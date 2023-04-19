Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases: 8 Killer Options [2023]

We’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to help you find the ideal balance between style, functionality, and protection.

Protecting your iPhone 14 Pro Max is essential, and with a wide variety of cases available, choosing the perfect one can be challenging. You need a case that not only looks good but also protects your iPhone without being too bulky.

Similarly, some users like to have things like wallet-functionality and kick stands which make watching media on the iPhone 14 Pro Max while on the go a lot easier, especially on planes and trains.

In a bid to cater to the widest possible set of needs, we’ve tried to cover all the cases with our best iPhone 14 Pro Max case recommendations, choosing the best case for each type of case or user case.

Here’s our #1 top-rated iPhone 14 Pro Max case picks for 2023….

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Editor’s Choice)

Pin Pin OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES+ 5.0 $45.98 With its MagSafe compatibility, this case allows you to flaunt the original iPhone design. Besides its impressive build quality, it comes in various colors and patterns to suit your style preferences. VIEW LATEST DEALS

With its MagSafe compatibility, this case allows you to flaunt the original iPhone design. Besides its impressive build quality, it comes in various colors and patterns to suit your style preferences.

Features:

Slim and stylish design

Dual-layer protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell and a soft synthetic rubber inner layer

Raised screen bumper to protect the screen from scratches and cracks

Precision cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera

Compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging

Easy to install and remove

Available in a variety of colors and designs

Certified Drop+ Protection for up to 10 feet (3 meters)

SUPCASE UB Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

For top-notch protection, this 360-degree case includes a built-in screen protector and supports MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers.

Features:

Dual-layer protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell and a soft TPU inner layer

Built-in screen protector to prevent scratches and cracks

Precise cutouts and responsive buttons for easy access to all ports and functions

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology

Rugged design with reinforced corners and bumpers for maximum drop protection

Comes with a detachable belt clip holster for convenient carrying

Available in multiple color options

Certified by multiple military-grade drop-test standards for up to 20 feet (6 meters) of protection.

Urban Armor Gear Case (Featherlight Ruggedness)

Pin Pin URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG 5.0 $79.95 Combining rugged protection with a minimalist design, this case features a TPU frame, MagSafe support, and a textured back for added grip VIEW LATEST DEALS

Combining rugged protection with a minimalist design, this case features a TPU frame, MagSafe support, and a textured back for added grip.

Features:

Lightweight and slim design with rugged protection

Drop-tested to meet military-grade standards for protection against drops and impacts

Armor shell and impact-resistant bumpers for added protection

Non-slip grip for a secure hold on your phone

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology

Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera

Scratch-resistant design to prevent scratches and scuffs on your phone

Available in a variety of colors and designs

Limited lifetime warranty from the manufacturer.

BlackBrook Wallet Case (The Premium Wallet Pick)

Pin Pin BLACKBROOK Wallet Case Set $99.00 Perfect for those who carry multiple cards or cash, this leather wallet case provides added protection with its 360º build design. It's a luxurious alternative to the Mujjo leather case. VIEW LATEST DEALS

Perfect for those who carry multiple cards or cash, this leather wallet case provides added protection with its 360º build design. It’s a luxurious alternative to the Mujjo leather case.

Features:

Slim and lightweight design with a folio-style wallet

Made of high-quality PU leather for a stylish look and durability

Multiple card slots and a cash pocket for convenient storage of your cards and cash

Magnetic closure to keep your phone and wallet securely closed

Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera

Wireless charging compatible

Foldable stand function for hands-free viewing

Available in a variety of colors and designs to suit your style

Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses.

TORRAS Kickstand Case iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Best Kickstand Case)

Pin Pin TORRAS Kickstand Case This slim and stylish case offers excellent protection without adding bulk to your device. Made from high-quality materials, it ensures a comfortable grip and is compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging VIEW LATEST DEALS

This slim and stylish case offers excellent protection without adding bulk to your device. Made from high-quality materials, it ensures a comfortable grip and is compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging

Features:

Slim and lightweight design with a built-in kickstand

Made of high-quality hard PC and soft TPU materials for protection against drops and impacts

Kickstand can be adjusted to multiple angles for convenient hands-free viewing

Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera

Wireless charging compatible

Raised edges around the screen and camera for added protection against scratches and cracks

Available in a variety of colors and designs

Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses

Easy to install and remove.

Mous – Protective Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Pin Pin Mous Protective Leather Case 5.0 $59.99 Mous - Protective Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max: Combining luxury and protection, this case is crafted from high-quality leather and features advanced impact-absorbing technology. The slim design ensures a comfortable grip, while its compatibility with MagSafe and wireless charging adds convenience. VIEW LATEST DEALS

Combining luxury and protection, this case is crafted from high-quality leather and features advanced impact-absorbing technology. The slim design ensures a comfortable grip, while its compatibility with MagSafe and wireless charging adds convenience.

Features:

Made of high-quality leather for a stylish and luxurious look

Slim and lightweight design with a minimalistic look

AiroShock technology provides advanced drop protection

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology

Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera

Raised edges around the screen and camera for added protection against scratches and cracks

Available in a variety of colors and designs

Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses

Easy to install and remove.

Caseology Skyfall iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Ultra-Budget Friendly)

Pin Pin Caseology Skyfall Clear Case $14.99 This case features a transparent back with a colorful bumper, allowing you to add a pop of color without hiding your iPhone's design. Choose from four different bumper colors. VIEW LATEST DEALS

This case features a transparent back with a colorful bumper, allowing you to add a pop of color without hiding your iPhone’s design. Choose from four different bumper colors.

Features:

Slim and transparent design to showcase the phone’s design

Made of high-quality PC and TPU materials for protection against drops and impacts

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe technology

Precise cutouts for easy access to ports, buttons, and camera

Raised edges around the screen and camera for added protection against scratches and cracks

Military-grade drop protection for up to 13 feet (4 meters)

Available in a variety of colors and designs

Provides full protection to your iPhone, including the screen and camera lenses

Easy to install and remove.

What is The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Case?

Pin

Here’s a quick recap of everything covered above. Think of it as a quick key takeaways that distils down all the information discussed above:

The OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 14 Pro Max Case stands out as our Editor’s Choice due to its slim and stylish design, dual-layer protection, MagSafe compatibility, and variety of color options – get that case here .

stands out as our Editor’s Choice due to its slim and stylish design, dual-layer protection, MagSafe compatibility, and variety of color options – . If you’re looking for top-notch protection, the SUPCASE UB Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Case offers 360-degree coverage, a built-in screen protector, and multiple military-grade drop-test certifications – get that case here.

offers 360-degree coverage, a built-in screen protector, and multiple military-grade drop-test certifications The Urban Armor Gear Case is perfect for those who want a balance between rugged protection and a minimalist design – get that case here.

is perfect for those who want a balance between rugged protection and a minimalist design The BlackBrook Wallet Case offers a luxurious alternative to the Mujjo leather case and provides added convenience with its multiple card slots and cash pocket – get that case here.

offers a luxurious alternative to the Mujjo leather case and provides added convenience with its multiple card slots and cash pocket The TORRAS Kickstand Case is an excellent option for those who want a kickstand for hands-free viewing, while the Mous Protective Leather Case combines luxury and protection – get that case here.

is an excellent option for those who want a kickstand for hands-free viewing, while the Mous Protective Leather Case combines luxury and protection Finally, the Caseology Skyfall iPhone 14 Pro Max Case is a budget-friendly option that provides military-grade drop protection and a transparent design to showcase your phone’s design – get that case here.

Ultimately, no matter which case you choose, all of the options listed throughout this guide to the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases were vetted and tested by our team of expert reviewers.

Each case surpassed our expectations for protection and overall design and this is why they – and not the thousands of other potential options available – were included in this roundup of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases.