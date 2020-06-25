The VIVO X50 Pro is an interesting phone, it features a camera with a gimbal OIS, and it is getting a global release date next month…

VIVO isn’t that well known in the USA and UK; the brand is owned by BBK, the parent company of OnePlus, OPPO, and RealMe. The VIVO X50 Pro launched last month alongside the X50 and the X50+ in China.

Most expected the VIVO X50 Pro to remain inside China – but it appears VIVO has bigger plans for the phone…

Save

According to multiple sources, VIVO will launch and release the VIVO X50 Pro outside of China next month – so, July. The next logical question is what regions will be getting the VIVO X50 Pro? According to the sources, the VIVO X50 Pro will be landing in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and India next month.

There is no mention of the VIVO X50 Pro coming to the USA or UK, however, although that could change should the phone prove popular with consumers in similar markets. UK and US punters will also be able to pick up the VIVO X50 Pro online via places and GearBest which sells a range of Chinese phone brands like RealMe, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

VIVO X50 Pro “Gimbal Camera”

The VIVO X50 Pro’s main feature, or, the one that most people are talking about is its gimbal camera technology. Sounds pretty nutty, right? It’s actually rather cool, as you can see in the launch video below:

VIVO X50 Pro Specs

Dimensions: 158.5 x 72.8 x 8 mm

Weight: 181.5 Grams

Display: 6.56 inches (1080 x 2376 pixels)

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

Camera (Rear): 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF, gimbal OIS; 8 MP, f/3.4, 135mm (periscope telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, OIS; 5x optical zoom

13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (portrait), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, PDAF; 2x optical zoom; 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

Camera (Front): 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Battery: 4315 mAh battery

As you can see, the phone is a bit of a beast. It packs in a quad-lens camera, 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. However, if you’re seriously considering picking this handset up, you should definitely check out the RealMe’s phones too – they’re cheaper and similarly specced.

Save

And remember: RealMe and VIVO are owned by the same company, BBK.

How much does the VIVO X50 Pro cost? The 128GB model retails for $641 and the 256GB model costs $683, so not cheap – but still less than the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The VIVO X50 Pro is available in two color options: Dark Blue and Light Blue.