Apple Introduces New 2024 iPad Pros With M4 Chip

The company has updated the iPad Pro for the first time since 2022.

TL:DR: iPad Pro 2024 Specs Display: 11-inch or 13-inch Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display. 📏

11-inch or 13-inch Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display. 📏 Chip: M4 Apple Silicon chip. 🍪

M4 Apple Silicon chip. 🍪 Other features: Up to 5.1mm thin. Two finishes. Nano texture glass option. Up to 4x faster than the M2 iPad Pro. Adaptive true tone flash. Landscape front-facing camera. ⚡️

Up to 5.1mm thin. Two finishes. Nano texture glass option. Up to 4x faster than the M2 iPad Pro. Adaptive true tone flash. Landscape front-facing camera. ⚡️ Price: Starting at $999 for 11-inch and $1299 for 13-inch. 💰

Starting at $999 for 11-inch and $1299 for 13-inch. 💰 Release date: Second week of May. 📆

After a long wait, Apple has finally updated its iPad Pro lineup. iPad Pro updates have been rumored for months and they have been highly anticipated by fans, considering Apple last updated the iPad Pro in 2022.

Let’s get to the good stuff. First, the displays. The new iPad Pros come in two display sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch. But each display now features OLED panels—a first for the iPad lineup. And not just one OLED dimply panel. The iPad Pros feature what Apple calls “Tandem OLED”—essentially two OLED display panels fused together to give users maximum brightness.

And for those who have been hoping for a matte option for the iPad Pro: good news, the long-rumored nano-texture display option has turned out to be true. Consumers can now opt for the nano texture display upon checkout when ordering the iPad Pro.

Announcing the new iPad Pro, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said, “iPad Pro empowers a broad set of pros and is perfect for anyone who wants the ultimate iPad experience — with its combination of the world’s best displays, extraordinary performance of our latest M-series chips, and advanced accessories — all in a portable design. Today, we’re taking it even further with the new, stunningly thin and light iPad Pro, our biggest update ever to iPad Pro. With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there’s no device like the new iPad Pro.”

Pin Credit: Apple

But perhaps the biggest surprise of the news 2024 iPad Pros was the fact that they ship with the M4 chipset. That’s right, the iPad Pro has completely skipped the M3 chip and gone from the M2 in the previous model to the M4 in the 2024 models.

Apple’s Johny Srouji, senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, explained the benefits of the new M4 like this: “The new iPad Pro with M4 is a great example of how building best-in-class custom silicon enables breakthrough products. The power-efficient performance of M4, along with its new display engine, makes the thin design and game-changing display of iPad Pro possible, while fundamental improvements to the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and memory system make M4 extremely well suited for the latest applications leveraging AI. Altogether, this new chip makes iPad Pro the most powerful device of its kind.”

Apple says the M4 iPad Pro is up to 4x faster than the M2 iPad Pro.

In addition to all of the above, the new iPad Pros also come with a landscape front-facing camera and an adaptive true tone flash on the rear camera. The tablets come in either a silver or space black finish. Storage sizes include 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

Here is the price for the new iPad Pros:

iPad Pro 11-inch: 256GB ($999), 512GB ($1199), 1TB ($1599), and 2TB ($1999).

iPad Pro 13-inch: 256GB ($1299), 512GB ($1499), 1TB ($1899) and 2TB ($2299).

The nano-textured glass option costs more and is only available for the 1TB and 2TB iPad Pro models.

The new 2024 iPad Pros can be pre-ordered now and they become available on May 15.