iOS 17 Supported Devices: Will Your iPhone Get It?

iOS 17 will debut in 2023. But what will the iOS 17 supported devices be?

Whenever Apple releases a new operating system, people wonder what its supported devices will be.

A supported device means the iPhone is capable of installing and running a select version of iOS. The big question is: which iPhones will support iOS 17, the next generation of iOS that is set to debut later this year?

Here’s what we know…

iOS 17 Supported Devices: Will It Support ALL The iPhones iOS 16 Supports?

There’s a good argument to be made that iOS 17 will support all the same iPhones that iOS 16 currently supports. Those iPhones are:

The reason iOS 17 may support all the same iPhones that iOS 16 supports is because rumors have it iOS 17 will be a more minor upgrade than iOS 16 was. While that may be disappointing to those hoping for radically new features, it means iOS 17 may not have any new minimum system requirements – such as chip or RAM requirements.

If that’s the case, then iOS 17 should support all the models above, which iOS 16 supports.

iOS 17 Supported Devices: Best-case Scenario

If iOS 17 does indeed support all the same devices iOS 16 supports that means iOS 17 will support the following:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max/Ultra

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 17 Supported Devices: Worst-case Scenario

Of course, it’s possible that Apple could decide to drop some models of iPhone from the iOS 17 supported devices list. If Apple does this it will likely come down to the fact that Apple doesn’t think the chipset in some older iPhones are good enough to give users a great iOS 17 experience.

With the release of iOS 16, Apple dropped support for two iPhone series: the iPhone 6s series and the iPhone 7 series.

If Apple decides to drop support for iOS 17 from some iPhone models, it’s likely both the iPhone 8 series, which include the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, will go as well as the iPhone X.

Why both these phone series? Because they both have the Apple A11 Bionic chipset inside, so it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to keep supporting one of the phones and not the other.

If Apple does drop support from iOS 17 for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, then it’s likely iOS 17 will support the following devices:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max/Ultra

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Of course, we’ll have to wait until Apple announced iOS 17 later this year to find out for sure.

