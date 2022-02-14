Does your credit card keep getting charged by Apple? This might be why…

Wondering “Why does Apple keep charging me?” It’s something a lot of people wonder when they see a charge from Apple on their credit or debit card.

These charges are usually for small amounts, perhaps $2.99 or even $0.99 cents. However, they can be for much larger amounts too, say, $9.99 or even more. And the charges may come weekly, but more likely they happen monthly.

So what’s going on? Is Apple trying to rip you off? Thankfully, no. Apple isn’t a shady company that tried to get a few bucks from people hoping they won’t notice. The answer as to why you are being charged is very simple (usually). Here’s why you likely keep seeing charges and what you can do about it.

Save

I Keep Seeing “”apple.com/bill” On My Statements

The first tipoff you get that Apple is charging you for something you don’t expect is your bank or credit card statement will have a line item in the description that reads “apple.com/bill” followed by the amount you were charged.

This is the description Apple uses when it bills you for something. That something can be an app, an in-app purchase, a movie, a TV show, an e-book book, or a subscription to an Apple service or a third-party service you subscribed to through its iOS app.

Seeing ”apple.com/bill” on our bill isn’t a problem if you are expecting it. But what if you don’t expect it? A few things could be the issue….

What’s Causing My Unknown Apple Charges?

There are a few things that could be behind the reason you are getting billed by Apple. And believe it or not, Apple usually isn’t at fault. So then what is causing your unknown bills from Apple? These are the likely culprits:

A child or other family member is making App Store or iTunes Store purchases without your knowledge. Oftentimes, this is the #1 reason people see unknown charges from Apple on their statements. If you have a Family Plan set up, depending on how you set it up, the family members on your plan might be able to make purchases on their devices that are then charged to your account. Talk to your children or other family members to see if this is the case.

Oftentimes, this is the #1 reason people see unknown charges from Apple on their statements. If you have a Family Plan set up, depending on how you set it up, the family members on your plan might be able to make purchases on their devices that are then charged to your account. Talk to your children or other family members to see if this is the case. Someone has access to your Apple ID. And if they do, they may be logged into it on their phone and racking up bills for apps or content while they get to enjoy it all.

And if they do, they may be logged into it on their phone and racking up bills for apps or content while they get to enjoy it all. MOST LIKELY: You have a recurring subscription that you forgot to cancel and it’s charging you weekly or monthly. This recurring subscription is likely from an in-app purchase that you forgot about. Perhaps you signed up for a free trial in an app that then converted to a monthly subscription when the trial ended, or perhaps your subscribed to an app and you forgot to cancel it.

Save

What Do I Do If I’m Getting Unknown Charges From Apple?

The FIRST thing you want to do is make sure no one in your household is charging things to your Apple account. This could be likely if you are sharing a Family Plan. This is also the likeliest case if the charges are irregular (which suggests in-app purchases in games).

The SECOND thing you should do is check your current Apple subscriptions. This will show subscriptions from Apple (such as Apple Arcade or Apple TV+) and will also show you third-party subscriptions, like those you signed up for via an app. To check your subscriptions:

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app. Tap your name at the top of Settings. Tap Subscriptions. Here you will see a list of all your current and past subscriptions. Look in the Active list to see all the subscriptions you care currently being billed for. If you see a subscription you no longer want to be billed for tap on it. On the next screen, tap Cancel Subscription (you can read more about canceling subscription here).

The THIRD thing you should do (if the first two steps above didn’t help) is calling contact Apple support. They will be able to identify the charge billed to you and tell you what’s causing it and will be able to cancel it.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.