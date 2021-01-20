Airy is The YouTube Downloader You’ve Been Waiting For…

If you want to download YouTube videos to your phone and/or PC and Mac, Airy has you 100% covered – here’s everything you need to know

What is Airy?

Airy is a paid-for YouTube downloader that will let you down ANY YouTube video to your Windows or Mac computer. There are no limits to how much you can download or with regards to the length of video content, as is the case with some free YouTube downloaders.

With Airy, you can download YouTube content in HD. And it also supports Playlists, so if a YouTube video you want is part of a series – often the case with music-related content – Airy will automatically download the entire thing, saving you the hassle of having to manage multiple downloads.

How To Use Airy To Download YouTube Videos

Any tool that you pay for has to do two things well: 1) it has to actually work, and 2) it has to be simple to use. Airy nails both of these things, making the process of downloading YouTube content a cinch. All you have to do is sign-up for an account, download and install Airy on your PC/Mac and follow these steps:

Open Airy

Go To YouTube, Find The Video You Want To Download, And Copy The URL

Paste The URL Into Airy

Set The Resolution – 1080p is Currently The Max

Choose The Media Format

And Then Start The Download

And that’s literally it. Simple, right? Also, if you want to try Airy for free before you buy it, give it a quick road-test, then you can – Airy gives all new users two free downloads to test out the software before committing to a paid-plan.

Airy is currently NOT available on Android or iPhone; the technology is currently limited to either Windows of macOS. Airy works in your browser and is compatible with all major browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera and others.

Are There Any Limitations With Airy?

Airy is designed to make the process of downloading YouTube content as easy and as fast as possible. For this reason, the tool has been developed with speed in mind. The software is optimised to handle massive amounts of data and, providing you have enough room on your hard drive, you shouldn’t run into any issues when using the application.

Airy does point out, however, that its software is ONLY for personal use and for making backups. Do not download copyrighted YouTube content and then attempt to pass it off as your own – that is illegal and will land you in hot water.

However, if you’re just looking to download content to watch when you don’t have an internet connection Airy is a great solution, as you can download YouTube videos to your PC and then upload to your phone or tablet either using wireless transfer for microSD cards.

Or, if you cannot be bothered to install third-party software to download YouTube videos, maybe think about signing-up for YouTube Premium – it allows you to download videos for offline use. I’ve had YouTube Premium for almost 12 months now and it is bloody fantastic. You also get a free subscription to YouTube Music too. And all for £11 a month. Not too bad, right?

Check out all the download options here.