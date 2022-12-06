How To Repost Videos On TikTok + How to Disable The Feature

TikTok continues to add new features to its platform, one of which is the ability to share other people’s videos on your own profile – but how do you do it? Let’s take a look.

TikTok has been pretty consistent at adding new features to its service since it was introduced a few years back in 2020. Some features are received better than others, as you’d expect when there are over a billion users to try and please.

One of the most recent features to be added to the platform is the ability to repost other people’s videos, similar to how you can on the likes of Twitter and Facebook. The only difference is that the content does not appear on your profile.

Reposting other people’s content allows you to provide even more content for your followers to view while simultaneously promoting the creators that produced it.

In case you’re not sure exactly how this reposting feature works, we’ve compiled all of the necessary information into the following paragraphs.

How To Repost Videos On TikTok

If you’re not sure how the reposting feature works on TikTok, it’s pretty straightforward. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Make sure you’re logged into your TikTok account. Scroll through videos to find one that you want to repost to your own profile. Once you’ve found one, click the arrow in the lower right-hand corner. Beneath the “Send To” tab, you will notice an orange button featuring white arrows. Click this button.

All of your followers will now be able to see the video that you reposted on their “For You” with the original creator acknowledged alongside it. The video will not appear on your actual profile.

Why Might You Want To Repost A Video On TikTok?

Reposting is a great way to keep your followers entertained when you don’t have any of your own content to post at that time.

While this may seem like you’re claiming somebody else’s content, the platform makes it very clear who the original creator is, which means you’re actually helping promote them.

By reposting videos, you’re also showing your followers the kind of videos you’re into, which does wonders in terms of building a community of like-minded people.

How To Undo A Repost On TikTok

If you’ve reposted a video on TikTok by mistake, it’s easy to undo it. All you have to do is:

Find the repost. Tap on the share icon. Tap the Remove Repost button.

The repost will no longer appear on the For You page for each of your followers and you can now relax if the video you accidentally reposted was… a guilty pleasure.

How To Disable Reposts On TikTok

If you’ve made a habit of accidentally reposting videos that you don’t actually want to share, you can disable it completely. Here’s how:

Go to your profile. Tap on the three dots in the top right-hand corner of the page. Tap Settings And Privacy, then Privacy. Scroll down to the Repost option. Toggle off video reposts.

