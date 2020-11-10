Best Bitcoin Trading Apps For iPhone: Our #1 Picks

With the price of Bitcoin (BTC) tipped to reach new highs in late-2020, there has never been a better time to start trading Bitcoin on your iPhone…

Bitcoin Trading App For iPhone – Our #1 Picks

#1) Paxful – Paxful is simple to use, easy to set-up, and also acts as a bitcoin wallet too. Paxful supports both buying and selling bitcoin, as well as other cryptos, and its iPhone app (and desktop platform) are top-notch. Easily my #1 favorite iPhone trading app right now.

Should You Invest In Bitcoin? My Two Cents…

Most people know about bitcoin. They see and read about it on the news, hear friends talking about it, but most people seldom do anything about it.

They (wrongly) think the barriers to entry are too high; they think there’s too much of a learning curve with bitcoin. And in both instances, they’re 100% wrong.

Learning about bitcoin – and other cryptos – is simple enough. And buying and selling them is even easier. Especially if you have an iPhone.

I know because I was like this back in 2010. I wanted to get in on bitcoin but I didn’t know how to do it. Back then, things were A LOT different; you didn’t have apps that did all the work for you.

Undeterred, I spent a good 12 months researching bitcoin and the blockchain before finally making my first investment in bitcoin. Since then, I’ve invested thousands in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Litecoin (LTC).

Back in 2010, buying crypto was HARD. Nowadays, thanks to bitcoin trading iPhone apps like the ones listed above, buying and selling bitcoin is as easy as posting something on Instagram – it all happens with just a few clicks.

Bitcoin vs. ETF Investing

Pound for pound, a nice crypto-spread will deliver bigger yields than straight-up stock investing. It’s also easier to do as well, thanks to a myriad of iPhone apps that do all the leg work for you.

As long as you buy low and sell high, you’re all good. With cryptos like bitcoin, timing is everything. Buying at the top of the market is never a good idea; you need to wait for a lull in the value of bitcoin before investing.

You can track bitcoin price fluctuations easily enough, so it’s just a case of finding the most opportune time to make your purchase. Once you spot a dip, drop your cash on Bitcoin and then hold on to it until the price shoots up again.

Gold’s having its best year since 2010. This how it’s doing against BTC. $1 invested on 6 Oct 2009 (when BTC was first priced) would be worth $13.9m today. Bitcoin’s software is quietly eating the financial world. pic.twitter.com/eE6xQ5NYFG — Willy Woo (@woonomic) October 6, 2020

This applies to ALL cryptos – from bitcoin to BAT and Ethereum.

If you’re sitting around thinking about ways to grow your money in 2020, and you haven’t looked at bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you’re missing out – it’s easy to start and you don’t have to pour thousands in.

Start small, get a feel for the market, set up trackers, and get into the habit of checking them daily, and then start making small investments.

Never invest more than you can stand to lose, though – this is key. And this rule applies to all forms of investing.

With any of the bitcoin trading apps listed above, you can invest as little as $10 in bitcoin. Once you find your feet and begin to understand the INS and OUTS of bitcoin buying and selling, you can increase your investments.

Bitcoin Growth Predictions For 2020 and 2021

Thanks to Joe Biden, the price of Bitcoin is expected to surge to previously unheard of highs between now and the close of 2020.

Biden wants to implement a $2 to $3 trillion stimulation package (which means printing a lot of money) and this, of course, downgrades the value of cash.

When cash is not worth anything, investors and savvy speculators turn to other things – things like Bitcoin and gold for growth and big returns.

And this is why Bitcoin is predicted to have one of its biggest surges in history between now and the end of Q2 2021.

Max Keiser, AKA the high priest of Bitcoin, outlined all the factors that are currently lining up to make the remainder of 2020 a huge year for Bitcoin during an interview with UK newspaper, Express.

“China wants to, and will succeed, in creating and backing a global cryptocurrency to replace the US dollar and Iran is now taking bitcoin for imports in addition to mining bitcoin for their strategic reserves. “Biden will see this and mistakenly push for more Fed fiat money printing ‘stimulus’ that will only make America’s position worse. Concluding, Keiser said: “He’ll do this on the advice of the same Democratic advisors that got Obama to bail out Wall Street in 2008 by moving 20 trillion from savers and workers in America to Wall Street banks via zero percent interest rates.”

And if that happens, and you’re holding a lot of bitcoin, you’re going to make A LOT of money.