The OnePlus 8 will get a release date inside 2020, but how will it improve on the EPIC OnePlus 7T series? Let’s follow the rumors and see…

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Release Date & Price Details

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Price: Around $699 For OnePlus 8 / $899 for OnePlus 8 Pro

Software: Android 10

The current OnePlus 7T model now retails for £579 in the UK, bringing with it a 90Hz display and a mightily impressive camera (see image below). It’s likely OnePlus will increase the price of the OnePlus 8 standard model, though we don’t expect it to go up by too much.

OnePlus 8 Latest News (Latest First)

December 23 – OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Specs Leaked (In Full)

One of the biggest questions about the OnePlus 8 series of phones is where they will improve on the current OnePlus 7T models. Well, thanks to a variety of leaks over the past few months, we now have a pretty good idea about what the specs will look like for both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect:

OnePlus 8 Specs:

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

X55 modem for 5G

8/12GB of RAM

128/256GB storage

4000/4500mAh battery

Triple camera – 64/20/12-megapixels

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs:

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 3140 x 1440, 120Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

X55 modem for 5G

8/12GB of RAM

128/256GB storage

4000/4500mAh battery

Triple camera (64/20/12-megapixels); Front ToF sensor

As you can see from the above spec lists, the main differences between the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, at least according to the rumors, are to do with the display, the Pro has a 120Hz panel, and the camera, the Pro has a front-facing ToF sensor. Other than that, things look more or less the same.

December 20 – OnePlus 8 FACE ID Unlock System Revealed

OnePlus phones have used facial recognition for years, however, with the advent of the OnePlus 8 range, things will be improved dramatically thanks to the inclusion of 3D facial recognition, which will make the technology closer to Apple’s FACE ID, which has been used on iPhones since the release of the iPhone X.

This is why the 8 Pro features a ToF (Time of Flight) camera on the front. It’s also why the OnePlus 8 has been shown with a wider front-facing camera punch-hole. However, reports suggest ONLY the Pro model will feature the front-facing ToF sensor which obviously begs the question: will this new 3D facial recognition be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro?

November 16 – OnePlus 8 Camera Will be Quad-Array Setup…

Wondering what the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will look like? These sketches of the handset, leaked online in China, show the OnePlus 8’s new quad-camera array and wider punch-hole on the front of the device.

Because they’re CAD drawings, you’ll have to use your imagination to fill in the blanks, but what’s going on with the camera tech us patently obvious…

November 1 – OnePlus WILL Release Two Phones Again In 2020…

If you’ve got a winning formula, why mess with it? Multiple sources have now confirmed that OnePlus will, once again, release two handsets inside its OnePlus 8 range inside 2020 – the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Here’s what OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, told the Times of India: “I think moving forward we are going to – at least for now – stick with a current strategy by introducing two products; wherein one will be affordable and the other one be priced higher.”