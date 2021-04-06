Cybersecurity has been a major concern for individuals and businesses. If neglected, one can end up losing their entire wealth over a single click.

Having a hard time gulping it down? Have a look at the below-mentioned data:

As per recent market research, global cybercrime is likely to cause a $10.5 trillion loss annually by the end of 2025.

Norton Security says that nearly 60 million Americans have been a victim of identity theft. This number will touch the mark of 33 billion by 2023.

The prime targets of cyberattacks are small businesses. Nearly 63% of small businesses have lost a great deal of revenue and data because of cyberattacks.

Save

All these numbers are scary and alarming.

This is why the need for cybersecurity, its upright implementation, and having an eagle’s eye to spot cybersecurity in the infancy stage are essential.

But, it is not as easy as it seems.

The extensive nature of the internet and the diversity of cybersecurity threats have made the job tedious.

To make things a bit smooth for you, we have come up with a list of the top 5 cybersecurity dangers and ways to deal with them. So, let’s begin.

Threat #1 – Phishing

Phishing is the first choice of cyber attackers as emails are the most preferred means of human interaction. It is a type of social engineering attack wherein hackers use a fake email ID to trick the target.

It could be done for jobs like stealing crucial information, installing malware, or forcing a target to visit a faulty website.

Earlier, it used to happen via email only. But, now it has been modified and exists in the form of spear phishing, fake websites, link manipulation, session hijacking, content injection, and the like. It is so common that 22% of 2019’s total breaches involved phishing says Verizon’s report.

Solution: We know that phishing is tricky and captures the targets skilfully.

But, you can save your neck. Make sure that you’re not entertaining any unusual email and messages. No matter what, don’t disclose your crucial information to an unreliable source. Lastly, install an anti-phishing toolbar on the browser. These tools will keep you posted about any suspicious email or message.

Threat #2 – Remote or Work-from-home Threats

This cybersecurity threat is a recent addition and was a significant concern in 2020. When the world got captured into the nippers of a pandemic, organizations have to shift to remote work mode. Many organizations have lost crucial information and some part of the revenue with remote work threats with no sound experience and proper technology.

Solution: The most viable way to keep remote work cybersecurity threats is to use multi-factor authentication. Using VPN, even for mobiles, is also a proven way to remain hidden from hackers’ sight. Make sure that you’re not using an unpatched remote computer for work.

Threat #3 – Malware and Ransomware

Malware and ransomware are the most prevalent cybersecurity threats in 2021. If not dealt with properly, these threats will lead to a crashed system, data loss, hijacked systems, and the like hassles. Small businesses are most affected by these kinds of attacks.

Solution: To ensure your businesses and system are protected from malware and ransomware, keep all your software and hardware updated. Outdated systems are most prone to security vulnerabilities. Use click-to-play plugins. Such plugins help keep Flash or Java running unless a link is clicked. Lastly, make sure that you have removed the old software that you’re not using.

Threat #4 – Social-media Bases Attacks

The rise of social media has given a golden opportunity for hackers as well. It is easy to lure the users and dupe them on social media. Till now, hackers were targeting individuals on social media. But, as businesses are having more and more presence on social media, they will also be the victims.

Solution: If you have a social media page of your business, make sure you adopt proper verification and authentication practice.

Never click on websites with abbreviated URLs.

Threat #5 – Database Exposure

Database exposure is one of the most common cybersecurity threats that today’s businesses are facing. It occurs in multiple ways, like a hacker will use social engineering to steal the login details, financial records, and other vital information.

Solution: One can keep database exposure threats at bay using a private server and user authentication for crucial documents. With database firewall and web application firewall is also an intelligent way to stay protected.

Give access to the server to limited persons only. The more logins a server will have, the higher the risks will be.

Other than adopting the solutions mentioned above to deal with a particular cybersecurity attack, there are certain IT or cybersecurity practices that a business should adhere to trim down the possibilities of getting attacked by cybersecurity threats.

Using an automated patch and vulnerability management system will keep your system and computers updated and keep them away from cyberattacks.

Make sure you are creating a regular backup of your data. If you’re using a SaaS application, take its backup as well. It ensures quick recovery even if an attack happens.

Deployment of advanced AV/AM solutions is a viable way to remain safe from cybersecurity attacks.

Keep your remote work laptop or device packed with high-end security services such as local firewall, DNS filtering, and disk encryption.

Ending Notes

Cybersecurity threats are cruel and harsh. Yet, one can stay safe by having a proactive approach towards them, having a plan, and using updated devices.

Make sure you enforce all the security techniques required to prevent cyberattacks on your organization, keeping you safe against cybersecurity risks in 2021. At the very least, you should be using a VPN on your phone and computer.

Save Florian Berg has over 15 years of experience in the field of data protection & cybersecurity. He and his team of experts have created a trusted German website VPNwelt.com (English and French versions of the website are also available), providing reviews of VPN services and sharing their opinions on cybersecurity issues. With his knowledge in cybersecurity, Florian’s goal is to share his experience and support users with privacy policy and protection questions.