OnePlus 11R Has Leaked Ahead Of Its February 7 Launch. Officially Teased As Well!

Last week, we talked about OnePlus 11R, which will launch alongside OnePlus 11 on February 7. Now, OnePlus India has teased OnePlus 11R officially in its Twitter profile. Take a look:

The images and specifications of the phone have also leaked. Separately, OnePlus 11R is confirmed to launch as OnePlus Ace 2 in China and has also been leaked widely. The phone has been teased officially in China as well.

Let us check out what OnePlus has in store for us with OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11R: Official Images, Leaked Specifications & Features

Looking at OnePlus 11R official teases and images, we can say that OnePlus 11R looks a lot like OnePlus 11. OnePlus 11R has almost the same camera array as OnePlus 11, barring the Hasselblad branding. The camera array isn’t as big as that of the OnePlus 11, but it’s similar in design, making this the new family design of the OnePlus.

Now, coming to the specifications, OnePlus has confirmed on its website that it will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1; OnePlus China has also confirmed it. Many leaksters also reported that it would be powered by the same. Also, the device has been spotted in Antutu benchmark with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is reported that the phone will come with a 3D vapour cooling system which is 63.8% larger than the one in OnePlus 10 Pro.

Most of the other features and specifications of the device have also leaked. It will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which will be one of the first devices to come with such a resolution. The display also houses the in-display fingerprint scanner like every other OnePlus phone with an OLED display.

Like the OnePlus 11, this phone also has a 50MP triple camera. The primary camera is a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor which should support OIS. The secondary cameras aren’t anything special; it’s just an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth/macro combo. It is reported that there will be a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus 11 reportedly comes with 100W fast charging, and OnePlus 11R also has the same fast charging support. It will also feature a 5,000mAh battery like OnePlus 11. Its predecessor OnePlus 10R came with a variant with support for 150W fast charging. It would be a delight to see a similar variant to OnePlus 11R, but no information about it is available now.

Coming to other features, Alert Slider has been confirmed for OnePlus Ace 2, aka OnePlus 11R. OnePlus has officially teased the Alert Slider in China.

Look at the official teaser video for OnePlus 11R, aka OnePlus Ace 2:

OnePlus 11R is reported to come with a plastic frame and features stereo speaker support. It will come with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

