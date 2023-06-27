Everything You Need To Know About Apple News+ in 2023

Pin

Is the Apple News+ subscription service right for YOU? Here’s what you need to know!

Apple first introduced the Apple News app in 2015 as part of the iOS 9 operating system. The free app served as a news aggregator. Apple News allowed you to follow topics and see articles from all across the web in a single place – the Apple News app.

But in 2019, Apple expanded the Apple News brand to launch a new service called Apple News+. This new service is part of a slew of Apple subscription services now, which include Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud+.

Announcing the new service Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said at the time:

“We’re committed to supporting quality journalism, and with Apple News+, we want to celebrate the great work being done by magazines and news outlets. We think the breadth and quality of publications within Apple News+ will encourage more people to discover stories and titles they may never have come across before.” Lauren Kern

But just exactly what is Apple News+ and how does it differ from the existing content in the Apple News app? Let’s take a look at the new service.

Apple News+: What Is It?

Apple News+ is Apple’s news subscription service. The company describes it as “an immersive magazine and news reading experience”—but just what does that mean? Basically, Apple News+ is a Netflix for magazines and newspapers, as well as digital publications, like Vox and The Verge and countless other websites.

Apple News+: How Is It Different Than Apple News?

This is probably the thing that confuses most people. So let’s break it down:

Apple News is the app that contains the news articles. The Apple News app is available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS – so iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With Apple News, you can access tons of online content for free, including from your favorite websites, and follow your favorite topics.

Apple News+ is the subscription service that expands the access to content you can get in the Apple News app. In addition to giving you access to full magazines and newspaper articles, Apple News+ also includes exclusive audio content, local news, sports coverage from premium content providers, and the ability to share your Apple News+ subscription with family members.

Apple News+: What Publications Are Available?

Apple News+ offers access to over 300 publications for users who subscribe to the service. MacStories has a great list of many of the major magazines available on the service, but here are some of the biggest: Entertainment Weekly, ESPN The Magazine, Esquire, Food & Wine, Good Housekeeping, GQ, Health, InStyle, Martha Stewart Living, National Geographic, New York Magazine, The New Yorker, O, The Oprah Magazine, Parents, People, Real Simple, Rolling Stone, Runner’s World, Sports Illustrated, TIME, Travel + Leisure, Vanity Fair, Vogue, WIRED and Woman’s Day.

And here are some of the biggest newspapers: The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Houston Chronicle, and San Francisco Chronicle.

The subscription service also features access to premium online publications.

Apple News+: What Devices Does It Work On?

Apple News+ works on any Mac running macOS 10.14.4 or later and any iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch running iOS 12.2 or later. So it works on Macs, iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches. Apple News is also available on the Apple Watch.

Apple News+: How Much Does It Cost?

Apple News+ is available in the US for $9.99 a month. You also get it as part of the “Premier” Apple One subscription plan, which costs $32.99 a month. Users can also sign up for a one-month free trial of the service in the Apple News app. And currently, Apple is offering a free three months of Apple News+ when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple News+: What Happens To The Old Apple News App?

Nothing! The old Apple News app you know and love still works the same and serves up the same free content you always loved. But now if you subscribe to Apple News+ you’ll have access to the all-new content mentioned above.