - Protective Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max: Combining luxury and protection, this case is crafted from high-quality leather and features advanced impact-absorbing technology. The slim design ensures a comfortable grip, while its compatibility with MagSafe and wireless charging adds convenience.
Features:
- Made of high-quality leather for a stylish and luxurious look
- Slim and lightweight design with a minimalistic look
- AiroShock technology provides advanced drop protection
- Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology
- Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera
- Raised edges around the screen and camera for added protection against scratches and cracks
- Available in a variety of colors and designs
- Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses
- Easy to install and remove.
Caseology Skyfall iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Ultra-Budget Friendly)
This case features a transparent back with a colorful bumper, allowing you to add a pop of color without hiding your iPhone's design. Choose from four different bumper colors.
Features:
- Slim and transparent design to showcase the phone’s design
- Made of high-quality PC and TPU materials for protection against drops and impacts
- Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology
- Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera
- Raised edges around the screen and camera for added protection against scratches and cracks
- Military-grade drop protection for up to 13 feet (4 meters)
- Available in a variety of colors and designs
- Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses
- Easy to install and remove.
What is The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Case?
Here’s a quick recap of everything covered above. Think of it as a quick key takeaways that distils down all the information discussed above:
- The OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 14 Pro Max Case stands out as our Editor’s Choice due to its slim and stylish design, dual-layer protection, MagSafe compatibility, and variety of color options – get that case here.
- If you’re looking for top-notch protection, the SUPCASE UB Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Case offers 360-degree coverage, a built-in screen protector, and multiple military-grade drop-test certifications – get that case here.
- The Urban Armor Gear Case is perfect for those who want a balance between rugged protection and a minimalist design – get that case here.
- The BlackBrook Wallet Case offers a luxurious alternative to the Mujjo leather case and provides added convenience with its multiple card slots and cash pocket – get that case here.
- The TORRAS Kickstand Case is an excellent option for those who want a kickstand for hands-free viewing, while the Mous Protective Leather Case combines luxury and protection – get that case here.
- Finally, the Caseology Skyfall iPhone 14 Pro Max Case is a budget-friendly option that provides military-grade drop protection and a transparent design to showcase your phone’s design – get that case here.
Ultimately, no matter which case you choose, all of the options listed throughout this guide to the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases were vetted and tested by our team of expert reviewers.
Each case surpassed our expectations for protection and overall design and this is why they – and not the thousands of other potential options available – were included in this roundup of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases.
