How Much Is Sky Q? Is It Worth The Price?

Since Sky Q’s launch, commercials for it have been everywhere, particularly if you already have a Sky package of some kind. How much does it cost and is it worthwhile? Let’s take a look…

Sky Q is Sky’s television subscription service, and it is now among the most effective methods available for watching television.

It is continually updated and improved in ways that seem to really set it apart from the other options, all in an effort to stay one step ahead of the competition.

The premium TV platform was first introduced in 2016, and it has since undergone significant development, incorporating a wide variety of innovative technologies. Some of these technologies include voice control, 4K video, Dolby Atmos audio, and a wide variety of viewing options across smartphones and tablets.

Sky has developed a TV platform and environment called Sky Q that is actually designed to blend in perfectly with a contemporary household.

Sky Q comes quite close to becoming the ideal home entertainment platform because of its ability to distribute live and recorded content across your house as well as across all of your mobile devices, in addition to integrating web services like Netflix and Spotify.

How much does it cost, though? Are the aforementioned features worth the price tag? Let’s take a look.

How Much Does Sky Q Cost?

Your monthly cost for Sky Q depends on which package you choose but begins at just £33 per month. If you opt for the most comprehensive base package, you could be looking at around £70 per month, though. However, these prices do not include add-ons like Sports and Cinema and often change.

If you do want to add the complete Sky Sports selection of channels to your package, you’re looking at paying an additional £25 per month. If you only want to watch football, you can add football-only channels for £18 instead.

For an extra £12 per month, you can upgrade your bundle to include Sky Cinema, which offers an unmatched selection of blockbuster movies, a superb range of box sets, and even a subscription to Paramount+.

Sky Q Features

Sky continues to be the industry leader in terms of cutting-edge home entertainment technologies.

As covered in the intro, a beautiful and user-friendly TV guide, voice control, the option to record several channels at once, Dolby Atmos sound, and UHD and HDR visual quality are all features of the Sky Q system that make watching TV effortless.

Let’s look at these features – plus a few more – in some more detail, so you can decide if the above prices are worth what you get.

Sky Q Voice Control

You no longer need to repeatedly press remote buttons thanks to Sky Q’s intelligence. Simply use your voice to navigate the platform, open applications, record programmes and more.

Sky Q Applications

With Netflix, iPlayer, Apple TV Plus, Disney+, YouTube, Spotify, and Amazon Prime all accessible via your Sky Q box, you can effortlessly enjoy all of your favourite TV from one device.

Although Netflix and Disney+ may also be purchased as part of a Sky Ultimate TV bundle, other applications need a membership.

Sky Q Is UHD & HDR Ready

High Definition Resolution (HDR), which was first introduced in 2020 and is now accessible in over 100 movies and TV series on Sky, provides a greater visual experience in terms of the range of colours that are shown.

Sky Q provides the finest in the most recent image quality technology and also delivers content in a crystal clear 4K resolution.

You will need to upgrade to a 2TB Sky Q box or a UHD box in order to enjoy content in UHD 4K resolution.

Sky Q Dolby Atmos Sound

In addition to providing enhanced images, Sky now supports Dolby Atmos audio format in a number of films.

When paired with the visual quality of HDR/4K, this improved sound quality creates a more dramatic atmosphere for you to enjoy in the convenience of your own household.

Sky Q Multi Room & Wi-Fi Hotspots

Sky gives consumers who desire multi-room access the option to purchase one of its Sky Q mini boxes.

The sophisticated Sky Q mini system not only enables you to view all of the same material that you can on your primary box, but it also enables you to begin watching a movie or television programme in one room and pick it up again in another room if you were watching it in the previous room.

The Sky Q mini boxes, in addition to offering this dynamic viewing experience, also function as wifi hotspots and establish a mesh system throughout your house. This improves the quality of your wifi connection, which you can use for various purposes in addition to watching TV.

Sky Q & Sky Go Apps

You will need the Sky Q app in order to see programming from Sky TV on a mobile device such as a tablet or a smartphone.

After it has been installed, it will immediately begin picking up your individualised Sky material, and you will have the option to either continue viewing whatever you were watching on your primary box or choose a new programme.

All Sky customers are also eligible for the free Sky Go app, and those who subscribe to Sky’s multi-room service are exempt from paying for the Sky Go Extra app’s monthly subscription price.

Sky Q Alternatives

You’ll likely already be well aware that Sky Q isn’t the only cable tv option out there. BT and Virgin have their own variations of the Sky Q experience.

Virgin

Virgin and Sky have been fierce competitors for new consumers over the course of many years, and both companies are always working to improve and advance their respective technologies.

The 360 TV box is the newest product that Virgin has to offer, and it was released to compete directly with Sky Q.

Similar to Sky Q, Virgin 360 gives its customers the ability to record numerous channels at the same time. Additionally, the company’s 360 micro boxes provide a multi-room experience while simultaneously emitting wifi signals and establishing a mesh network across your house.

BT

These days, there is a lot to be said about BT TV, including both the services included as standard in BT’s TV packages and a sizable number of add-ons.

Every BT TV subscription includes a YouView set-top box from BT. With it, you may record up to 300 hours of TV and stop and rewind live TV. Additionally, it supports 4K, so you can watch BT Sport Ultimate in UHD.

If you’re prepared to pay more for them, BT bundles may also include BT Sport, AMC, Netflix, Now TV, and even Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.

