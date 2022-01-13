If you’ve just subscribed to Spotify Premium and are wondering if you can share your account with family and friends, we’ve got the answers you’re searching for.

Spotify is a prominent music streaming service with millions of songs from musicians all over the world, as well as a large library of immersive podcasts covering a wide range of themes.

Spotify has a number of features, including the ability to propose songs based on your own listening habits, lyrics on the screen, and personalised daily and weekly playlists.

Despite the fact that Spotify is free, you will have a restricted experience unless you upgrade to a premium account. Reasons to subscribe to a premium membership include numerous commercial interruptions, the inability to skip songs and lower audio quality without it.

Spotify is an excellent platform for enjoying music and podcasts, and it’s even better when you upgrade to a premium membership. It would be even better if we could share it with our friends and family.

Can A Spotify Premium Account Be Shared?

Unfortunately, it is not permitted to use the same account on more than one device simultaneously. However, there are premium plans that provide better value if you sign up multiple accounts at once.

You’re allowed to use more than one device yourself, of course, but if you open Spotify on your phone while it’s playing on your PC, you’ll be asked which device you want to play the music from, and you cannot play music or podcasts out of both at the same time.

The good news is that if you and somebody else, or even a handful of people would like to sign up for Spotify Premium together, you can select an alternative package that offers greater value.

Spotify Premium Plans

Depending on how many users want to sign up to Spotify Premium together, there is a selection of premium plans to choose from.

There is also a separate plan available for students which offers half price on the standard premium plan for up to 4 years.

Here are each of Spotify Premium plans that are currently available to choose from:

Spotify Premium: $9.99/£9.99 per month – There are no restrictions, and you may download albums and songs to listen to when you’re not connected to the internet. There are no advertisements and you may skip as many times as you like!

Spotify Duo: $12.99/£13.99 per month – 2 Premium accounts for two persons living in the same house

Spotify Family: $15.99/£16.99 per month – This includes one monthly reduced membership that may be shared by up to six family members. All of the subscription features are available, including unlimited, high-quality streaming access to over 30 million songs.

Spotify Student: $4.99/£4.99 per month – If you are a student enrolled in an approved institution or university and above the age of 18, then you qualify for this plan. Premium for Students is available for up to four years.

Spotify Duo And Spotify Family

Spotify Duo and Spotify Family membership plans offer a cost-effective way to enjoy Spotify ad-free just through sharing a subscription between two or more people.

Spotify’s Premium Family membership can be shared by up to 6 family members in the same household, or a Premium Duo account can be used by just two individuals who also live in the same home.

Multiple people may use the Duo and Family services, which include options for sharing music, playlists, and suggestions. Spotify can even create automatic collaborative playlists that incorporate the favourite tracks from each member of the plan.

Spotify has added a sharing option to provide value to its subscribers, which is a terrific method to entice those who would not otherwise be able to purchase the premium service.

How To Add And Remove Users From Spotify Family

In order to manage people on your Spotify Family account, you’ll need to utilise a web browser. Go to spotify.com/account and choose “Create Account.” To add or remove individuals from your account, go to Manage your family accounts. You may invite someone to an open place by contacting them or sending them a direct link.

Regrettably, you can’t just disable someone’s Spotify Family account access. Instead, you’ll have to invite someone new or make a new invitation link. Then, the previous user’s account will be removed from having access to that particular Premium plan, and their Spotify Premium access will be withdrawn until they sign up again individually or as part of another Duo or Family plan.

How To Accept A Spotify Duo Or Spotify Family Invitation

Spotify has made it easier for invitees to participate in the invitation process.

Depending on how you were invited, you’ll get a link from the person who invited you or an email from Spotify alerting you that you’ve been approved as a Spotify Premium subscriber.

To get started, just click on the link provided. Alternatively, if you were invited through email, you may accept the invitation by clicking the Accept Invitation button inside the email. Sign in or create an account, and then click Redeem to confirm your subscription to the service.

When users accept the invitation, they’ll be asked to prove they’re living at the same address by permitting temporary access to their location on Google Maps. Users may be asked to confirm their address again at random times throughout their Spotify Premium memberships.

Do Spotify Duo and Spotify Family Users Have Their Own Accounts?

You may be sharing a subscription with other people, but the particular account you use will be entirely yours. You’ll have your own username and password to sign in with on your own account.

The only person that has access to all of the accounts on the plan is the primary user that pays the bill. This person will not be able to see your saved songs, podcasts and playlists, though, unless they’re set to public for the world to see.

