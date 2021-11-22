How To Use Garmin Connect + Best Features

Here’s everything you need to know about Garmin Connect – whether you’ve already got your hands on a techy new Garmin device or you’re doing your due diligence before you do so.

Garmin Connect is Garmin‘s very own online tracker and community platform that organises your daily activities, fitness and sports metrics on an interactive dashboard that you can access whenever, wherever from your computer or mobile device.

You can get reports of your daily activities, including calories burned, steps walked, and total distance travelled, similar to Fitbit and Apple and Samsung‘s respective watches. There are some much more in-depth analysis tools available as well, including sleep tracking and weight monitoring.

Garmin Connect allows you to be particularly creative with your exercise and workout routines, with workout design utilities that playback on your device, as well as walking, running and cycling course creation tools.

All of your activities can be shared and synchronised with MyFitnessPal to provide insights and share the badges you’ve earned with the community, whether it’s the friends you’ve added or comparisons between other users of similar age and gender.

Let’s take a look at the finer details of Garmin Connect’s best features:

Custom Workout Creation

You’ll appreciate this Garmin Connect function if you run, swim, bike, undertake aerobic workouts, or cross-train with strength or High-Intensity Interval Training routines. Simply go into Garmin Connect and navigate to the “Workouts” portion of the “Training” section. Choose a fitness category from the drop-down menu, then customise your workout to your heart’s content.

If you want to make a cycling programme, for example, you may use the Design Your Workouts option to make your own chain of repetitions including cycling periods, recovery, rest, and cool down times, all at your chosen timeframe and level of intensity. Time, distance, calories, pace, and even a heart rate zone are all factors that go into each “Step” in your personalised routines.

Custom Course/Route Creation

Garmin Connect also allows you to create your own personalised routes in the area of your choice. Start by selecting one of six activities: cycling: road, gravel or mountain, running: standard or trail, hiking, or you can select “Other.”

You may opt to follow specified routes or go off-road and freestyle your experience using the live map. You have three alternatives for returning to the start of the route: Loop to Start, Out and Back, or Reverse Direction.

You may further tailor your route using the toolbox function, which allows you to choose whether to stick on main roads or utilise nature-friendly routes or trails as an option, as well as whether you want distance markers documented throughout the route.

There are numerous alternatives for paving the way for an exciting yet well-marked journey back to the starting point. Then, using Garmin Express, transfer your freshly designed route to your Garmin device. Garmin Express is a programme that allows you to synchronize your computer or mobile app to your chosen Garmin gadget.

Specific Goal-Based Training Plans

Whatever your objective is, whether it’s a couch to 5k or an ultramarathon, Garmin Connect offers a variety of 8-16 week training programmes created by experienced coaches, including routines and rest days depending on your current fitness level, ambitions, and discipline of choice.

The programs are completely modifiable and can be sent directly to your Garmin device.

Relevant Community Insights

Garmin Connect Insights help you compare yourself to other people of your age and gender, so you can see if you’re slacking or pushing ahead. Furthermore, you can see where you stand in terms of steps taken and the quantity of sleep you receive each night compared to your friends, so you can adjust your routine as needed.

This information can be very important for a number of reasons, including, for example, if you’re seriously struggling to keep up with those in your demographic regardless of how much effort you’re putting in, there could be an underlying condition preventing you from doing so.

From here, your doctor can help diagnose any issues, and then do what’s necessary to get you on track. Next, you can let a personal trainer know of any unique requirements you have and they will help you find a workaround.

Friends, Groups And Communities

Garmin Connect also makes it simple to form a specialised group, whether it’s a small group of running mates, a work-based golfing group, or a group of friends who are trying to lose weight and get in shape for the warmer months.

You may choose the kind of exercises you wish to conduct and have them shown in your group feed, along with group information like steps, distance travelled, and calories burnt, when you first establish the group.

Recruit individuals to your group via Garmin Connect or email, then interact with them through chats, publish a training calendar, and exchange itineraries you wish to complete together. For contacts that don’t have Garmin Connect, you may also post the same activity on social networking sites.

Equipment Tracking And Statistics

Garmin Connect will keep track of how long you’ve had your fitness equipment and alert you when it’s appropriate to service your bicycle or consider buying new sneakers. Simply provide the date of your first usage of your chosen equipment, such as your footwear or bike, as well as the brand and model.

Garmin Connect shall start recording the overall mileage you travel with this gear right away, and will tell you how much distance you have left until things may need to be replaced.

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.