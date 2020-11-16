What is EA Play? Price & Games List 100% Detailed…

What is EA Play, how much does it cost, and – most importantly – what games do you get?

Spotify got everybody acquainted with subscription-based usage models, beating Apple at its own game. The success of Spotify – and the rise of things like 5G – have now created a new niche in the gaming world: subscription-based game streaming platforms.

Google has one. Apple too. And now EA has one in the form of EA Play, a subscription-based service where users pay a monthly and/or yearly fee for unlimited access to EA’s games which can be streamed to consoles and PC.

EA has some of the biggest game franchises on the market, as well as some killer standalone titles, but is EA Play worth it? In this post, we’ll cover everything you need to know about EA Play, how much it costs, how it works, and what games you can play on the platform.

What is EA Play?

In its simplest form, EA Play is a subscription-based service for PC and Xbox/Playstation that lets users stream EA Games. With an EA Play subscription, you get access to EA’s entire back catalog of games, as well as advanced previews of new games.

EA Play works slightly differently on PC. For starters, you have EA Play Pro which lets you stream brand new titles for a slightly higher membership fee. This means you can play new games as soon as they’re released.

On Playstation and Xbox, the structure of EA Games is simple: you have one payment option which you can pay monthly or yearly. You can’t get EA Play Pro on consoles, but the platform will support the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles launch later this year.

In order to play games via EA Play, you will have to download the application to either your Xbox, Playstation or Windows PC. Once you’ve done this, you need to log in with an email and set-up your payment details. As soon as your payment details clear, you can start streaming games.

Simple, right?

What Platforms is EA Play Available On?

As noted above, EA Play is available on the following platforms:

Playstation 4 / 4 Pro

Xbox One / X / S

PC

EA Play will almost certainly add support for the PS5 and Xbox Series X too, although nothing has been officially confirmed just yet.

EA Play, sadly, is not available for Mac. EA does allow you to stream certain games to MacBooks and iMacs (Origin, for instance) but most titles are not supported.

If you want to stream games to your Mac, your best bet right now is Google’s Stadia platform – it is fully supported on Mac and iMac.

How Much Does EA Play Cost?

EA Play is not expensive. In fact, it is way cheaper than I thought it’d be. EA has kept the pricing structure for EA Play nice and simple. You have the following options for Playstation and Xbox: £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month or £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 for 12 months.

On PC, it costs the same: £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month or £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 for 12 months. But you have the option to go with an EA Play Pro account on PC which costs £14.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month or £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 annually.

EA Play For Playstation

EA Play currently supports the Playstation 4 and the Playstation 4 Pro. You can see the pricing structure listed above. As of right now, there is no official word from EA about whether EA Play will be available for the PS5.

With the PS5’s release incoming, we’d expect an update on this before the end of 2020. I’d assume it would, however, fully support the PS5.

EA Play For Xbox

EA Play is available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The price is exactly the same as it is on Playstation. You also get all the same features and games.

EA Play, however, will be bundled inside of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate once its new Xbox console launches. Prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are as follows: £10.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month.

Save

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes 200 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games, plus some Xbox Series games once they arrive. You also get access to Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold, and Project xCloud, Microsoft’s own game streaming service.

From November, EA Play will be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.

EA Play Benefits – Is It Worth It?

EA has A TON of great games inside EA Play. If you play games a lot, but need to reduce your monthly spending on titles. Or, you just want to try out more games, EA Play is a great way to access and try hundreds of new games a month for less than the price of a decent IPA.

You have access to massive franchises like FIFA, Battlefield, Crysis, Dead Space, and Mass Effect to name just a few. Once you sign up for EA Play, you can start playing as many games as you want – they can be stored on your console/PC or in the cloud.

The choice is yours.

You also get early access to brand new games, whereby you can play up to 10 hours of the game. After 10 hours, you’ll either have to pay for the game in full or wait for it to be added to The Play List, the games that are available via EA Play.

Save

With The Play List, there’s usually a grace period of several months to a year before triple-a games are added. The reason for this is that EA is a business and it wants people to buy its new games outright. It’d make little sense for the company to make all of its new titles available inside EA Play.

Another bonus of using EA Play is that you get a 10% discount on ALL new games, so if you sampled a new title via EA Play and you really liked it after 10 hours, you can buy the title from EA and get a 10% discount on it.

With PC, you have EA Play Pro to consider as well. EA Play Pro is more expensive than EA Play but for that extra cash, you get instant access to new titles, as well as “pro-level rewards and content” including deluxe versions of new games.

Is EA Play worth it? If you’re a serious or casual gamer, you’ll know that EA makes some of the best games on the market. Past and present. And for £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month, you can get access to nearly all of them.

That makes EA Play excellent value for money in our eyes. Hell, it’s even cheaper than a Spotify membership! For my style of gaming – I like to play lots of different games all the time – EA Play is a great option. It’s cheap, has a massive back catalog of titles, and it works on all major platforms.

What more could you want from a game streaming service?

All Games Currently Available on EA Play

Alice: Madness Returns

Anthem

Army of Two

A Way Out

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Black

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Dante’s Inferno

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

Fight Night Champion

Heavy Weapon

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 25

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Medal of Honor Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

MIrror’s Edge Catalyst

NBA Live 15

NBA Live 16

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 19

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Rivals

NHL 17

NHL 18

NHL 19

NHL 20

Peggle

Peggle 2

Plants vs Zombies

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Rocket Arena

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Sea of Solitude

Shadows of the Damned

Skate 3

SSX (2012)

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Sims 4

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

UFC

UFC 2

UFC 3

Unravel

Unravel Two

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!