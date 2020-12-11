VIVO X60 Release Date Confirmed (Will Run Exynos 1080 CPU)

The VIVO X60 series will get a release date later this month and, according to reports, the phone will run on Samsung’s Exynos 1080 chipset…

The VIVO X60 will be the first production phone to run on Samsung’s new 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset. Reports suggest the VIVO X60 series will land on December 28. There’s no word on pricing yet – but it should still be relatively cheap compared to top-tier phones from Samsung and Apple.

VIVO X60 Specs:

Display: 120Hz Display

CPU: Exynos 1080

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: N/A

Mobile Data: 5G

Camera: Triple-Lens Camera

Not much is known about the VIVO X60’s specs just yet. We do know that it’ll run a 120Hz display, though there is no word on display type of resolution. Similarly, the phone will support 5G, a given in 2020, but there is currently no word or projections on pricing.

The display, according to the leaked information, will be made by Samsung, indicating it will be some kind of Super AMOLED panel. The X60 will pick up where the X50 series left off, adding a few choice updates – the biggest of which will likely by the camera department.

VIVO X60 Fast Charging Capabilities

Like most VIVO phones, you can expect the VIVO X60 to ship with some pretty impressive fast-charging technologies – 33W fast charging will likely be what the phone ships with, though we could see some improvements here. VIVO is currently leading the pack with respect to fast-charging tech.

Is The Samsung Exynos 1080 Any Good?

Well, it’s a 5nm chipset, so that should bring some much-needed efficiency and power management optimizations. Beyond this, the Exynos 1080 runs four Cortex-A78 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, the Mali-G78 MP10 GPU, and an integrated NPU for AI processing.

Samsung says the Exynos 1080’s peak performance is around 20% more than the current Exynos 980 CPU. The difference with the Exynos 1080, however, is that Samsung is looking to bring it to mid-tier, cheaper Android phones, as well as flagship phones, indicating a change in how Samsung runs its chip business.

The Exynos 1080 also supports LPDDR5 RAM and ultra-fast UFS 3.1 storage.

The Exynos 1080 was designed to manage performance-intensive tasks with ease, and allows you to seamlessly switch from app to app with minimal lag. Based on the tri-cluster architecture, the processor’s octa-core CPU consists of one Arm Cortex-A78 core optimized for peak performance, three Cortex-A78 cores for balanced processing, and four Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. Optimized for new form factors, this powerful combination of cores offers the performance needed to master multitasking – Samsung

We’ll update this post as soon as we know about the VIVO X60’s pricing and specs…