Nope Streaming Release Date: When’s It Landing & Where?

Jordan Peele’s first foray into horror has been a massive success, both in the UK and the USA, but when will Nope be available to stream? Let’s find out…

The pre-release marketing for Nope was a masterclass in intrigue and hype building. In the trailer for the movie, all you see is people looking up at the sky with terrified looks on their faces. It worked too: Nope did really well during its cinema run both in the UK and the USA.

Peele wrote, directed, and co-produced Nope which is described as a Neo-Western Sci-Fi Horror film. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea, Nope got its theatrical release on August 12, 2022, and, to date, has netted around $133 million at the box office.

What is Nope About?

I’m not going to include any spoilers below because Nope is a film best seen without any preconceived notions about its plot. Without spoiling anything, the plot of Nope takes place on a Hollywood horse ranch where two siblings start noticing strange things happening. Keen to cash on the phenomenon, they recruit a salesman to help them film it.

The idea here is simple: document the strange goings-on and then sell it to TV networks and/or Oprah for millions of dollars. Of course, things to pan out quite as they expect, and the “strange phenomenon” turns out to be a much bigger problem than either of the main characters thought. And this little twist leads into the events of the film proper.

Is Nope Any Good?

As with any concept sci-fi film, there are a few negative reviews for Nope scattered around but the general consensus is that the film is very good. It has a very impressive score of 83 over at Rotten Tomatoes and I really enjoyed the movie when I saw it at the cinema a few weeks back. But I’m a big Peele fan and I also love horror and sci-fi too.

Despite there being extensive spoilers everywhere about what OJ is up against, it’s best to see Nope unprepared and spend a healthy amount of time wondering “WTF is going on?!” Suffice to say that Peele draws on a wide range of influences, from the awestruck human befuddlement of Close Encounters of the Third Kind to the eerie, angelic forms of the Japanese TV series Neon Genesis Evangelion, and (accidentally?) the far-too-pleased-with-itself silliness of M Night Shyamalan’s The Happening. He also picks up cine-literate threads from Antonioni’s swinging 60s parable Blow-Up, Sidney Poitier’s 70s western Buck and the Preacher (a poster for which hangs on the ranch wall), Katsuhiro Otomo’s 80s manga Akira (which Peele was once tapped to remake) and even Ron Underwood’s cult desert-bound 90s monster movie Tremors. More importantly, he rips off (or “pays homage to”) the iconic chase sequences from Jaws, with inflatable air dancers standing in for those floating yellow barrels that made Spielberg’s shark all the more terrifying when unseen. Mark Kermode

Nope Streaming Release Date

When is Nope available to stream? If you live in the USA, you can now rent Nope on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, as well as other major streaming platforms, save for Netflix. Nope isn’t available to buy yet, however, and the rental cost is very expensive – $19.99.



Nope will get its streaming release in the UK during September; no concrete dates have been given as yet but it is believed the film will arrive on Apple TV and Amazon Prime during September. Again, it will only be available as a rental when it lands in the UK and the price will likely be pretty steep too – way more than a tenner.

There is also no word from Netflix about whether the film will be coming to its platform either. My best guess is that if Nope does come to Netflix it won’t be until at least 2023. It would seem that the producers of the film are keen on making as much money as possible before licensing it to Netflix. And that makes a lot of sense too.

No one watches DVDs anymore, so by adopting the rental model with major streaming platforms the film’s producers can continue making money from the film afire its release in the cinema. Once the rental period is over, they can then approach Netflix about licensing the film for its platform, again, scoring themselves another large payday.



