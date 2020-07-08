The 5 Best Apps For Video Calls – 2020’s Best Video Chat Apps For The Pandemic

Video chatting apps have always been popular ever since smartphones started including a front-facing camera as standard. In other words, for over a decade now. But in 2020, the importance of video chatting apps gained new prominence as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Of course, there’s plenty of other use cases for video chatting apps than just to see your loved ones during the pandemic. Here we’ve laid out the best video chatting apps based on a range of circumstances. No matter which you choose, it’s hard to go wrong from any on this list.

FaceTime

The app’s official description: Connect with family and friends around the world with FaceTime. Make audio and video calls from your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch to other iOS devices or even a Mac.

WhatsApp

The app’s official description: WhatsApp Messenger is a FREE messaging app available for iPhone and other smartphones. WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family. Switch from SMS to WhatsApp to send and receive messages, calls, photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

Zoom

The app’s official description: Stay connected wherever you go – start or join a meeting with flawless video, crystal clear audio, instant screen sharing, and cross-platform instant messaging – for free!

Skype

The app’s official description: Skype keeps the world talking. Say “hello” with an instant message, voice or video call – all for free*, no matter what device they use Skype on. Skype is available on phones, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Line

The app’s official description: LINE reshapes communication around the globe, bringing you closer to your family, friends, and loved ones—for free. With voice and video calls, messages, and a limitless variety of exciting stickers, you’ll be able to express yourself in ways that you’ve never thought possible. With over 600 million users worldwide, LINE’s constantly expanding platform will continue to provide exciting new experiences and convenience.

