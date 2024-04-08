iPhone 15 Specs Comparison: How Each Model Compares

04/08/24

Here’s a straight-up specs comparison of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Which is best? Use the comparison tool to find out which model is right for you

iPhone 15 Series Overview

Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on September 12, 2023 as part of their latest smartphone lineup. These devices succeed the iPhone 14 models and introduce several notable changes and improvements:

Design: The iPhone 15 series features a redesigned exterior with rounder edges and slightly curved display and back glass. They come in five colors: blue, pink, yellow, green, and black.

Display:

iPhone 15 : 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556×1179 pixels (~460 PPI)

: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556×1179 pixels (~460 PPI) iPhone 15 Plus : 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2796×1290 pixels (~460 PPI)

: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2796×1290 pixels (~460 PPI) Improved brightness up to 2,000 nits outdoors

up to 2,000 nits outdoors Dynamic Island feature replaces the notch

Charging and Data Transfer: The iPhone 15 models switch to USB-C, replacing the proprietary Lightning connector. However, data transfer speeds are limited to USB 2.0 (480 Mbps), slower than the USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Battery Life: The iPhone 15 Plus offers longer battery life with up to 26 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 15 provides up to 20 hours.

Software: All models ship with iOS 17 out of the box.

Known Issues

Some users have reported overheating issues with the iPhone 15, which Apple attributes to software bugs and aims to address through updates. Concerns have also been raised about the use of cobalt in lithium batteries due to labor issues in mining operations.

Overall, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus offer a refreshed design, improved displays, and the switch to USB-C while providing a more affordable option compared to the higher-end Pro models.