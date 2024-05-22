What 10GB of Mobile Data REALLY Looks Like (Infographic)

Ever wondered how much bang for you buck you get with mobile data? Here’s EXACTLY what 10GB of data gets you…

TL;DR What Can You Do with 10GB of Data? 📱 🌐 Web Browsing : 120 hours of surfing the internet.

: 120 hours of surfing the internet. 📺 Video Streaming : 20 hours of SD or 10 hours of HD content.

: 20 hours of SD or 10 hours of HD content. 🎵 Music Streaming : 160 hours of listening to your favorite tunes.

: 160 hours of listening to your favorite tunes. 📧 Email : Send/receive about 10,000 emails without attachments.

: Send/receive about 10,000 emails without attachments. 📸 Photo Sharing : Upload/download approximately 2,000 photos.

: Upload/download approximately 2,000 photos. 🎮 Online Gaming : 120 hours of playing your favorite games.

: 120 hours of playing your favorite games. 🍿 Movie Downloads: Download 2-3 standard definition movies.

Mobile data is the most expensive thing about running a phone these days. Data has replaced calls and texts as mobile networks’ main revenue source.

You can still get some very good SIM-only deals, providing you buy your phone outright – although a lot of people cannot actually do this.

Most things these days are done over mobile data – 4G – or WiFi networks inside apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. And then we have video streaming and music streaming.

Basically, we use A LOT of mobile data these days.

What Does 10GB of Mobile Data ACTUALLY Get You? Pin Find Out Exactly How Far Your Mobile Data Goes – We Compare 1GB Plans To 200GB Plans When it comes to mobile data usage, 10GB has emerged as a popular choice among UK consumers. This data allowance strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, catering to the needs of most users. So, what exactly can you do with 10GB of data? Firstly, 10GB allows you to browse the web for approximately 120 hours. Whether you’re checking the news, reading articles, or simply surfing the internet, you’ll have ample time to explore your favorite websites without worrying about running out of data. For those who enjoy streaming video content, 10GB provides you with the opportunity to watch 20 hours of standard definition (SD) video or 10 hours of high definition (HD) video. This means you can catch up on your favorite shows or movies during your commute or in your free time. Music enthusiasts will be pleased to know that 10GB of data allows for roughly 160 hours of music streaming. You can create playlists, discover new artists, and listen to your favorite tunes for hours on end. Staying connected via email is also well within reach with 10GB. You can send or receive approximately 10,000 emails without attachments, ensuring you’re always up to date with your personal or professional correspondence. Sharing photos with friends and family is another common use of mobile data. With 10GB, you can upload or download around 2,000 photos, keeping your loved ones updated on your latest adventures or capturing precious moments. For gamers on the go, 10GB provides about 120 hours of online gaming. Whether you’re playing multiplayer games or exploring virtual worlds, you’ll have plenty of data to keep you entertained. Lastly, if you enjoy downloading movies to watch offline, 10GB allows you to download 2-3 standard definition movies. This is perfect for long trips or when you don’t have access to a stable internet connection.

How Much Mobile Data Do You Need?

This will depend largely on how often you use your phone – and for what purposes.

If you’re streaming TONS of HD content – Netflix or YouTube – while on the move, meaning: away from a WiFi connection, you’re going to burn through A LOT of data. This means you’ll want a more robust allowance.

If you’re more of a casual user and all you do is a bit of Facebook, some email, and web browsing, 10GB will be more than enough mobile data for your needs.

There is no one size fits all solution for mobile data. But my advice would be to get more than you think you need because, well… it’s always good to have a surplus.

There is no one size fits all solution for mobile data. But my advice would be to get more than you think you need because, well… it's always good to have a surplus.

5G And The Future of Mobile Data

As we stand in 2024, the mobile landscape in the UK has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Just a few years ago, 4G was the norm, with nearly all phones in the UK and USA running on LTE networks. However, the promise of 5G, which was just starting to roll out back then, has now become a reality.

The widespread adoption of 5G technology has revolutionized the way we use our mobile devices.

The initial expectations of 1Gbps download speeds have been surpassed, with many users now enjoying even faster connectivity.

The advancements in 5G infrastructure have enabled seamless streaming, lightning-fast downloads, and uninterrupted video calls, enhancing productivity and entertainment on the go.

Looking back, it’s clear that the transition from 4G to 5G was indeed a monumental leap forward.

The increased speed and reliability of 5G networks have opened up new possibilities for mobile applications, remote work, and immersive experiences.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications have become more accessible and practical, thanks to the low latency and high bandwidth provided by 5G.

The cost of 5G connectivity has remained competitive, with prices comparable to what consumers were paying for 4G plans.

The widespread availability of 5G-enabled devices and the aggressive rollout of 5G networks by mobile operators have made this technology accessible to the masses.

As we move forward, experts predict that 5G speeds will continue to improve, potentially reaching up to 10Gbps in the near future.

This astronomical speed will further blur the lines between mobile and fixed-line internet, enabling even more advanced applications and services.

4G vs 5G – What’s The Difference?

The difference between 4G and the theoretical upper limits of 5G are MASSIVE. The current version of 5G we have is just the beginning. As network infrastructure advances, speeds will get faster and faster.

Just like the step up from dial-up to broadband was. Only here, the speed you’ll get will be on your phone.

5G researchers at the University of Surrey were able to reach speeds of 1Tbit/sec!!

To put that into perspective, the current 4G speed is about 300mbps.

As I said: the difference will be like night and day.

Alex Gledhill, from Intel UK, gives a good description of this technology: “5G is envisioned as an end to end ecosystem that enables a fully mobile and connected society. In a nutshell, 5G networks will provide more data bandwidth and less latency due to built-in computing intelligence aimed at handling more data more efficiently than today’s 4G networks.”

5G is now widely available in the UK. All contract and SIM-only plans now come with 5G at no extra charge.