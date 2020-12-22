Follow me as I show you how to add a VPN to Xiaomi RedMi 8…

Setting up a VPN connection on your RedMi 8 is essential to protecting your online privacy especially if you use free Wi-Fi and other public networks. This is because connecting online without a VPN connection puts you at risk of cyber threats.

Without further ado, let me show you the step by step guide on how to add a VPN to Xiaomi RedMi 8.

How To Add A VPN To Xiaomi RedMi 8

The following steps will guide you on how to set up a VPN on Xiaomi RedMi 8.

Step 1: Find a VPN server

Sign up with any VPN provider of your choice

Subscribe to a VPN package

Download the Android VPN client (XYZ VPN App)

Select a server location and hit the connect button to connect to the VPN network

Visit www.whatismyipaddress.com to verify that you’re connected to your selected VPN server location.

If you intend to set up a free VPN server on your Xiaomi Redmi 8, you can source for free VPN servers online.

Some free VPN server source includes VPN Gate and VPN Book. For this tutorial, I will be using VPNGate as my source for free VPN service.

Visit VPN Gate’s webpage. Make sure to uncheck the OpenVPN box and tap on the ‘Refresh Servers List’ button on the page.

Scroll through and select your preferred VPN server location. For this guide, my VPN server location will be France.

In the ‘DDNS hostname’ field, copy the right IP address that supports L2TP/IPsec VPN protocol. For this guide, I will be using 219.100.37.209, which is a VPN server address in France.

Ensure you check for the VPN-provided username and password on the site.

Step 2: Configure Your Phone

Here’s how:

Go to your device’s settings.

Navigate and select ‘More.’

In the ‘More’ settings, select ‘VPN.’ In older Android versions, the ‘VPN’ setting is in the ‘Network & Internet’ settings.

In the ‘VPN’ settings, tap on the ‘+’ icon to create a new VPN on your RedMi 8.

Type a name for your VPN profile in the ‘Name’ box. I will be using ‘my France VPN’ my VPN name.

In the ‘Type’ field, select ‘L2TP/IPSec PSK’ VPN protocol.

In the ‘Server address’ field, paste the copied VPN server IP in step 5 above.

Skip ‘L2TP secret’ and ‘IPSec identifier,’

In the ‘IPSec pre-shared key’ field, our secret key would be ‘vpn.’ This varies for different public server sites, be sure to use the correct ‘secret key.’

However, this field is not required if you’re using a ‘PPTP’ VPN protocol.

Tap on ‘Show advanced options.

Ignore other fields

In the ‘Forwarding route’ field, enter any forwarding address of your choice. We will be using ‘0.0.0.0/0’ as our forwarding route address.

In the ‘Username and ‘Password’ field, I will be using ‘vpn’ as username and ‘vpn’ as password (refer to step 6 above). Ensure you’re using the right username and password for the VPN server if you’re using a VPN server supporting L2TP/IPsec PSK VPN protocol.

Tap on the ‘Save’ button to save your VPN configuration

Step 3: Connect To The VPN server

Clicking the ‘Save’ button adds your VPN configuration to the VPN list on your phone. Tap on the VPN and hit the ‘CONNECT’ button to initiate a VPN connection

A key icon indicating a successful VPN connection appears at the top-right beside the network status icon.

Launch a web browser and visit www.whatismyipaddress.com to verify your VPN connection.

If your VPN connection is unsuccessful, you should use a different VPN server address and also check that you’re using the right username and password, and secret key.

Step 4: How To Disconnect From The VPN Server

Now, that you know how to add a VPN to Xiaomi RedMi 8, let me show you how to disconnect from a VPN server.

Here’s how:

Tap on the connected VPN to show a dialogue box of ‘VPN is connected.’ This dialogue box contains information such as session, duration, sent, and received data packets.

Tap on ‘DISCONNECT’ to end the VPN session.

How To Delete A VPN Profile On Xiaomi RedMi 8

To delete a VPN profile, tap on the ‘Settings’ icon directly opposite the VPN profile you want to delete.

Tap on ‘FORGET’ in the ‘Edit VPN Profile’ to delete your chosen VPN from your device.

Benefits Of Setting Up A VPN On Xiaomi Redmi 8

To secure your personally identifiable information and financial details – Setting up a VPN on your Xiaomi RedMi gives you the advantage of protecting your personally identifiable information (PII) from entering into the hands of hackers monitoring unprotected Wi-Fi networks. These hackers can use such data to steal money from your bank, sell your data, or even blackmail you.

Unblock geo-restricted sites and media platforms – If you're a lover of multimedia content from Netflix US or other geo-restricted streaming services such as Spotify, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, etc., you need to set up a VPN connection on your Xiaomi RedMi 8 for unlimited access. That way, you can access your favorite TV shows, movies, or music even if you're outside your streaming platform's geolocation.

Streaming torrents – Streaming copyrighted content via torrent sites is a violation of copyright law. Since your phone IP address can be traced back to you, it is ideal to set up a VPN on your smartphone before going ahead to stream copyrighted content like movies, music, ebooks, etc. from torrent sites.

Online privacy – Big advertising companies like Google, Facebook, etc. use third-party cookies and trackers to track you online via your IP address. These data are used to serve you adverts tailored to your activities online. This can be downright annoying, and it is a privacy violation act. Setting up a VPN on your Xiaomi RedMi 8 can help you to evade third-party cookies and trackers. Hence, you become invisible online, while your privacy remains unviolated.

A Final Word…

