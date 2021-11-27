How To Download Netflix Videos (Movies & TV Shows)

Here’s how to download Netflix videos for offline viewing!

Wondering how to download Netflix movies and TV shows? Netflix is the most popular streaming service for movies and TV shows out there. The company has well over 200 million global subscribers and its content is frequently among the cultural zeitgeist (Squid Game, anyone?).

Of course, one of the big complaints about Netflix is that it’s hard to find movies and TV shows you want to watch. Discoverability has always been an issue here. But to be fair to Netflix, they have been trying to make discoverability easier in recent years, and their algorithms that suggest what to watch next do seem to have gotten better as of late.

But as for downloading Netflix content to watch for offline viewing – thankfully Netflix has made that as easy as possible. Here’s how to use their mobile app to download content for offline viewing.

How To Download Movies From Netflix For Offline Viewing

Open the Netflix app. Scroll through the available titles or use the search functionality to find the movie you are looking for. When you find it, click on its movie poster thumbnail. On the movie’s information screen, under the title of the movie you’ll see a big Download button. Tap this.

The download will now start and you will see a progress indicator appear where the Download’s button was. After the movie has finished downloading it will be viewable in the Netflix app’s “Downloads” section in the app’s main toolbar.

How To Download TV Show Episodes From Netflix For Offline Viewing

Open the Netflix app. Scroll through the available titles or use the search functionality to find the TV show you are looking for. When you find it, click on its TV show poster thumbnail. On the TV show’s information screen, scroll down until you see the Season selector and individual episodes. Use the Season selector to choose what season you want to download episodes from. Then scroll through the list of episodes for that season and when you want to download one, tap the download button next to the specific episode.

The download will now start and you will see a progress indicator appear where the Download’s button was. After the TV show has finished downloading it will be viewable in the Netflix app’s “Downloads” section in the app’s main toolbar.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Netflix allows for downloading of full TV show seasons at a time. This means that if you want to download an entire season of a TV show, you’ll need to manually download every episode in that season manually.

How To View Your Downloaded Netflix Movies And TV Shows Offline

After you’ve downloaded Netflix content you’ll be able to view it anytime in the app no matter if you have an internet connection or not. To view your Netflix downloads:

Open the Netflix app. Tap the Downloads button in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen. On the Downloads screen, you’ll see a list of all your downloaded Netflix content. Tap on any show or movie to be taken to its specific download screen, then tap on it again to watch it.

Deleting a downloaded TV show or movie is easy, too. Just swipe left on it to reveal the delete button and tap its delete button. This will delete the downloaded content and free up space on your smartphone.

