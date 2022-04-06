Does HBO Max Stream In 4K?

Since the debut of 4K video content, a large number of video streaming services have added the option to broadcast at this ultra-high resolution. Is HBO Max included on this list? Let’s find out…

HBO Max is the newest HBO subscription option, but you may be wondering how it differs from the others. HBO stated that HBO Go will no longer be supported and that all HBO Go subscribers would be transferred to HBO Max. HBO Max includes all HBO series as well as a wide range of Warner Media content.

The on-demand streaming service includes a large library of material, including new and historic HBO programmes, Max Originals, and select episodes and movies from Warner Media companies including Warner Bros., CNN, New Line Cinema, and others.

HBO Max, owing to HBO’s integration into AT&T‘s huge network of entertainment brands, offers a varied content library that includes legendary HBO shows, well-known movies, and much more. HBO Max is also impressive in terms of technology, owing to its well-designed interface, absence of advertising, offline downloading, and multiple watching profiles.

One of the biggest criticisms of the platform has been its lack of capacity for streaming in 4K resolution – but is this still the case?

Does HBO Max Offer 4K Streaming?

While HBO Max did not initially offer 4K streaming compatibility, it was eventually introduced in late 2020 and has expanded its 4K collection since. You will of course need 4K compatible devices, too, though.

The list of movies and shows that are available in 4K ultra-high-resolution has become quite extensive, with all new additions to the platform being available in the resolution if it was filmed in that quality.

In 4K, HBO Max already provides a plethora of blockbuster titles. Then, because the service is also distributing all Warner Bros. films on the same day they enter cinemas, many new movies in a variety of genres may be accessible for 4K streaming as well.

Again, to watch these movies and shows in 4K resolution you will need the right equipment, though, so don’t expect to see your selections in high fidelity without a 4K TV or any of the appropriate streaming devices.

Some of HBO Max’s 4K favourites include Batman v Superman, The Matrix, The Suicide Squad and Godzilla v Kong, so if you’re into your action movies, you can experience them in their ultimate form.

Which Devices Have HBO Max In 4K?

To view HBO Max 4K material, you shouldn’t have to go far for a 4K compatible streaming device. Many well-known streaming gadgets, such as the Amazon Firestick and Chromecast, are already 4K capable. You should be aware, however, that 4K capable devices might be more costly than regular streaming devices.

It’s worth noting, though, that not all 4K devices are compatible with all services. With HBO Max, you’re unlikely to run across this problem. It’s still worth mentioning, particularly if you’re looking for a multipurpose 4K streaming device.

To view HBO Max movies and shows in 4K resolution, if available, you’ll need any of the following streaming devices:

Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast Ultra

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Cube 4K

Roku 4K TV

Roku Premiere

Roku Streaming Stick+

AT&T Streaming Box

Android TV

Apple TV 4K

Does HBO Max Support Dolby Atmos?

HBO Max offers Dolby Atmos in addition to utilising a streaming device that supports 4K content. Here’s all you’ll need to watch HBO Max in 4K with Dolby Atmos audio.

4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision or HDR10

High-speed internet connection

A sound system, or headphones, that supports Dolby Atmos

HBO Max should automatically play your chosen title in 4K HDR depending on your network capacity and connection speed if your devices match the aforementioned criteria and the title you want to view is available in 4K.

Does HBO Max Support Apple’s Spatial Audio?

If you’re an Apple fanatic that has dished out the cash for headphones that support Apple’s Spatial Audio, you’re in luck, as HBO Max does support the use of this sound mode.

Apple spatial audio adds directional audio filters to 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos signals, changing the frequencies heard by each ear so that sounds may be placed practically anywhere on the three-dimensional spectrum. Audio will seem to be coming from the front, sides, back, and even above and below you with the goal of reproducing the cinematic sound experience.

This isn’t the first time technology like this has been developed. Dolby Atmos for headphones has been available for a while, and Sony has its 360 Reality Audio format for music, as well as their Platinum Wireless Headset, which offers 3D audio in select PS4 games, and has gone big on 3D audio with the PS5.

How To Sign Up To HBO Max

HBO Max is available for download at HBOMax.com. In addition to the website, you may sign up for an HBO Max subscription via specific partner services such as Hulu, AT&T, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV.

HBO Max is very definitely already included in your HBO subscription if you have HBO as part of your cable bundle.

To join up directly with HBO Max, go to their website and click the purple “sign up now” icon in the upper right-hand corner. Then choose your favourite plan and provide your credentials and payment information.

HBO Max’s full-price, ad-free edition includes exclusive streaming access to the year’s biggest Warner Bros. films, the opportunity to download your favourite movies and series to watch on the go, and the chance to stream in 4K UHD whenever it’s available.

You’ll still get exclusive streaming access to the top Warner Bros. movies in 2022 if you subscribe to HBO Max on the ad-free pricing plan, but you’ll have to watch advertisements during the programmes.

